Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit-up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability remains to be tested by the market.

PANews
2025/02/26 17:24
RedStone
RED$0.3374-0.02%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02406-1.35%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%

Binance tested the pre-market trading "limit up mechanism" for the first time. RED rose by up to 400% in the first three days after opening. Its applicability needs to be tested by the market.

Author: Weilin, PANews

On February 25, Binance announced that it would launch a "price limit mechanism" test in the pre-market trading of Launchpool, and this test was for RedStone (RED) tokens. RedStone (RED) is the 64th project of Binance Launchpool, a multi-chain oracle across EVM and non-EVM chains. In the pre-market trading rules, Binance stated that in order to promote innovation and enhance the user trading experience, it launched the "price limit mechanism" (Price Cap Mechanism). However, this mechanism was only tested at the time of the issuance of RED tokens, and it is still uncertain whether it will become a long-term function.

Huobi launched partial liquidation and circuit breaker mechanisms after the Bitcoin crash on March 12, 2020, but these measures were not widely adopted by exchanges. Former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao also said at the time that it was unlikely to set up a circuit breaker mechanism (in the cryptocurrency market), as he believed that this could only be implemented in a completely monopolized market and could not be implemented in a free market. This time, many crypto users expressed different views on the new mechanism.

Binance tests pre-market trading limit mechanism, first testing the waters with RED tokens

According to the Binance announcement, users can start from 08:00 (Eastern Time) on February 26th, and put BNB, FDUSD and USDC into the RED reward pool on the Launchpool website to get RED. The activity will last for 2 days. Binance pre-market trading will list RedStone (RED) at 18:00 (Eastern Time) on February 28th, and open the RED/USDT trading market.

In order to drive innovation and improve the user's trading experience, Binance launched a new feature of the Binance pre-market trading market - the price limit mechanism. This mechanism will limit the maximum trading price in the first 72 hours of the pre-market market, and the token price increase must not exceed a certain percentage of the initial opening price. After 72 hours of the pre-market opening, there will be no price limit and trading will return to normal.

According to the tips, this price limit mechanism is only tested when the RED token is issued, and it is not yet certain whether this function will become a long-term function of the pre-market market in the future.

According to the pre-market trading rules, the maximum position limit for an individual is 5,000 RED. The specific daily limit rules are as follows:

2025-02-28 18:00 - 2025-03-01 17:59 (GMT+8): The maximum order price is 200% of the opening price

18:00, March 1, 2025 - 17:59, March 2, 2025 (GMT+8): The maximum order price is 300% of the opening price

2025-03-02 18:00 - 2025-03-03 17:59 (GMT+8): The maximum order price is 400% of the opening price

After 18:00 on March 3, 2025 (GMT+8): No price limit

In addition, RedStone (RED), total/maximum supply of tokens: 1 billion RED, total Launchpool supply: 40 million RED (4% of the maximum supply of tokens), initial circulation: 280 million RED (28.00% of the total supply of tokens).

The individual hourly reward hard cap is as follows:

BNB mining pool: 66,666 RED

FDUSD Pool: 8,333 RED

USDC mining pool: 8,333 RED.

The daily limit mechanism is designed to deal with the sharp rise and fall of new coins. Is it applicable to cryptocurrencies?

What Binance calls the "limit-up mechanism" can actually be regarded as a circuit breaker mechanism, but Binance has not yet clarified the time to stop trading. This mechanism originally came from the traditional financial market, and refers to the suspension of trading measures taken by the exchange to control risks when the volatility of the stock index reaches the specified circuit breaker point. Taking the New York Stock Exchange as an example, the New York Stock Exchange has implemented three circuit breaker thresholds, measuring the decline of the S&P 500 index from the closing price of the previous trading day - 7% (level 1), 13% (level 2) and 20% (level 3). When the first two thresholds are reached, trading will be suspended for 15 minutes. At the level 3 threshold, trading will be stopped.

Supporters believe that the circuit breaker mechanism helps stabilize market sentiment and prevent investors from overreacting. The daily limit mechanism tested by Binance this time is designed to prevent new coins from experiencing sharp rises and falls when they are listed, thereby reducing extreme volatility and avoiding price surges due to speculation or manipulation. This mechanism is designed to make pre-market transactions more controllable and predictable, and provide the market with enough time to digest information and avoid drastic fluctuations after the opening.

However, users who oppose this mechanism believe that it may violate the decentralized concept advocated by cryptocurrencies. The volatility of the crypto market is high, and the setting of circuit breakers is challenging in itself. Some users are considering whether a circuit breaker mechanism can be added to the algorithm and design of the currency. However, considering the free market fundamentalist attitude of the cryptocurrency industry as a whole, these ideas are probably not very realistic.

In addition, the crypto market is open 24 hours a day and there are multiple trading platforms. If a platform announces the implementation of a circuit breaker mechanism, it may lead to a widening of the price difference between different platforms, thus triggering arbitrage behavior. Crypto user @ChequerCat666 pointed out: "It is useless unless this coin is only listed on Binance, including DEX (decentralized exchange)." However, supportive users believe that it is possible to form an alliance mechanism similar to OPEC, the international oil price, to jointly design and operate the circuit breaker mechanism.

User MetaverseDrug@MetaverseDrug said that this time Binance’s new mechanism may deviate from its original intention: "The original intention may be to prevent the project from being a 'Christmas tree', but it appeared in this market situation. Well, there is no need to worry about short squeezes." Macroeconomics and encryption KOL Bai Ding@Geight16 believes that there are only circuit breakers for rising prices, but no circuit breakers for falling prices. Such a rule seems unreasonable.

At the same time, KOL DeFi Miner @DeFi8362 said on the X platform that the price limit mechanism is too long in effect: "It depends on how Binance sets the opening price. If it is set too low, the price will increase by 400% for three days and the price will be closed directly. If it is too high, this rule seems to be useless. I feel it will be the former. The first time I came into contact with the circuit breaker mechanism was when Huobi launched its new shares. However, the circuit breaker time is very short, probably ten minutes, and it still has some effect. It can reduce unnecessary fluctuations after the opening. It also allows retail investors to think about the price of coins relatively rationally. But three days is a bit too long."

After the March 12 Bitcoin crash, Huobi launched a circuit breaker mechanism. What was the effect?

As mentioned above, on March 12, 2020, the price of Bitcoin experienced a "black swan" price crash. Between March 12 and 13, the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 50%, and then rebounded. During this crash, BitMEX's liquidation exceeded $500 million in one hour. The platform also experienced downtime, which BitMEX attributed to a DDoS attack.

However, the suspension of trading during the outage by BitMEX was very similar to the "circuit breaker" mechanism of the stock market, especially the suspension of trading for dozens of minutes when investors were most panicked. This also caused many people in the industry to sigh, believing that BitMEX had played the role of a "circuit breaker" in the market to some extent.

Huobi DM (Huobi Derivatives Market), Huobi's cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, subsequently announced the launch of a new liquidation mechanism that provides partial liquidation functions instead of one-time liquidation. Through this mechanism, the system will determine the margin ratio based on the calculated user exposure and automatically liquidate the user's position in stages until the margin ratio is greater than zero.

Huobi DM explained: “With the new mechanism, the system will automatically start to gradually liquidate users’ positions in stages. The liquidation process also includes a circuit breaker function, which will stop liquidation when a large difference between the liquidation price and the market price is detected.”

However, the person in charge of Huobi Contracts also clarified on Twitter that this is different from the circuit breaker mechanism in the traditional market, and liquidation will not stop trading.

Tushar Jain, managing partner of cryptocurrency investment fund Multicoin Capital, said at the time that the circuit breaker mechanism seemed to be helpful to the cryptocurrency industry, and the price trend of the crypto market proved that the entire cryptocurrency industry needed to establish a circuit breaker mechanism. The crypto market structure collapsed, and leading exchanges needed to work together to prevent repeating the same mistakes.

But Zhao Changpeng, former CEO of Binance, also said in March of the same year that “the circuit breaker mechanism can only be used in completely monopolistic exchanges. Bitcoin trading is a free market and can be traded on several exchanges. This simply does not work… Don’t forget about decentralized exchanges, and who said 7% is the right number, why not 1% or 70%?”

Huobi’s circuit breaker mechanism was not widely adopted by crypto exchanges afterwards. This time, Binance will further explore this direction by testing the “price limit mechanism” for the first time. What kind of market effect will it bring? Subsequent developments are worth further attention.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.70%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018818+2.98%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13912+1.78%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.498-3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+1.38%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?