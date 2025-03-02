Weekly preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

PANews
2025/03/02 21:51
Moonveil
MORE$0.10065-0.49%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004952+8.90%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$20.01-2.19%
SUI
SUI$3.4895-2.89%
Ethena
ENA$0.5921-2.09%

News preview:

  • HashKey Chain’s official staking function will be launched on March 3;
  • Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 3, accounting for 1.28% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$117 million;
  • Story will launch token issuance and staking rewards on March 4;
  • Ethereum Foundation: Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to go live on Sepolia on March 5;
  • The White House will host its first cryptocurrency summit on March 7;
  • Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 2.07 billion tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on March 5, accounting for 66.19% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$835 million;

March 3

Project dynamics:

HashKey Chain official staking function will be launched on March 3

HashKey Chain will officially launch the Staking function at 20:00 (UTC+8) on March 3, 2025, to provide users with flexible on-chain asset value-added services. It is understood that HashKey Chain Staking currently supports HSK pledge. Users can choose different lock-up periods according to their own needs and enjoy corresponding annualized yields and additional rewards, with an annualized rate of return of up to 12%. The launch of the Staking function aims to provide users with an asset value-added channel, while further enriching the application scenarios of the HashKey Chain ecosystem.

Token unlocking:

Sui (SUI) will unlock approximately 40.63 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 3, accounting for 1.28% of the current circulation and worth approximately US$117 million.

March 4

Macroeconomics:

U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada were implemented on March 4

U.S. President Trump said the tariffs on Mexico and Canada would take effect on March 4.

Project dynamics:

Solayer plans to open LAYER token airdrop applications until March 4

Solana's re-staking platform Solayer announced that it has officially opened the airdrop application for its native token LAYER, but PANews' actual application is not yet open. Solayer stated in a blog that for early and eligible community members, the LAYER tokens in the Genesis Drop will be unlocked immediately upon release, and additional LAYER can be claimed through Epoch in the next 6 months. The inspection window opens at 20:00 Beijing time on February 11, 2025, and will remain open for 30 days until 20:00 Beijing time on March 4, 2025. Users who fail to initiate a claim during this period will lose their tokens. Unclaimed LAYER will be reallocated for future airdrops. LAYER tokens attributed after the initial claim period will not be affected.

Story will launch token issuance and staking rewards on March 4, releasing 55,555 IPs per day

Story will officially launch IP token issuance on March 4, 2025 (block 1,580,851), releasing 55,555 IPs per day and simultaneously launching staking rewards. Currently in the singularity period, users can stake but no rewards will be given, which will take effect after the Big Bang Block. The staking reward mechanism adopts a time-weighted model, with flexible staking of 1x, 1.1x for 90 days, 1.5x for 360 days, and 2x for 540 days, while locked staking only enjoys 0.5x rewards (locked for 6 months). Story encourages long-term staking to enhance the security and stability of decentralized AI native IP infrastructure.

Token unlocking:

Staika (STIK) will unlock approximately 1.57 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 4, worth approximately US$8 million

March 5

Project dynamics:

Ethereum Foundation: Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to go live on Sepolia on March 5

The Pectra network upgrade is scheduled to be launched on the Ethereum testnet. It went live on Holesky at epoch 115968 (05:55 Beijing time on February 25), and then went live on Sepolia at epoch 222464 (15:29 Beijing time on March 5). The Pectra testnet client versions are listed below. After the two testnets are successfully upgraded, a mainnet activation epoch will be selected. Pectra follows last year's Dencun upgrade. It introduces more features such as enhanced Ethereum accounts, improved validator experience, support for L2 expansion, etc.

Token unlocking:

Ethena (ENA) will unlock approximately 2.07 billion tokens at 3:00 pm Beijing time on March 5, accounting for 66.19% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$835 million.

March 6

Macroeconomics:

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book on economic conditions

March 7

Macroeconomics:

US Nonfarm Payrolls Report

Policy supervision:

White House to host first cryptocurrency summit on March 7

The White House will host the first-ever cryptocurrency summit on March 7. President Trump will attend and speak at the first-ever White House cryptocurrency summit on March 7. Attendees will include prominent founders, CEOs, and investors in the cryptocurrency industry, as well as members of the President’s Digital Asset Task Force. The summit will be hosted by White House A.1. and cryptocurrency czar David Sacks, and managed by the task force’s executive director, Bo Hines.

Token unlocking:

Kaspa (KAS) will unlock approximately 162 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 7, accounting for 0.63% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$12.8 million.

Neon (NEON) will unlock approximately 53.91 million tokens at 8:00 am Beijing time on March 7, accounting for 22.51% of the current circulation, with a value of approximately US$8.4 million.

March 8

Macroeconomics:

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business

Project dynamics:

Japan’s SBI Group will complete the integration of DMM Bitcoin customer accounts and assets by March 8

Japanese securities giant SBI Group announced that its crypto business has achieved a record quarterly profit. SBI also cooperated with USDC operator Circle to promote the launch of USDC trading pairs in Japan. In addition, the company has reached an agreement with DMM Bitcoin to complete the integration of DMM Bitcoin customer accounts and assets on March 8, 2025. This integration covers the yen and spot crypto assets of all DMM Bitcoin customers, and no additional operations are required by customers, which will be handled uniformly by SBI VC Trade. This integration will add 14 new spot trading assets, including NIDT, MONA, SAND, TRX, BAT, ALGO, APE, AXS, ETC, ENJ, CHZ, MKR, OMG, and FCR. After the integration, the total number of crypto assets supported by SBI VC Trade will increase to 38.

March 9

None

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.70%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018818+2.98%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13912+1.78%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.498-3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+1.38%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?