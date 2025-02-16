Weekly preview | FTX begins debt repayment; Consensus Hong Kong opens on February 18

PANews
2025/02/16 21:11

Important news:

  • FTX will begin repaying creditors from February 18, 2025;
  • Consensus Hong Kong will be held from February 18 to 20, 2025:
  • Germany will elect a new parliament on February 23. The Alternative for Germany party hopes to withdraw from the eurozone and relax Bitcoin regulation.
  • Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am on February 23rd (Beijing time), accounting for 2.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$85.4 million;
  • Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 61.25 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 20, accounting for 40.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$81.5 million;
  • Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 18, accounting for 4.66% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$78.6 million.

February 17

Policy supervision:

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission will hold two cybersecurity webinars on February 17 and 19, and virtual asset service providers are invited to participate.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission issued a cybersecurity webinar circular to licensed corporations, virtual asset service providers licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission and related entities. It is reported that the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission will hold two cybersecurity webinars on February 17 and 19, 2025 respectively to raise security awareness of emerging cyber threats in Hong Kong.

Token unlocking:

ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens at 8:30 pm Beijing time on February 17, accounting for 2.16% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$11.4 million.

Echelon Prime (PRIME) will unlock approximately 750,000 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 17, accounting for 1.37% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5 million.

February 18

Project News:

BNB Chain to Launch $4.4 Million Memecoin Liquidity Support Program on February 18

Starting from February 18, BNB Chain launched a $4.4 million Memecoin liquidity support plan. BNB Chain will focus on the top Memecoins on a daily and weekly basis, and inject BNB liquidity directly from the BNB Chain Foundation wallet into the liquidity pool of the winning project. BNB Chain will provide 50% BNB + 50% Memecoin (purchased from the market) and add it to the most active liquidity pool of the Memecoin. The liquidity will be permanently retained in the pool and will not be withdrawn. Winning criteria:

  • Market capitalization: $1M or above
  • Active holding addresses: no less than 1000
  • Token supply contribution: The project needs to add 10% of the total supply to the liquidity pool
  • Holdings distribution: The top 10 externally owned accounts (EOAs) cannot hold more than 10% of the total supply. These holders are encouraged to manage their assets through lock-up or linear release.
  • Security measures: Projects must verify their token source code on BscScan or pass a security audit

Community Activities:

Consensus Hong Kong will be held from February 18 to 20, 2025

Token unlocking:

Fasttoken (FTN) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 18, accounting for 4.66% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$78.6 million.

QuantixAI (QAI) will unlock approximately 565,700 tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 18, accounting for 10.88% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$48.2 million.

February 19

Token unlocking:

Pixels (PIXEL) will unlock approximately 91.18 million tokens at 6:00 pm Beijing time on February 19, accounting for 11.83% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$6.3 million.

February 20

Macroeconomics:

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its January monetary policy meeting on February 20.

Project News:

The second phase of $DIN airdrop will start on February 20

The second phase of the airdrop of the first AI Agent blockchain DIN will start at 4:00 pm Beijing time on February 20. In addition, the $DIN staking function has also been launched, and holders can earn more $DIN through staking.

TON Foundation launches the "TON Mini Program Migration Funding Program", applications will close on February 20

TON officials said on the X platform that starting from February 21, Telegram will implement new regulations for blockchain mini-programs, as the TON blockchain has become the exclusive blockchain infrastructure for the Telegram mini-program ecosystem. To ensure that this transition is as smooth as possible, the TON Foundation has launched the "TON Mini-Program Migration Funding Program", an initiative specifically to help mini-programs migrate from other chains to the TON blockchain. Developers and builders will receive the following support: 1. Eligible projects can receive $50,000 in advertising credits; 2. Seamless migration through TON Connect; 3. Increase visibility with the help of Telegram user groups; 4. Technical and marketing support to ensure success. Applications will close on February 20.

Token unlocking:

Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 61.25 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 20, accounting for 40.83% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$81.5 million

February 21

Token unlocking:

Metars Genesis (MRS) will unlock approximately 10 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 21, accounting for 11.87% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$29.2 million.

Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 21, accounting for 1.41% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$20.1 million.

February 22

Project dynamics:

Eliza Labs and EigenLayer to Host AI Agent Hackathon on February 22

Ethereum restaking protocol EigenLayer announced that it will partner with Eliza Labs to host an AI agent hackathon in downtown Denver from February 22 to March 3, 2025.

Token unlocking:

SPACE ID (ID) will unlock approximately 18.49 million tokens at 8:00 a.m. Beijing time on February 22, accounting for 4.29% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$5.9 million.

February 23

Policy supervision:

Germany will elect a new parliament on February 23. The Alternative for Germany party hopes to leave the eurozone and relax Bitcoin regulations.

Germany will elect a new parliament on February 23, which could have a profound impact on the financial sector of Europe's largest economy. Among them, the far-right Alternative for Germany party ranks second in the polls, but the mainstream German parties refuse to cooperate with it in any government, which means that its proposals may never be realized. Nevertheless, their financial policy plans are the most specific and radical. The Alternative for Germany party called for Germany to withdraw from the eurozone, supported "extensive deregulation" of Bitcoin, wallets and transactions, opposed the digital euro, and so on.

Project News:

Ethereum Foundation Opens Applications for Pectra Proactive Grant Round, Deadline February 23

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will provide a $200,000 grant to support the Pectra ecosystem upgrade and open the Pectra Proactive Grant Round proposal application, which will close on February 23. It is reported that the submitted proposals should meet one or more of the following focus areas:

1. Core Protocol Support: Develop tools and libraries that directly support protocol-level changes introduced in Pectra, and create infrastructure to ensure that Pectra-related updates are seamlessly integrated into the core protocol; 2. Tools and Infrastructure: Updates to essential tools for builders, stakeholders, and end users, and create new tools to support EIPs directly related to Pectra; 3. Testing and Security: Enhancements to testing frameworks and infrastructure, and tools to improve network security before and after Pectra upgrades; 4. Adoption and Impact Analysis: Projects that track and analyze the adoption of changes introduced by Pectra, and tools or frameworks for measuring the impact of Pectra-related EIPs on the Ethereum ecosystem and protocol.

Token unlocking:

Murasaki (MURA) will unlock approximately 20 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on February 23, accounting for 2.00% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$85.4 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.18-1.90%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018822+3.08%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13893+1.69%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.494-3.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0558+1.47%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38
Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

According to an official announcement from PANews on August 1, Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, announced it had increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total bitcoin holdings
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:03

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Belgravia Hartford, a listed company, increased its holdings by 42.38 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 83.15.

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?