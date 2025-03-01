KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?

PANews
2025/03/01 14:30

Author: katexbt , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Many people may want to become a KOL and have their own fan base in the crypto space. This article aims to share how to increase the number of fans (on platform X, but also on most other online platforms).

Entry requirements:

  • Must love writing and reading to some extent
  • You should have a good command of English, but even if you don't, doing this will help you improve your English (which will be of great benefit in the future)
  • This work is not done overnight, but a "marathon". Even in the low period, when the post does not get enough attention, you need to persist.
  • Purchase X Premium (not required for Premium+)
  • Having fun is the most important thing. If you're not having fun doing it, it's probably not for you.

1. Choose the primary and secondary fields. Actively reply to the KOL in the field . Replying and getting good feedback in the reply is the key to go from 0 to 1000 .

There must be something outside of the crypto space that interests you, follow these accounts.

It can be electronic cars, modern movies, retro movies, comics, culture and politics of another country, retro technology, art, 3D artwork, classical art, programming, AI programming electronics/accessories, and so on.

You should get involved in these niches, follow the influencers in these niches, and actively respond to them.

Identify key players: Who are the opinion leaders and why are they popular?

The main accounts you should follow should be in the crypto space, set up notifications for all of these mainstream accounts and be ready to respond as soon as possible.

Reason: You need to maintain good relationships with opinion leaders in these areas and have them follow you so that the algorithm will prioritize you. You may be interested in things outside of crypto, and paying attention to secondary areas can help distract from crypto Twitter.

2. Build meme folder / picture folder

KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?

Never use GIFs from Twitter, they’re old fashioned and the platform X algorithm won’t prioritize them over your own images.

This is very simple, just download some popular ones, or download whenever you see something interesting, and make it a habit. If you can create your own, it will be a plus, but if your account is small, it may be stolen and forwarded by others.

3. Always check out what's recently posted. Follow the headlines and be there first. Post first, make it interesting, and ask questions later.

Timing is important. For example, my most successful tweet last week was copying 4 screenshots of an article about Hayden/Meteora team from SolanaFloor. I did nothing except save the 4 photos and attach a funny comment, but I got 200 kaito Yaps points.

Not proud of it, but it works.

This type of content, called “inflammatory content,” should not be the main content of the account, but can be used as a supplement to the tweets and style. All successful CT people do this, even Musk.

KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?

 80% of the time be enthusiastic, positive, and independent. The other 20% be real, cold, a little negative, and like a liar

4. Try not to write more than 2 sentences in one block

For example:

  • Here is a good example
  • A long sentence
  • Takes up more space on users' phones and tablets
  • So they have to spend more time
  • They scroll through your posts on their phone with their fingers
  • But don't be annoying

Don’t overdo it of course, but on Twitter you should write more paragraphs in one complete block. If I have 5 sentences in a paragraph, I would think about how to break it up into 2x2 paragraphs to take up more space so users are more likely to interact.

5. Most of the time, a good picture reply is better than just text

It's a rumor, but it's true. It's important not to write a long text/article without a good meme image.

6. Interact with others frequently and reply immediately when they do , but make sure the account is of higher quality than yours (don’t waste time replying to an account that only has 50 followers and is most likely a bot).

7. Follow active accounts with 20,000-10,000 followers

Most of these people are online, they like to chat, you can talk to them about many things and learn things from them, never make them feel bored or have ulterior motives.

8. Reddit screenshots and other types of outrage bait and comments work well

Reddit is like a parallel to CT, you find some insights, provide a snarky comment or two to a screenshot of said insights, and see if people react. There's usually a lot of interesting stuff going on, dig deep, don't be afraid to give it a try once in a while.

KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?

9. Don’t reply to posts that are more than 12 hours old (or even 4 hours old) because users’ attention has shifted to other tweets. Don’t expect others to pay attention to your reply because you are just a small account and the number of views of your tweets will drop significantly after 2 hours.

If it's recent, it's worth a comment/reply.

10. Don’t add any hyperlinks in your replies / posts unless absolutely necessary (even if you are the original poster, just turn it into a long tweet). The algorithm obviously doesn’t like this and will significantly reduce the priority.

11.Everyone loves original content or content stolen from other sites that hasn't been published on X yet.

12. The writing should be good, the ideas should be coherent, and not too wordy - users don’t have time to read too much.

That’s why segmentation is important, and why simple ideas tend to catch on.

13. Follow people who are good at long-form analysis, then go back and spend a few hours reading each post.

Look up every word you find difficult to understand and increase your vocabulary. Understand the message being conveyed and always think about:

  • “What makes this guy famous in CT?”
  • “How can I replicate this and steal/borrow some of the aura?”

14. Have a memorable name on twitter, avoid using any base names, eth names, sol names, hashtags and emojis in your name, these all indicate loyalty to protocols that may not be around again in 2 months.

These are terrible, pointless, and not many people hold them. Also, you probably never want to play any role in crypto for a project because the hype can fade quickly and there’s no reason to build your brand around something that can quickly go bad. Even though .hl .eth .sol are great now, remember Harmony’s .one? Be your own brand.

15. Avoid swearing / excessive swearing, algorithms hate it

Never argue with people on long tweets and replies, be respectful, and every time you get into a heated, abusive argument, pretend that you are being financially punished, when in fact you are being financially punished.

16. Make people remember you visually through your writing style, topics you cover, profile picture cover, etc.

Be stylish so that users can tell it’s a post from you in less than 3 seconds after seeing the thumbnail.

This is an iterative process and it may take you a year to find the style that suits you and gets you the most attention.

17. Don’t add links to projects / communications / whatever in your bio until you have 4-5k followers .

Even if you had twice that number of followers, your reach would still be tiny, and even if half of them signed up (which they won’t), you wouldn’t be able to make any money from your small number of followers.

Try to set up a website or telegram/substack or something in case you get banned/blocked, with different forms of writing for people to read.

18. When you talk about a topic / airdrop / chain, tag the most influential people at the end . They are likely to respond, which is a good foundation.

Focus on niches and chains that not many people pay attention to because the community there is tight-knit.

19. This is a job you need to enjoy and clock in every day. If you don’t like writing about crypto, write something else, reply to something else. Just find something you like.

20. Be genuine. Be yourself.

Don't be afraid to let people know what you're going through and how you really think and act (only to a certain extent, of course).

The "influencer economy" in 2025 is based on one thing - sincerity. You can be really crazy, you can be sincere to a fault, you can change and "beautify" your content, your image, everything about you. But users (especially those who have a little experience) can always tell who is sincere and who is just constantly using bait, no actionable advice, and fake portfolio/profit and loss statements to attract attention.

You can also notice this trend on other platforms, such as Instagram, Xiaohongshu, and YouTube.

KOL Training Guide: How to Expand Your Audience on Social Networks?

The era of the influencer message of “I am happy and smiling every day, my life is great, and I want to share it all with you” is over.

After 2025, content creators will need to be honest, human, and tell interesting stories, and algorithms will prioritize this.

No one wants an expert (because there’s no real way to tell who is and isn’t an expert), and no one wants an image of perfection (because no one is perfect).

Everyone wants something to relate to, raw, amateurish, flawed content – just like all of us.

Related reading: To the Web3 team: KOL marketing is a "double-edged sword", how to use it correctly?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.70%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018818+2.98%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13912+1.78%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.498-3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+1.38%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?