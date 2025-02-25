PA Daily | Bitcoin falls below $90,000; Binance Launchpool launches RedStone (RED)

Today's news tips:

1. South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Agency restricts new users of Upbit from trading crypto assets for 3 months

2. The US SEC accepted the Cardano spot ETF application submitted by Grayscale

3. RedStone (RED) listed on Binance Launchpool

4. Babylon Foundation opens airdrop registration

5. Data: In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.23 billion, mainly long orders

6. Analysis: Bybit hackers have laundered 100,000 ETH

7. Binance Pre Market launches price limit mechanism

8. Citadel Securities, a large Wall Street market maker, plans to enter the field of cryptocurrency market making.

Regulatory/Macro

South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Agency restricts new users of Upbit from trading crypto assets for three months

According to Yonhap News Agency, the South Korean Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) announced on February 25 that it would implement regulatory measures on Upbit, South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange. According to the regulations, Upbit will be restricted from cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals for newly registered users in the next three months.

US SEC accepts Cardano spot ETF application submitted by Grayscale

The SEC accepted the Cardano (ADA) spot ETF application submitted by New York Stock Exchange Arca on behalf of Grayscale. Previously, the SEC has accepted a large number of cryptocurrency ETFs, including Cboe's XRP ETF, Grayscale's spot XRP and DOGE ETF.

Trump officially announced that the tariff plan on Mexico and Canada will be implemented as scheduled

U.S. President Donald Trump said plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada will "go ahead as planned" after a one-month "pause" expires next week.

Project News

Binance Launchpool Lists RedStone (RED)

Binance Launchpool has launched the 64th project RedStone (RED), a multi-chain oracle across EVM and non-EVM chains. The webpage is expected to be online within 12 hours before the launch of the new coin pool.

Binance Pre Market launches price limit mechanism

Binance announced that in order to continue to innovate and improve the user's trading experience, Binance will launch an enhanced feature for Binance Pre Market - the price limit mechanism. The upward circuit breaker mechanism will limit the maximum increase in the trading price of the Pre Market to a certain percentage of the initial opening price within 72 hours after the first opening.

Babylon Foundation opens airdrop registration

Babylon Foundation announced the opening of the airdrop registration page, which will end on March 15. The airdrop targets the first phase pledgers, the first phase finality providers, and eligible Github repository contributors.

Time.fun founder: We will consider issuing platform tokens in the future, but at this stage we will focus on the market fit of the product

Time.fun founder Kawz said that in the future, the platform will consider issuing its own tokens. If other platforms are built on tokenized time, then a platform-based token can connect them all together. But Kawz also admitted that it is too early to discuss the Time.fun token at this stage, because the platform must first find the market fit of the product, and the key goal of the platform is to make tokenized time composable.

Bybit has transferred 40,000 ETH back to Bitget to repay the previous loan

According to Lookonchain monitoring, Bybit has transferred 40,000 ETH back to Bitget to repay the previous loan.

Chainflip: Protocol upgrade to stop Bybit hacker funds flow

Chainflip officially announced that after discussions with the team, community, liquidity providers, major interfaces using Chainflip, and most validator providers, it decided to prevent the illegal flow of Bybit hacker funds within the protocol through a protocol upgrade.

Citadel Securities, a large Wall Street market maker, plans to enter the cryptocurrency market making field

Securities plans to enter the cryptocurrency market making space and become a liquidity provider for major exchanges such as Coinbase, Binance and Crypto.com. Previously, the company remained cautious about the market due to the unclear US crypto regulation.

Ethereum Pectra Upgrade Activated on Holesky Testnet but Failed to Confirm, Developers Are Investigating

Ethereum’s Pectra upgrade was activated on the Holesky testnet at 5:55 a.m., but was not initially finalized, according to blockchain data. Finalization refers to the state in which once a transaction is confirmed and added to a block, it is immutable and cannot be reversed. It is not entirely clear why the testnet failed to complete. Ethereum developers are investigating.

YZi Labs invests in crypto AI startup Vana

YZi Labs announced an investment in crypto artificial intelligence startup Vana for an undisclosed amount. As part of the investment, Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has joined Vana as an advisor, having been actively involved in YZi Labs after it was renamed from Binance Labs.

Kraken announces partnership with Paxos and others to support stablecoin USDG

Kraken announced that it has partnered with Paxos, Robinhood and Anchorage to support the stablecoin USDG. USDG has a 1:1 exchange rate with the US dollar, is built on the Ethereum blockchain (ERC-20) and is supported by Paxos, the global leader in stablecoins. It aims to become a trustworthy and transparent stablecoin for transactions and hedging, providing global users with seamless access to digital dollars.

Analyst: Strategy's market value premium to its Bitcoin holdings has dropped from 3.4 times to 1.6 times

Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher wrote that the premium rate of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy)'s market value relative to its Bitcoin holdings has dropped from 3.4 times in November last year to 1.6 times at present.

He noted that the lower the number, the more difficult it will be for the company's CEO Michael Saylor to raise more funds to buy Bitcoin, which means the pace of its purchases may slow down.

Important data

A large Bitcoin long contract holder sold his position at an average price of $89,138, with a total value of $159 million.

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the Bitcoin long contract holder with the address named "First set 10 big targets" sold 1,783.48 BTC at an average price of $89,138, with a total value of $159 million. The average opening price was $100,320.8.

Data: In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.23 billion, mainly long orders

Coinglass data shows that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market's total network contract liquidation was US$1.231 billion, of which long positions were liquidated for US$1.154 billion and short positions were liquidated for US$77.2416 million.

Most tokens have fallen by 30% to 80% since mid-December last year, and the market value of SOL has shrunk by about US$50 billion in a single month.

Data from digital asset management firm Arca shows that most tokens have lost between 30% and 80% of their value since mid-December last year, with Solana's market value losing about $50 billion in the past month, partly due to the recent scandal of a meme coin called Libra. In addition, Solana is also facing selling pressure because about $1.72 billion of Solana tokens are scheduled to be "unlocked" (lifted trading restrictions) on March 1.

Analysis: Bybit hackers have laundered 100,000 ETH

According to Spotonchain, the Bybit hacker has cleaned 100,000 ETH (about $250 million), accounting for 20% of the 499,000 ETH stolen. The hacker is actively dispersing the funds to multiple addresses and using THORChain for cross-chain exchange for BTC, DAI and other assets. The Bybit hacker still holds 399,000 ETH, which is more than Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin or the Ethereum Foundation.

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
