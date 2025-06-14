Gotbit Ordered to Dissolve After DOJ Seizes $23M in Crypto

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 19:30
U
U$0.01102+0.45%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007315+1.41%

The DOJ shut down Gotbit in a sweeping crackdown, seizing $23 million in crypto and exposing years of fake trading volume that misled investors and platforms.

DOJ Forces Market Manipulator Gotbit to Shut Down

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on June 13 that Gotbit Consulting LLC, a cryptocurrency-focused financial firm based in Russia and Portugal, has been sentenced for engaging in a long-running fraudulent scheme to fabricate market activity. The sentencing, handed down in a federal court in Boston, requires Gotbit to dissolve and cease all operations over the next five years. The company was also compelled to hand over a significant cache of digital assets. According to the DOJ:

The company’s founder and CEO, Aleksei Andriunin, aged 26, was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year of supervised release. He had earlier pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy charges in March. Andriunin was extradited to the U.S. after being arrested in Portugal in October 2024.

The DOJ revealed that Gotbit’s core business involved manipulating token activity metrics between 2018 and 2024 to inflate the appearance of market demand. The manipulation centered around wash trading techniques, which simulate trading volume by repeatedly buying and selling the same assets through different accounts. In a past interview, Andriunin explained how his code helped clients get listed on visibility-boosting platforms like CoinMarketCap and gain access to larger exchanges.

Federal prosecutors emphasized the scope of the misconduct, pointing to Gotbit’s work with clients like Robo Inu and Saitama—companies whose executives face separate charges. The firm’s practices included trading cryptocurrencies in patterns designed to evade detection while mimicking legitimate activity. A DOJ statement underscored the extent of the operation:

Gotbit is the third digital asset market maker to be penalized as part of a broader crackdown, with previous actions targeting Mytrade and CLS Global. A related Securities and Exchange Commission civil case is ongoing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

PANews reported on August 1st that Y Combinator released its latest RFS (Requests for Startups), encouraging entrepreneurs to innovate in areas such as AI economy worker training, AI video generation,
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1205-0.49%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 10:32
Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:29
The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

PANews reported on July 31st that The Ether Machine (NASDAQ: DYNX), a publicly traded company focused on generating returns from Ethereum staking, announced that it has purchased nearly 15,000 ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,510.75-4.44%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:40

Trending News

More

Y Combinator releases call for startups for Fall 2025, including projects focused on retraining workers for the AI economy

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

The Ether Machine purchased nearly 15,000 ETH, with $407 million in funds available.

Interpreting the White House Digital Asset Report: The "Regulatory Bible" of Cryptocurrency, Embracing DeFi and Innovative Financial Products

BTC跌破113000美元，日内下跌 2.07%