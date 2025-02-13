A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

PANews
2025/02/13 10:32
Bitcoin
BTC$113,675.7-1.97%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02448-4.44%
Allo
RWA$0.003586+2.28%

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

Author: Weilin, PANews

2024 is an important year for the real world asset (RWA) tokenization space in the real estate industry, especially as this space is increasingly integrated with Web3 technology. As one of the leading projects in this space, Propy has achieved many achievements. Since the launch of PropyKeys on Base in March, Propy has successfully minted more than 285,000 property addresses, driving the digital transformation of real world assets. PropyKeys integrates Chainlink automation on BuiltOnBase to provide secure staking rewards, and there will be more developments in the future.

In addition, Propy and Coinbase jointly launched a custody service, providing a safer and more efficient solution for real estate transactions.

Looking ahead to 2025, Propy is accelerating its global strategic plan. Propy has launched a new on-chain real estate loan product that allows buyers to obtain instant on-chain loans by using BTC as collateral, unlocking scalability. This move removes consumer barriers to real estate ownership and enables buyers to purchase real estate using USDC, ETH, or BTC, while also providing the option of 100% instant cryptocurrency-backed loans. This product makes real estate transactions more convenient and smooth, staying true to Propy's founding mission.

Building on this success, Propy is currently actively seeking lending partners to further expand its cryptocurrency-backed lending model. By partnering with innovative lenders, Propy aims to create more opportunities for buyers and make real estate ownership more accessible, all made possible by blockchain technology.

2024 report card: PropyKeys launched, multiple partnerships reached, and the leadership team added heavyweights

In 2024, Propy achieved breakthroughs in multiple areas. In March, Propy's innovative product PropyKeys was officially launched on Base, allowing users to mint digital addresses and deeds for real-world properties, with more than 285,000 mintings to date. Subsequently, PropyKeys AI-generated landmark NFT minting and a novel staking mechanism created a gamified experience that makes home ownership more accessible, secure, and interactive.

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

Subsequently, Propy successfully deployed Chainlink Automation technology to distribute staking rewards. After PropyKeys integrated Automation, Automation allows developers to automate key on-chain functions at timed intervals or in response to external events. Based on Chainlink Automation, Propy achieves highly reliable, high-performance and decentralized automation, and transactions can be quickly identified and confirmed even in periods of severe network congestion.

In addition, Propy also announced a strategic partnership with the decentralized real estate derivatives protocol Parcl to improve the quality of on-chain real estate analysis and valuation. Propy uses Parcl’s API to improve the valuation and analysis capabilities associated with PropyKeys.

In terms of user experience, Propy has partnered with Coinbase to launch a cryptocurrency escrow service. If homebuyers hold Bitcoin, they can safely put it into escrow through Propy's certified title escrow service, conduct real estate transactions, and only redeem it when the transaction is completed. This avoids unnecessary fees and taxes.

Propy also continues to strengthen its team building, and the board of directors has welcomed two heavyweights: former SEC commissioner and financial regulatory expert Dr. Michael Piwowar and Coindesk Chief Content Officer, blockchain pioneer and media veteran Michael Casey.

Over the past year, Propy has been widely recognized by the industry. Propy was cited in the Messari blockchain report and participated in many high-profile events, sparking Vitalik Buterin's discussion on blockchain property rights at the EthCC conference. Through technological innovation and leadership, Propy's CEO Natalia Karayaneva won the 2024 Inman Best Real Estate Technology Award "Entrepreneur" award.

Propy also hosted the Propy Summit 2024. This was more than just a summit, it was a microcosm of building the future together. The event brought together leading innovators and visionaries in blockchain and real estate, including Senator Cynthia Lummis, Mayor Francis Suarez, Tim Draper, Anthony Scaramucci, and many other industry leaders.

2025 Vision: Launch RWA on-chain assets, launch DeFi loans, and expand to the global market

In this new year, Propy will expand its blockchain real estate solutions, having already launched a DeFi lending program in the first quarter.

Propy will accelerate its presence in the U.S. market, planning to become a national blockchain title and escrow company by the end of the year. By acquiring additional licenses and advancing its blockchain-based settlement services, Propy is on track to become the first fully blockchain-licensed title and escrow provider in the U.S. According to a report by research firm IBISWorld, the U.S. title insurance market is worth $22.6 billion in 2023. Meanwhile, data from software company Debut Infotech predicts that blockchain adoption in real estate is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 64.8% until 2028. Propy is ready to lead the industry in this new era, bringing greater efficiency, transparency, and innovation.

From the perspective of the Propy token, PRO will be an asset that benefits from both the U.S. real estate and crypto markets. With the upcoming new policies of the U.S. government, including the proposal to abolish capital gains tax on U.S. crypto transactions, the United States may become the next major crypto hub. Currently, crypto investors face a 20% long-term capital gains tax or up to 37% short-term capital gains tax, depending on holding period and income level. According to Investing in the Web, 13.22% of Americans (about 44.96 million people) currently own cryptocurrencies, and real estate is increasingly seen as a way to diversify crypto portfolios. The abolition of capital gains tax will greatly increase the number of crypto-real estate transactions.

As the first blockchain-based real estate token in the United States, PRO tokens will drive the adoption of cryptocurrency in RWA transactions and incentivize investors to invest in cryptocurrency, supporting the broader ecosystem of tokenized real estate.

At the same time, Propy will also begin a global expansion plan into non-U.S. markets, with announcements expected in the first quarter of 2025. This expansion is well-timed, especially in regions such as Asia and Latin America where real estate fraud is rampant. In India, for example, 66% of civil cases stem from real estate disputes, while in Indonesia, approximately 40% of real estate documents are affected by fraud. Similarly, Argentina faces a long-standing problem of property corruption and irregular documentation, with historically unreliable registration systems and bureaucratic transparency issues that have weakened property rights and hindered economic progress.

Through blockchain technology, Propy addresses the need for trust, efficiency, and integrity in real estate governance. For governments facing outdated systems and public distrust, Propy's technology provides a path to modernization and accountability, streamlining processes while protecting citizens' rights. As countries seek to attract foreign investment, increase transparency, and align with global best practices, they are increasingly willing to work with innovators like Propy.

A bumper year for RWA: the gains and prospects of a leading project in the track

On January 29, Propy launched a new loan option that supports the purchase of Hawaiian condos with collateralized crypto assets. The starting price of the condo is 250,000 USDC. As an on-chain RWA asset, buyers can skip the traditional 30-day transaction process and achieve almost instant transactions by paying cryptocurrencies. If buyers are reluctant to sell mainstream crypto assets, they can also choose to use Bitcoin or Ethereum as collateral to complete the payment, and pay a 10% loan interest rate.

This is a two-year loan. If the value of the provided cryptocurrency drops by more than 50%, the buyer will be subject to a margin call; in the worst case, the crypto assets may be liquidated and the real estate auctioned off for resale. However, if the cryptocurrency price doubles, the buyer can easily pay off the loan with its proceeds. The interest payments and the loan itself can be repaid in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or USDC. This provides an attractive option for buyers who wish to keep their crypto assets.

On February 2, Propy announced the successful sale of Hawaii’s first on-chain real estate asset — a transaction completed through multiple on-chain bids and ultimately the first Bitcoin-backed loan.

In addition to this, Propy has expanded its service offering and is partnering with real estate developers to provide comprehensive title and escrow solutions specifically tailored for their residential projects.

In terms of community building, Propy will also launch the "Web3 Property Rights - Trailblazer Spotlight" series to showcase industry innovation leaders every week. A series of weekly shows will be launched to highlight pioneers who believe that the world can be changed by putting property rights on the blockchain. From blockchain innovators and investors to technical thinkers, this series will showcase individuals who are driving change.

Looking back to 2024, Propy has not only achieved many breakthroughs in the tokenization of the real estate sector, but is also helping the industry redefine the ownership and value of assets. In 2025, with the launch of RWA on-chain assets and the launch of DeFi loan programs, Propy may continue to drive innovation and change in the global real estate market in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.18-1.90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018822+3.08%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13893+1.69%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.494-3.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0558+1.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?