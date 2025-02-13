Musk wields the DOGE "machete" and considers moving the US Treasury to the blockchain. Which chain is expected to stand out?

PANews
2025/02/13 18:20
DOGE
DOGE$0.20215-3.54%

Musk wields the DOGE "machete" and considers moving the US Treasury to the blockchain. Which chain is expected to stand out?

Author: Weilin, PANews

On February 13, the website of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) was officially launched to publish details and evidence of government cost reductions, marking the latest progress of the department in reducing US government costs. As of the afternoon of February 13, according to doge-tracker data (data compiled from DOGE Twitter), Musk's Department of Government Efficiency has saved US taxpayers $37.89 billion, which only accounts for 1.9% of Musk's goal of reducing US government spending by $2 trillion.

On February 9, Coinbase CEO called for greater transparency in government spending through blockchain technology. "Great progress, DOGE," Brian Armstrong wrote in a February 9 post on the X platform. "Imagine if every government expenditure could be transparently made on-chain, that would make auditing much easier." On February 10, Cathie Wood, founder of asset management firm Ark Invest, also supported Musk's idea of putting all U.S. government spending on the blockchain, commenting that "transparency, efficiency, and security: win-win, win-win, win-win."

DOGE is considering using blockchain technology to reduce government costs

According to a report by Bloomberg in late January, DOGE is considering using blockchain technology to reduce government costs, and people familiar with the matter revealed that relevant internal discussions are underway. If DOGE launches a plan, the scale of the plan will be large and may be adopted in multiple government departments.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that in the discussion, some people mentioned using blockchain to track federal spending, protect data, make payments, and even manage buildings. A person familiar with the matter said that people related to DOGE have met with representatives of multiple public blockchain networks to evaluate the technology. A person who went to Palm Beach, Florida, in December last year proposed several blockchain applications to officials of the Trump transition team, focusing on the technology's potential in protecting important government data and tracking the flow of funds.

On February 3, Musk shared his thoughts on putting U.S. Treasury transactions on the blockchain. In a question post on the X platform, Musk responded with an emphatic “Yes!”

Musk wields the DOGE "machete" and considers moving the US Treasury to the blockchain. Which chain is expected to stand out?

The Department of Government Efficiency was formally created by an executive order signed by President Trump on January 20, and is responsible for modernizing federal technology and software to maximize government efficiency and productivity. Trump said the department will work with the White House Office of Management and Budget to identify spending cuts and provide recommendations by July 4, 2026.

Its leader is entrepreneur Musk. Vivek Ramaswamy was originally scheduled to lead with Musk, but Vivek withdrew for some reason before the official appointment. DOGE has an office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and has about 20 employees. A person familiar with the matter said that Musk recruited about 100 volunteers to write code for his project before Trump took office.

Musk has pushed for the use of blockchain technology to force transparency in government, but he is not the first to come up with the idea. In April 2024, former U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he wanted to put the entire federal budget on a blockchain. "Every American will be able to see every line item in the entire budget at any time, 24 hours a day," the politician told an audience at a rally in Michigan. "We will have 300 million eyes on our budget. If someone spends $16,000 on a toilet seat, everyone will know about it."

Kennedy's proposal had been widely supported by advocates of small government and sound money, who believed that U.S. government spending was out of control.

Which blockchain network is expected to gain favor?

Jean Rausis, co-founder of decentralized finance platform Smardex, said Musk's proposal to move the U.S. Treasury to a blockchain could make the U.S. "the de facto global leader in blockchain innovation." "While it's hard to say which blockchain would be up to the task, it's important that it be permissionless. Otherwise, the transparency promised will be empty talk. However, if the U.S. Treasury embraces decentralized infrastructure, this could be the catalyst for the Web2 and Web3 worlds to begin to merge."

After the Bloomberg report was released, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson immediately said on X, “I think this task should be accomplished by Cardano, Bitcoin and Midnight. Hey, DOGE master Musk, come to us, we will help for free.”

On January 26, Haseeb Qureshi, managing partner of Dragonfly, predicted that the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) may launch an AVAX subchain in 2025 to report public spending, with all spending traceable on the chain through stablecoins. The wallets of government agencies and contractors are made public and analyzed by public data detectives every day.

Currently, there are use cases on Avalanche. On July 30 last year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles had digitized 42 million car title certificates on the Avalanche blockchain to detect fraud and simplify the ownership transfer process.

In addition, Ava Labs (the company behind the Avalanche blockchain) has partnered with Deloitte and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to launch a new disaster assistance platform to help the US government streamline disaster compensation applications submitted to FEMA.

The idea of applying blockchain to large-scale projects is not new, although applying it to large entities like the U.S. government remains an unproven concept. As early as 2022, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) was studying the introduction of ledger systems such as blockchain into everyday federal government use under its Government IT Program. The agency held the U.S. Federal Blockchain Forum in 2017 and is studying how smart contracts can be used in patents, trademarks, IT purposes, and foreign aid delivery. According to public reports in 2022, the Delaware Blockchain Initiative has also explored blockchain technology in public record organizations and private sector data security.

In addition to Cardano and Avalanche mentioned above, on January 28, the price of Movement Labs' MOVE token rose significantly, and there were rumors that the company was consulting for Musk's DOGE. The modular network has reportedly contacted the organization, although the news has not been confirmed. Soon after, Rushi Manche, the founder of Movement Labs, posted on X in response to the news that World Liberty Financial bought a large amount of MOVE, saying: "Strategic Move Reserve. We are proud to be the first altcoin, the first modern blockchain platform, and the first alternative virtual machine under the leadership of the new government. MOVE is made in the United States."

In addition, the Trump family project World Liberty Financial recently announced its cooperation with Ondo Finance. Ondo Finance launched the institutional-oriented Layer 1 blockchain Ondo Chain, but this cooperation is mainly aimed at the RWA track.

As of the afternoon of February 13, judging from the World Liberty Financial holdings on Arkham Intelligence, in addition to ONDO and MOVE, the project also holds a large amount of ETH. As the deployment network for the presidential family project, Ethereum may also have a certain first-mover advantage in cooperation with the government.

What challenges will the US government face as it further uses blockchain technology? Chainlink community contributor Zach Rynes wrote on X: "It is extremely unlikely that the US government will use a unified blockchain to cover all departments and agencies. Do you think the ledger requirements of the EPA (US Environmental Protection Agency) and FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) are exactly the same as those of the DoD (Department of Defense) and DHS (Department of Homeland Security)? Probably not."

He said the U.S. government will eventually use multiple private and public ledgers for a variety of different purposes, such as increasing spending transparency or automating manual processes. What is certain is that:

  • All of these different public/private blockchain ledgers need to be able to communicate and share data between institutions via cross-chain interoperability standards;
  • Agencies need to be able to seamlessly connect their existing backend systems and infrastructure to the various public/private chains used by the government through an abstraction layer;
  • Institutions using blockchain to automate manual processes need access to external data resources in order to securely trigger smart contract functions using oracles.
  • A unified platform is needed to meet all these off-chain data, cross-chain interoperability, and legacy system connectivity requirements.

As Musk pushes the U.S. Treasury Department to put transactions on the blockchain, blockchain technology may be moving towards a new application area. The support of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood has added more attention to this topic. In the future, which blockchain platform can stand out and become the backbone of the government's digital transformation may have a profound impact on the entire crypto industry.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.18-1.90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018822+3.08%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13893+1.69%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.494-3.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0558+1.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?