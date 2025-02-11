The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

PANews
2025/02/11 11:22
Memecoin
MEME$0,001899-0,67%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1211-1,22%

Author: Frank, PANews

AI Agent is unanimously recognized by the industry as one of the most noteworthy tracks in 2025. However, with the recent market adjustments, AI Agent has also experienced a sharp decline. From the data point of view, how big is the correction of AI Agent? What kind of competition changes are quietly taking place between chains? PANews conducted an investigation on the recent data changes of AI Agent.

The total market value of AI Agent has fallen by 67% in the past month

According to Cookie.fun data, as of February 10, there were 1,412 AI agents with a total market value of approximately $6.52 billion, a 67% drop from the $20.2 billion on January 15. At the same time, the number of agents continues to increase, with 116 new agents added in the past month, an increase of approximately 8.9%. However, judging from the growth rate, the current rate of new AI agents has also slowed down.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

According to data from January 15, the average market value of AI Agent at the time was approximately US$15.07 million, but by February 10, the figure had dropped to US$4.61 million.

Judging from the distribution of chains, Solana and Base are still the leaders in the AI Agent track. There are 793 AI Agents on the Solana chain, accounting for more than half. The number of AI Agents on Base is 379. In terms of quantity, the number of AI Agents on Base is less than half of Solana. However, in terms of total market value, the total market value of Solana's AI Agent is about US$3.2 billion, and that of Base is US$2.47 billion, with little difference between the two. Calculated by average market value, the average market value of Solana's AI Agent is about US$4.03 million, and the average market value of Base is US$6.51 million. From this perspective, it seems that Base's AI Agent looks more valuable.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

Judging from the changes, the decline on the Solana chain is indeed greater. At its peak, the total market value of AI Agent on the Solana chain reached US$11 billion, which is currently down 70%. The peak market value of Base was about US$7.94 billion, down 68.8% over the same period.

Currently, there are 6 AI Agents with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars on the Solana chain, namely FARTCOIN, AI16Z, ARC, ACT, GRIFFAIN, and GOAT. There are 5 AI Agents with a market value of more than 100 million US dollars on BASE, namely VIRTUAL, TOSHI, FAI, AIXBT, and VVV. However, the AI Agent with the highest market value is now VIRTUAL, reaching 760 million US dollars. It is worth mentioning that Virtuals Protocol has been simultaneously expanded to Solana on February 10.

BNB Chain has been developing rapidly in the field of AI Agent recently. Currently, two projects, CHEEMS and CGPT, have a market value of more than $100 million. In addition, BNB Chain has seen a significant increase in Mindshare (the percentage of total discussions about the token on Twitter) recently. On February 7, BNB Chain's Mindshare share was less than 4%. As of February 10, the figure has risen to 21.86%.

BNB Chain’s recent growth is mainly driven by two projects. One is Andy BNB, with a market value of approximately $42 million on February 10, and a mindshare increase of 1.02 to 1.44% in the past seven days. The other is CHEEMS, with a mindshare of approximately 0.97% on February 10 and a market value of approximately $144 million.

The current decline of the top tokens is over 70%. Can the old MEME have a new lease of life by relying on AI?

From the perspective of classification, the current tokens in the AI field are still dominated by MEME and basic frameworks. Among them, the market value of AI tokens in the MEME category is about 1.94 billion US dollars, and the market value of framework-class AI tokens is about 1.49 billion US dollars. The token with the highest market value in the MEME category is still FARTCOIN, with a market value of about 524 million US dollars. Its highest market value once exceeded 2.7 billion US dollars, and its current decline is about 80%. The leading token in the framework category is VIRTUAL, with a current market value of 760 million US dollars and a highest market value of 3.3 billion US dollars, a decline of more than 76.8%.

Another previously popular framework, AI16Z, had a maximum market value of $2.7 billion and fell to a minimum of $270 million, a pullback of 90%. Currently, the market value of AI16Z's token has slightly rebounded to $450 million.

What is a little surprising is that in the MEME category, in addition to FARTCOIN, the second and third ranked tokens are TOSHI (market value of 304 million US dollars) and TURBO (market value of 271 million US dollars).

TOSHI was originally a pet-themed meme coin named after the cat of Brian Armstrong, founder and CEO of Coinbase. The token was issued as early as the end of 2023, and its market value once exceeded US$300 million in 2024, and then fell all the way to around US$30 million. By November 2024, with the rise of the AI Agent trend, the TOSHI token was transformed into an AI token based on the VIRTUAL framework, and its market value took off, reaching a peak of US$960 million. However, judging from the current product framework, the main function of TOSHI is automatic tweeting, and its Twitter followers are only 779.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

Another MEME token ranked third is Turbo, which was issued in April 2023 and is said to be the first AI-generated MEME token. The token was issued on Ethereum and is one of the few AI tokens issued on Ethereum with a high market value. Previously, Turbo's highest market value reached US$990 million, and its maximum retracement was more than 80%.

The trend is synchronized with MEME, and the value attribute is not yet displayed

In general, the AI Agent tokens with higher market value have generally fallen back by more than 80% from their peaks. For example, the earliest popular GOAT had a maximum market value of $1.37 billion and a minimum market value of $97.37 million, with a fallback of more than 92%. Observing the market value curves of the top AI tokens, almost all of them show a "painted mountain" shape.

The total market value of AI Agent plummeted by 67%. The competition between Solana and Base chain is surging. Can the old MEME survive by relying on AI?

GOAT market value chart

However, judging from the changes in the entire market, this trend is not unique to AI Agent tokens. Looking at other types of MEME coins, the trend is roughly the same. In terms of the share of the top market capitalization, AI Agent tokens may still be the highest type. The only MEME tokens on the Solana chain with a market value of more than $1 billion are TRUMP and BONK. In November 2024, there will be 6 MEME tokens with a market value of $1 billion.

Overall, the total market value of AI tokens in the current crypto space is about $6.67 billion, which is a significant correction from the high of $22 billion. However, in terms of the actual functions and capabilities of these AI agents, there has not yet been an explosive application, and the vast majority of AI agents are still simply tweeting or riding on the popularity of AI. Perhaps for this reason, the volatility of AI tokens is highly similar to that of MEME coins, and does not show the proper value logic at all. As for whether the current market value of AI tokens has been underestimated? It should be noted that the valuation of DeepSeek, which is popular all over the world, was reported on February 9 to be only $8 billion. At least from this perspective, the bubble of AI Agents seems to be quite large.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,18-1,90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001255-1,33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018822+3,08%
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000031+24,00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13893+1,69%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2,494-3,85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,0558+1,47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?