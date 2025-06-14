U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes opened lower and fell, and the energy sector rose sharply PANews 2025/06/14 08:32

PANews reported on June 14 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 1.79%, and a cumulative decline of 1.32% this week; the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and a cumulative decline of 0.39% this week; the Nasdaq fell 1.30%, and a cumulative decline of 0.63% this week. The energy and defense sectors maintained their upward trend, with Houston Energy rising more than 117.79% and American Energy rising 55.63%. Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 1.94%.