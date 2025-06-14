Jupiter Pro: Platform display data issues have been resolved and performance has not been affected PANews 2025/06/14 19:23

NOT $0.002092 +3.41% PRO $0.7763 -10.14%

PANews reported on June 14 that Jupiter Pro posted on the X platform that previously due to problems with the infrastructure provider, there were problems with the displayed data (including charts and prices displayed in the UI). At present, the platform data has been restored online and the performance has not been affected. At the same time, data is being filled in parallel, and all on-chain exchanges, triggered orders, etc. are operating normally.