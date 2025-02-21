PA Daily | Kaito AI Releases KAITO Token Economics; Argentine Senate Asks Government for Report on LIBRA Token Scandal

PANews
2025/02/21 17:18
CyberConnect
CYBER$1.6122-5.60%
Kaito
KAITO$1.1445-1.55%
Obol
OBOL$0.11256-2.14%
U
U$0.01106+0.18%

Today's news tips:

1. The U.S. SEC announced the establishment of a cyber and emerging technology department to protect retail investors and combat crypto asset fraud

2. Canary Fund’s “Litecoin ETF” has been added to the DTCC website

3. Grayscale’s XRP ETF has been published in the Federal Register, and the US SEC needs to make a decision before October 18

4. Hong Kong will promote the use of tokenization technology in the capital market

5. Kaito AI releases KAITO token economics: total supply of 1 billion, the foundation holds 10%

6. Story releases latest roadmap: plans to launch new features such as IP portal and certification services in Q2

7. Argentine Senate asks government to provide report on LIBRA token scandal

8. CoinList will launch Obol token sale on February 25

9. The top whale on the PAIN pre-sale list has not sold its tokens yet, with a floating profit of $2.39 million

Regulatory/Macro

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending February 15 was 219,000, compared with expectations of 215,000 and a previous value of 214,000.

According to Jinshi.com, the number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending February 15 was 219,000, in line with expectations of 215,000. The previous value was revised from 213,000 to 214,000.

Fox reporter: The US SEC is very interested in "pledge" and is expected to issue relevant guidance

According to a post by Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett on the X platform, sources revealed that the US SEC is very interested in "staking" and even asked the industry to provide a memorandum detailing the different types of staking and their benefits. The source expects that in the near future, the US SEC will issue some kind of guidance on staking because it is a topic they are passionate about.

The U.S. SEC announced the establishment of a cyber and emerging technology division to protect retail investors and combat crypto asset fraud

According to an official announcement, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the establishment of the Cyber and Emerging Technology Unit (CETU), which focuses on combating cyber-related misconduct and protecting retail investors from bad actors in the emerging technology field. Led by Laura D'Allaird, CETU replaces the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit and is composed of about 30 fraud experts and lawyers from multiple SEC offices.

Specifically, CETU will leverage its staff’s extensive fintech and cyber-related experience to combat securities trading-related misconduct in the following priority areas:

  • Fraud using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • Using social media, the dark web or fake websites to commit fraud
  • Obtaining material non-public information through hacking
  • Takeover of Retail Brokerage Accounts
  • Fraud involving blockchain technology and crypto assets
  • Compliance by regulated entities with cybersecurity rules and regulations
  • Fraudulent disclosure of cybersecurity by listed companies

Figure receives SEC approval to issue first interest-bearing stablecoin

According to Fortune, Figure has obtained approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to issue the first interest-bearing stablecoin, but a spokesperson for the agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The stablecoin is reportedly called YLDS and was developed by digital asset company Figure Markets. It will be pegged to the U.S. dollar and provide users with a 0.5% yield, similar to cash in a savings account.

Canary Fund’s ‘Litecoin ETF’ Added to DTCC Website

Canary Fund's Litecoin (LTC) ETF has been confirmed to be registered with the US Deposit Insurance Corporation (DTCC) with the code LTCC. Earlier, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that it had officially received Canary Fund's LTC ETF 19b-4 filing.

Grayscale's XRP ETF has been published in the Federal Register, and the US SEC needs to make a decision before October 18

Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett tweeted that Grayscale's XRP ETF (19b-4 submission) has been officially published to the Federal Register. This means that the US SEC will enter the review stage from now on and approve or reject it on or before October 18.

Utah Bitcoin Reserve Bill Enters Second Senate Reading

Legislation allowing Utah to invest in Bitcoin has been approved by a state Senate subcommittee. The bill, HB230, “Blockchain and Digital Innovation Amendments,” passed the Utah Revenue and Taxation Subcommittee on February 20 with a 4-2-1 vote and is currently undergoing second and third readings before a final Senate vote. The Bitcoin Reserve Act has already passed the House, so if it is approved in the Senate, Utah Republican Governor Spencer Cox only needs to sign the bill for Bitcoin to become a state reserve asset.

Hong Kong to promote capital markets using tokenization technology

According to Hong Kong media Ming Pao, Hong Kong Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said that the Hong Kong government will further improve the supervision and framework of virtual assets, continue to promote the wider application of tokenization technology in the capital market, improve the development of relevant systems and formulate industry standards. In addition, Hong Kong is active and proactive in the development of financial technology, such as publishing the "Policy Declaration on the Responsible Application of Artificial Intelligence in Financial Markets" in October last year and supervising the issuers of legal currency stablecoins and submitting the "Stablecoin Bill" in December last year.

AI

OpenAI GPT-4.5 is expected to be released as early as next week, and GPT-5 may be released in late May

According to The Verge, Microsoft is preparing for OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4.5 is expected to be released as early as next week, and Microsoft expects GPT-5 to be released in late May. The updated GPT-5 will make major improvements to the way ChatGPT is used, unifying OpenAI's o-series and GPT-series models to reduce user confusion in choosing models.

DeepSeek will open source 5 code libraries next week

DeepSeek announced today that it will source five code repositories over the next week, unlock new content every day, and further share new progress.

DeepSeek introduced that the current online service modules have been tested and deployed fully and can be put into production environment. The company defines itself as a small company and also said that every sharing will become a powerful potential energy to accelerate the development of the industry. It also said that there is no high ivory tower in this field, only the pure garage entrepreneurial spirit and the innovation power built by the community.

OpenAI launches AI broker Operator in several regions

According to Jinshi, OpenAI said on Friday that it is launching the so-called artificial intelligence broker "Operator" to ChatGPT Pro users in Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom and other places, which can perform tasks on behalf of users. OpenAI said that Operator will provide services in most regions that support ChatGPT, except for the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland. "Operator", launched in the United States in January this year, is one of several "artificial intelligence broker" tools on the market. It can accept instructions to do things such as booking tickets, booking restaurants, submitting expense reports or shopping on e-commerce websites.

Project News

Kaito AI releases KAITO token economics: total supply 1 billion, foundation holds 10%

Kaito AI releases KAITO token economics, with a total supply of 1 billion, including:

  • 25%-core contributors;
  • 32.2%-Ecosystem and network growth;
  • 2% - Binance holders;
  • 10% - Initial community and ecosystem claims;
  • 7.5%-long-term creator incentives;
  • 5%-Liquidity incentives;
  • 8.3%-Early Supporters;
  • 10% - Foundation.

Deribit is evaluating acquisition offers that could value it at $4-5 billion

According to Coindesk, cryptocurrency options exchange Deribit is working with FT Partners to evaluate an acquisition offer, and Bloomberg revealed that the company's valuation could reach $4 billion to $5 billion or even higher. Deribit currently refuses to comment on the relevant information.

Wintermute is one of the market makers of KAITO and received 1.2 million tokens from the multi-signature address of the project 3 hours ago

According to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, Wintermute is one of the market makers of the new currency KAITO. Three hours ago, Wintermute received 1.2 million KAITO (accounting for 0.5% of the initial circulation) from the project’s multi-signature address. Currently, 400,000 KAITO have been deposited into CEX.

Binance will launch KAITO 1-75x U-margin perpetual contracts

According to the official announcement, Binance Financial Management, One-Click Coin Purchase, Flash Exchange, Leverage, and Contracts will be launched on KAITO. It is expected that the KAITO 1-75x U-based perpetual contract will be launched at 21:00 on February 20, 2025 (Eastern Time Zone 8).

Coinbase will list Kaito (KAITO)

Coinbase announced that it will add support for Kaito (KAITO) on the Base network. Please do not send this asset through other networks, otherwise funds may be lost. Trading will start later today if liquidity conditions are met. Once the supply of this asset is sufficient, the KAITO-USD trading pair will be launched in stages. Support for KAITO may be limited in some supported jurisdictions.

Crypto exchange Kraken is considering launching a stablecoin

Kraken is exploring the development of its own stablecoin, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The move is partly due to the competitive gap created by new European regulations that require crypto service providers to delist Tether's USDT and other unlicensed tokens. The person said the token would be pegged to the U.S. dollar and issued by Kraken's Irish unit.

The exchange announced this month that all non-compliant currencies held on Kraken’s European platform will be converted to “equivalent stablecoins” starting March 31. If all goes well, the token won’t be Kraken’s first foray into the digital dollar space. Late last year, the exchange joined a consortium called the Global Dollar Network, which partnered with Paxos to launch a stablecoin called USDG. Other members, like Robinhood and Galaxy Digital, are also developing their own stablecoins.

Meanwhile, Crypto.com unveiled its stablecoin plans in its 2025 roadmap last November, aiming to launch it in the third quarter. In addition, the exchange plans to launch the token in Europe, having informed customers last month that Tether would exit trading in the region at the end of March, another person familiar with the matter said.

SBF changes political stance to support Trump in first interview in prison, seeks pardon

In his first interview at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he is serving a 25-year sentence for perpetrating one of the largest cryptocurrency scams to date, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried criticized the Biden administration’s “destructive” politicization of the justice system and sought a pardon from President Trump. Bankman-Fried reiterated his claims that FTX was solvent but illiquid, and that law firm Sullivan & Cromwell mishandled the bankruptcy proceedings.

Argentina Senate Asks Government for Report on LIBRA Token Scandal

According to TASS, the upper house of the Argentine Congress (Senate) approved a motion asking the government to provide a report on the $LIBRA cryptocurrency scandal. But the proposal to set up a parliamentary committee to investigate the scandal was rejected. The initiative was supported by 47 senators, but 48 votes are needed to start the process.

CoinList to Launch Obol Token Sale on February 25

CoinList announced that it will start the Obol token sale at 1:00 am (Beijing time) on February 25, with a 30% discount compared to the previous round of VC investment. Obol is the foundation of the L1 blockchain and decentralized infrastructure network. The sale details are as follows:

For normal users:

  • FDV is $125 million
  • Token price is $0.25
  • 33% will be unlocked 6 months after TGE, and then linearly unlocked over the next 12 months.

For wstETH or weETH holders:

  • FDV is $115 million
  • Token price is $0.23
  • 33% unlocked 6 months after TGE, then unlocked linearly over the next 12 months
  • At the same time, users need to hold at least $20 worth of wstETH or weETH on CoinList between 1:00 on March 4 and 1:00 on March 11 to enjoy lower prices and FDV.

Both options have a minimum purchase limit of $100 and a maximum purchase limit of $250,000. After the subscription period ends, users who are not selected for an allocation will receive the funds in their CoinList wallet by 1:00 am on March 13. This public sale is not available in the United States, China, Canada, and certain other jurisdictions.

Story releases latest roadmap: plans to launch new features such as IP portal and certification services in Q2

L1 Intellectual Property Blockchain Story released a roadmap, with two major technology releases in 2025:

Late Q1/early Q2: Will launch IP Portal, a home for Story that allows users to seamlessly register IPs and browse IPs registered in any app on Story. Will also launch Attestation Service, a decentralized oracle network that brings IP verification signals (creator identity, infringement detection, etc.) on-chain.

The network will be fully upgraded in the third quarter, and L1 will be enhanced in three dimensions:

  • Performance: Faster transactions, higher throughput, more validators
  • Products: IPKit Frontend SDK, large file storage, etc.
  • Governance: Decentralized, transparent, frictionless upgrades

Musk changed the X account profile picture, and "The Doge Father" appeared in the background

Musk changed the profile picture of his X account to a picture of a man holding a "golden chainsaw" with "The Doge Father" in the background. It is reported that the "golden chainsaw" was a gift from Argentine President Milley.

Kaito AI founder: KAITO staking rewards are now live, and more practical information will be released soon

Yu Hu, founder of AI-based crypto search engine Kaito AI, posted on the X platform that KAITO staking rewards have been launched, and currently about 10% of tokens have been staked, with an annualized yield of 70%. It is expected that in the next few days, this yield will gradually return to normal, including locked tokens of investors/foundations/teams cannot be staked. The current source of rewards is liquidity incentives, but starting next week, as network fees increase, this will turn into net consumption, and more practical information about staking will be released soon.

BNB Chain: Pascal hard fork to be carried out on the test network on February 25, and the main network is planned to be carried out in mid-March

According to the official announcement of BNB Chain, BNB Smart Chain (BSC) will conduct a Pascal hard fork. The fork is scheduled to be carried out on the test network on February 25, 2025, and the main network is scheduled to be carried out in mid-March 2025. The Pascal hard fork enhances the compatibility of BSC with Ethereum by integrating the key functions of Ethereum Pectra upgrade.

Binance Alpha Launches B3, FLUID, VVV, TOKEN, DRIFT, and CPOOL

According to the official page, Binance Alpha has newly launched B3, FLUID, VVV, TOKEN, DRIFT, and CPOOL.

Viewpoint

QCP Capital: Options market data has tilted towards bullishness, and the macro backdrop is increasingly supportive of risk assets

QCP Capital posted on the TG channel that there is strong demand for high Delta Bitcoin call options from February to April, which may be due to short-term bullish sentiment driven by Trump's statements and speculation around potential strategic Bitcoin reserves. In addition, the 25 Delta implied volatility has shifted to a bullish tilt for call options of all maturities, indicating that the market is preparing for the second phase of the bull market. As inflation concerns ease, the S&P 500 hit a new high, and the US dollar index (DXY) fell back to the 107 level, the macro background seems to be increasingly supportive of risky assets.

Since Trump took office, altcoins have attracted widespread attention, and multiple altcoin-related ETF applications have been submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including an ETF application for XRP. Notably, Brazilian regulators have approved the world's first spot XRP ETF. It is unclear whether this will provide a catalyst for Trump's ambition to position the United States as a global cryptocurrency hub and pave the way for further ETF approvals in 2025.

Vitalik: I am still very optimistic about the contribution and role of Argentina and Latin America in the crypto space

Vitalik Buterin said that Argentina's Ethereum community is full of outstanding builders who have contributed some of the most important software to the Ethereum ecosystem. Argentina does have the determination and energy to continue the current momentum and build a prosperous 21st century society using cryptocurrencies and other new technologies. Recent news should not be seen as a reason to give up, but as an example of why education is so important. We are still very optimistic about Argentina and Latin America's contribution and role in the crypto field.

Bybit CEO: The PI project is a scam, Bybit will not list any suspected scam projects

Bybit CEO Ben Zhou tweeted that in 2023, Chinese police issued an official warning about PI, warning the public that it was a scam targeting the elderly, leaking personal data and causing the loss of pensions, and that there were multiple other reports questioning the legitimacy of the project. Bybit has not made any listing requests to PI, and claims that PI refused Bybit to list or that Bybit did not pass some kind of PI KYB are completely nonsense. If the PI project is real and legitimate, it should actively respond to these questions, but it chooses to make up lies and make unfounded and naive attacks; I still think PI is a scam, and Bybit will not list any suspected scam projects.

CryptoQuant CEO: The alt season has begun, and trading volume has become the determining factor of the alt season

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju tweeted that the alt season has begun. There is no direct BTC to alt rotation, but stablecoin holders favor alts. Alt trading volume is 2.7 times that of BTC. BTC dominance no longer determines the alt season, trading volume does. However, this is a very selective alt season, DYOR.

Important data

The top whale on the PAIN pre-sale list has not sold its tokens yet, with a floating profit of $2.39 million

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who topped the PAIN pre-sale list has not sold any tokens yet, with a floating profit of $2.39 million. The whale invested 20,000 SOL in the pre-sale two weeks ago (actually invested 4,000 after the refund, about $860,000); after receiving 215,327 PAIN yesterday, he transferred 30,145 to two new addresses and did not sell any of them, which is the current TOP1 address of his personal holdings.

A trader bought 6783 $SHADOW 17 days ago and currently has a floating profit of $1.15 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, 17 days ago a trader spent 150,300 S tokens (US$70,500) to buy 6,783 $SHADOW. The current value of these tokens is approximately US$1.22 million, and the current floating profit has reached US$1.15 million.

LayerZero Foundation multi-signature address transfers 1 million ZRO to Coinbase, worth $3.06 million

According to ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the LayerZero Foundation multi-signature address transferred 1 million ZRO to Coinbase 7 hours ago, worth $3.06 million. The address currently holds 77.91 million ZRO, with a total value of up to $238 million.

A whale earned $1.72 million by trading Sonic Ecosystem DeFi token SHADOW

According to lmk.fun (formerly Scopescan), a whale has earned $1.72 million by trading Sonic ecosystem DeFi token SHADOW. 20 days ago, the whale spent $100,700 to buy 10,324 HADOW, with an average purchase price of $9.75. Today, 9,300 tokens were sold for a total value of $1.629 million, with an average selling price of $175. Currently, the whale still holds 1,000 tokens, worth about $190,000.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.70%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018818+2.98%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13912+1.78%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.498-3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+1.38%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?