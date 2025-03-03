OSL Trading Time: BTC rebounded strongly over the weekend, only 15.6% away from its all-time high

2025/03/03 13:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,687.03-1.78%

1. Market observation

Keywords: ETF, ETH, BTC

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) recently announced the establishment of a new advisory group, the Silviculture Society, to promote the further development of the Ethereum ecosystem. However, this move has also triggered criticism from the Ethereum community about the direction of the project. A research paper proposes a new decentralized block construction model that aims to encourage broader community participation and reduce the risks posed by the maximum extractable value (MEV). At the same time, the Ethereum Foundation appointed Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as co-executive directors in a leadership reshuffle, injecting new management power into the foundation.

In the crypto application space, Ethereum cryptocurrency MetaMask plans to launch native support for Bitcoin and Solana in the coming months. This move shows that multiple cryptocurrencies are gaining wider acceptance and integration.

In the Bitcoin market, Bitcoin showed a strong recovery momentum last Friday, driven by political and regulatory factors, with prices rising nearly 10%. However, despite positive signs in the market, Bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of as much as $2.7 billion, reflecting investors' uncertainty about the market and potential bear market risks. At the same time, Bitcoin's long-term development continues to advance. The strategic efforts of Michael Saylor, co-founder of Bitcoin company Strategy, helped Bitcoin achieve $2.6 billion in gains in early 2025. Although Bitcoin's market value has reached $1.5 trillion, Solv Protocol co-founder Ryan Chow pointed out that its utility in the DeFi field is still slow to develop due to infrastructure and regulatory barriers. However, with the gradual thawing of the regulatory environment and the continuous maturity of Ethereum-based DeFi, Bitcoin's potential is being gradually released.

In addition, traditional financial institutions are also accelerating their integration with crypto assets. BlackRock, a leading global asset management company, has included its iShares Bitcoin ETF in some model portfolios and allocated 1-2% of its shares in alternative investments. Despite this, the president of the Swiss National Bank still regards cryptocurrencies as a "niche phenomenon" and is cautious about their mainstreaming. Volatility in the Bitcoin market remains. Some analysts predict that Bitcoin may usher in a further rebound, while others warn of potential risk factors based on changes in the macroeconomic environment.

2. Key data (as of 13:00 HKT on March 3)

  • S&P 500: 5,954.50 (1.24% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,847.28 (-2.4% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: -7.55% (-34.60 basis points for the year)

  • US dollar index: 107.243 (-1.14% year-on-year)

  • Bitcoin: $92,560.38 (-0.77% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $68,429.6 million

  • Ethereum: $2,440.10 (-26.55% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $39.855 billion

3. ETF flows (February 28 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: $94.34 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$41.82 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

US February ISM Manufacturing PMI (March 4, 23:00)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 50.9 / Expected: 50.5

US President Trump was invited to deliver his first speech to Congress (March 4)

FOMC permanent voting member and New York Fed President Williams spoke at the Bloomberg Investment Forum (03:30, March 5)

U.S. ADP employment in February (10,000 people) (March 5, 21:15)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 18.3 / Expected: 14

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending February 28 (10,000 barrels) (23:30, March 5)

  • Actual: None / Previous: -233.2 / Expected: None

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending March 1 (10,000 people) (March 6, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 24.2 / Expected: 23.5

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in a panel discussion on the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 7)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The White House will host the first cryptocurrency summit; Ethena (ENA), Sui (SUI), etc. will unlock tokens worth more than $1 billion

Macroeconomic outlook this week: Non-farm payrolls, Powell, and Trump compete for the spotlight, and the Fed's bet on rate cuts increases

Data: ENA, SUI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, of which ENA unlocking value is about 835 million US dollars

CME Bitcoin futures set record with gap of more than $10,000

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $2.61 billion last week, with BlackRock IBIT leading the way with a net outflow of $1.17 billion

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, confirmed that he sold all his cryptocurrency holdings before taking office in the US government

Metaplanet announces an increase in holdings of 156 Bitcoins

Trump's second son Eric Trump: Traditional financial industry better keep up with the pace of cryptocurrency, otherwise it will soon die out

Cronos proposes to re-issue 70 billion burned tokens to “create the Cronos Strategic Reserve”

ADA's 24-hour increase exceeded 70%, and its market capitalization ranking rose to eighth

David Sacks: Trump is fulfilling his promise to make the United States the "cryptocurrency capital of the world"

Trump says crypto strategic reserve will include Bitcoin and Ethereum

After Trump's statement, SOL, XRP and ADA all rose, and ADA rose 27.24% in 24 hours

Trump instructs presidential task force to advance strategic cryptocurrency reserves including XRP, SOL, and ADA

Greeks.Live: Most traders are watching to see if $82,000 can hold support on Bitcoin's weekly chart

Tether Treasury mints 1 billion more USDT on Ethereum

CryptoQuant CEO: Ethereum has internal problems, the team may no longer trust the leadership

Michael Saylor: Bitcoin gains of $2.6 billion in the first two months of 2025

Ethereum Foundation Appoints Hsiao-Wei Wang and Tomasz Stańczak as Co-Executive Directors

CZ releases "crazy idea of token issuance" but says he has no plans to issue tokens

Solana Co-founder: Bitcoin is an insurance, not an investment, and it can ensure that your assets will not return to zero as much as possible

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
