Author: Cheeezzyyyy

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

DeFi has come a long way since the “Summer of DeFi” kicked off in 2021. Today, DeFi has established multiple mature sectors, with growth and activity in each area being self-sustaining.

Even so, it’s still early days, as the cryptocurrency market cap is still around $3.3 trillion, while the TradFi market cap is $133 trillion.

Key insights from leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

At its core, DeFi is about providing a more innovative and efficient system that solves TradFi inefficiencies through proven PMF (Point of Market Fit). DeFi also consists of multiple key areas that typically follow an oligopolistic structure.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the DEX platform Raydium (an automated market maker based on Solana) accounted for about 61% of the market share, surpassing Uniswap to become the industry leader. It is worth mentioning that Raydium's TVL is only about 39% of Uniswap's.

While Raydium’s rise may be due to the Memecoin Season of the Solana ecosystem, the durability of its LT (Note: User Life Cycle, a measure of user activity) remains uncertain.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

The winners in the perp DEX space stand out. Hyperliquid’s dominance has been further consolidated since Q3 2024, with its market share increasing from 24% to 73% (3x).

Since the fourth quarter of 2024, overall perp DEX trading volume has been recovering, with daily trading volume currently around $8 billion, compared to just $4 billion back then.

Hyperliquid continues to challenge CEX’s position as a price discovery platform.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

Aave’s dominance in the lending space has increased since 2024:

  • Deposits: 42.1% to 65.78%
  • Borrowing: 31% to 61%

Even though Aave does not have the most attractive yields, its long-standing reputation and users’ trust in the protocol make it a top choice in the lending space.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

In the revenue space, the dominant player Pendle is leading the way with a market share of over 50%. Its unique value proposition is to be the preferred promoter of industry value discovery. Despite the overall slowdown in the DeFi market and low market sentiment, Pendle still holds the TVL record.

Liquidity Staking (LST) is by far the largest sector in DeFi in terms of TVL at around $35 billion.

Lido Finance is the undisputed leader with a market share of about 70%, almost monopolizing the LST field, and its TVL ($24.8 billion) is 5.17 times that of its competitor Binance bETH ($4.8 billion).

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

This dominance is not driven by staking yield, but rather by the asset value of stETH:

  • Best Asset Utilization: The Most Integrated Assets in DeFi
  • The most trusted service: the preferred institutional-grade staking solution for funds and entities

Credibility and trust are key to adoption.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

As for liquidity re-staking, the market trend is roughly the same. It is worth noting that ether.fi's market share has increased from 35.3% to 63%. Because even though ether.fi's staking volume in S1 and S2 has decreased, its TVL has increased by about 770% in 2024.

This growth is driven by the following factors:

  • First-mover advantage in the ecosystem
  • Extensive DeFi Integration
  • Trust in product suite

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

Lombard’s performance in the BTC-Fi space closely mirrors trends in the LST/LRT space, with market share steadily increasing to 49.5%.

As Babylon matures, demand for BTC as the premier safe haven asset will grow exponentially, creating a $2 trillion market opportunity.

Key insights into leading projects in various fields of DeFi: overall oligopoly structure

Since LBTC is the most integrated, widely used, and security-focused LRT in DeFi, Lombard will become the first asset to gain institutional trust and widespread adoption like stETH. Lombard will dominate the industry.

In summary, each DeFi field has obviously found its own PMF, forming an overall ecosystem that complements each other. This is the rise of a new primitive set that subverts CeFi.

As DeFi enters its next phase of expansion, we will see more new verticals introduced into untapped markets and even integrated into CeFi:

  • Ethena Labs: Plans to integrate TradFi payments
  • Mantle: Mantle Index Fund and Mantle Banking Integrate Crypto with TradFi

As more and more institutions become interested in DeFi, such as BlackRock's participation in DeFi through BUIDL, WLFI's DeFi portfolio and spot ETF, they are optimistic about the future development of DeFi.

Related reading: A preliminary study of DeFAI: Deep integration of DeFi and AI, three core scenarios promote large-scale application of DeFi

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

