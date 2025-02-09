Weekly preview | Layer3 gaming network B3 launches B3 token and airdrops; Cheelee (CHEEL) unlocks tokens worth approximately $169 million

2025/02/09 21:39
B3 Base
B3$0.002964-3.79%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01508-6.39%

News preview:

  • Layer3 gaming network B3 will launch B3 tokens and conduct airdrops on February 10;
  • Binance will stop supporting deposits and withdrawals of DYDX tokens on the Ethereum network (ERC20) on February 12;
  • The annual rate of the US core CPI for January will be released at 9:30 pm (UTC+8) on February 12;
  • Kraken will gradually suspend trading of stablecoins such as USDT, PYUSD, EURT, and TUSD in Europe from February 13;
  • Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.8 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 13, worth approximately $169 million;
  • The Sandbox (SAND) will unlock approximately 205.59 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 14, accounting for 8.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$80.2 million;
  • Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 4.33 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 15, accounting for 376.3% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$87.8 million;

February 10

Project News:

Berachain Foundation: The second part of the airdrop will be distributed to wallets on February 10

Berachain Foundation tweeted that the second part of the Berachain airdrop will be distributed to wallets on February 10. Top X yappers and Discord users (Berachain + Bong Bear NFT server). Engagement index using KaitoAI and Cookie3 data to identify yappers. Recipients of the RFB program (applications and communities). Over 200 ecosystem projects and community members received tokens through the foundation's RFB program. dApps must use 70% of their allocation for future mainnet rewards and liquidity incentives. Airdrop recipients must register a wallet before 11:59 PM EST on February 9 to receive the allocated tokens. Tokens were claimed on February 10.

Layer3 gaming network B3 will launch B3 tokens and airdrop on February 10

B3, a Layer3 gaming network built on Base, announced on Friday that it will launch its recently announced B3 token on February 10, accompanied by an airdrop event. A snapshot of network activity will be taken before the planned "S1 airdrop", and there will be more airdrops, tournaments, and gamified ways to earn B3 in the future. According to a post on the X platform, B3 stakers will receive certain benefits, including tokens for dedicated gaming chains, early access to new games on the network, and other potential rewards.

The post also briefly introduces the token economics: 34.2% of the token supply will be allocated to the community and ecosystem, 23.3% to the team and advisors, 22.5% to the Player1 Foundation to support the B3 ecosystem, and 20% reserved for investors. Tokens for investors, team members, and advisors will have a one-year lockup period, followed by monthly unlocking over the next three years. The total supply of B3 has not yet been announced.

Pundi AI will rename $FX to $PUNDIAI on February 10 and conduct a 100:1 token reduction

According to Pundi AI’s official announcement, the $FX token will be renamed $PUNDIAI on the week of February 10, 2025, and the token supply will be reduced by 100:1. Specific details include:

On-chain upgrade: users holding $FX tokens on Pundi AIFX Omnilayer will automatically complete the upgrade, and the staked tokens will continue to generate rewards; Base and Ethereum networks: upgrades must be completed manually or automatically upgraded by bridging back to Pundi AIFX Omnilayer; centralized exchanges: exchanges participating in the upgrade will automatically complete the token conversion, and the specific time will be announced by the exchange. Users have 3 years to complete the upgrade, and the upgraded $PUNDIAI tokens will not be locked and will not generate new token dilution. Staking platforms that support $PUNDIAI tokens include MarginX and Baklava Space.

Token unlocking:

Berachain (BERA) will unlock approximately 12.98 million tokens at 9:00 pm Beijing time on February 10, accounting for 12.08% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$75.9 million.

Aptos (APT) will unlock approximately 11.31 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on February 10, accounting for 1.97% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$66.7 million.

February 11

Community Activities:

BNB Chain launches AI agent competition, the competition will start on February 11

BNB Chain has launched the AI Agent competition, which aims to encourage innovation and tap into potential AI decentralized applications, encourage innovation and development in the AI field, and is in line with the development direction of BNB Chain AI First. The competition will consist of 8 rounds, and in each round, the best performing AI agents will be selected based on specific criteria, including market capitalization ranking, market capitalization growth, community member influence, and community engagement. The BNB Chain Foundation will use BNB to purchase $10,000 worth of winning AI project tokens in each round and distribute them to 1,000 users who hold these tokens through airdrops.

The competition will be held from February 11, 2025 to April 7, 2025, in multiple rounds. The leaderboard will be updated daily to track the progress of all AI agents deployed on BNB Chain. Winners will be eligible for the upcoming AI Fast Track Program, market exposure opportunities, and marketing support. The real-time leaderboard was launched on February 6, 2025, providing key performance data for all participants.

February 12

Macroeconomics:

The annual rate of the US core CPI for January will be released at 9:30 pm (UTC+8) on February 12.

Token unlocking:

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) will unlock approximately 17.22 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 12, accounting for 28.52% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$35.1 million.

Aethir (ATH) will unlock approximately 630 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on February 12, accounting for 10.21% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$24.5 million.

February 13

Token unlocking:

Cheelee (CHEEL) will unlock approximately 20.8 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 13, worth approximately $169 million

February 14

Project News:

Telegram Game TapSwap to Launch Its TAPS Token on BNB Chain on February 14

Telegram-based click-to-earn game TapSwap has announced that its upcoming TAPS token will be released on BNB Chain instead of the TON network as originally planned. The game had originally planned to complete the token airdrop in late January, but recently said that it had postponed the token launch in the hope of finding better market conditions based on the advice of an unnamed "tier-one" decentralized exchange. However, after completing the first season of the game on February 6, the project decided to move forward with the token launch on BNB Chain, which is expected to take place on February 14 according to an X post earlier this week.

“The launch of TAPS tokens on BNB Chain will improve speed, security, and accessibility, making TapSwap more attractive to players and investors,” the project said. Users will earn the upcoming tokens based on their overall engagement with the TapSwap Click to Earn game. However, in the future the game plans to transition away from the click to earn model and integrate skill-based gameplay.

Token unlocking:

The Sandbox (SAND) will unlock approximately 205.59 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 14, accounting for 8.41% of the current circulation and worth approximately $80.2 million.

February 15

Token unlocking:

Connex (CONX) will unlock approximately 4.33 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 15, accounting for 376.3% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$87.8 million.

Starknet (STRK) will unlock approximately 64 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 15, accounting for 2.48% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$15.7 million.

Sei (SEI) will unlock approximately 55.56 million tokens at 8:00 pm Beijing time on February 15, accounting for 1.25% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$12.7 million.

February 16

Token unlocking:

Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 16, accounting for 0.40% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$41.7 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

