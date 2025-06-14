Trump Media Announces SEC Declares Bitcoin Treasury Filing Effective

Trump Media is unleashing a groundbreaking bitcoin treasury arsenal with SEC clearance, fueling an aggressive multi-billion-dollar expansion across fintech, media, and decentralized finance dominance.

Trump Media’s Bitcoin Treasury Deal Turns Real as SEC Declares Filing Effective

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq, NYSE Texas: DJT) announced June 13 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared effective its registration statement related to a bitcoin treasury deal. This development supports the company’s broader expansion strategy, which includes raising significant capital through what it describes as one of the largest bitcoin treasury initiatives undertaken by a public company. Simultaneously, the company filed a final prospectus outlining terms for the resale of securities connected to the transaction.

“In accordance with the company’s obligations arising from the previously-disclosed debt and equity agreements with approximately fifty investors that yielded approximately $2.3 billion in total proceeds—one of the largest bitcoin treasury deals for a public company,” Trump Media explained, adding:

These instruments represent the underlying financial framework through which Trump Media aims to support its broader ambitions in digital media and financial technology. Additionally, the registration includes a universal shelf, offering the company enhanced optionality for future capital raises, although there are no immediate plans to issue further securities under this provision.

Devin Nunes, CEO and president of Trump Media, articulated the company’s goals moving forward: “We’re aggressively implementing our plans to expand the Company, our offerings, and our capabilities. By simultaneously enhancing and growing our social media platform, TV streaming platform, and our Fintech brand while establishing a bitcoin treasury, we aim to continue rapidly transforming Trump Media into an indispensable company for the expanding customer base of the Patriot Economy.” Advocates of bitcoin-integrated treasury strategies assert that such moves may serve as hedges against macroeconomic volatility while aligning firms with the future of decentralized finance.

