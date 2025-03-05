In the midst of the warm and cold times, we will comprehensively sort out the potential projects in the AI Agent track

2025/03/05 10:30
Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Disclaimer: This is a simplified list that only includes top projects sorted by market capitalization or relevance. Due to market volatility, this list will be updated monthly. This article focuses on popular use cases in current major application scenarios and does not include many infrastructure projects.

1. Launchpad

AI agents require a strong launching platform to publish and demonstrate their use cases, and Launchpad provides the best distribution channel.

Three main types of Launchpad

  • Universal
  • 3D Ecological
  • Investment DAO

1.1 Universal Launchpad

  • Virtuals——As the first player to start the narrative of AI agent track, it ranks first with the largest number of high-quality agents
  • ARC — The second largest framework and launch platform on the Solana public chain
  • Creator.Bid is the second largest platform on the Base chain, and its top proxy projects are AION and DKING

1.2 3D Eco-Launchpad

  • Holoworld AI——The first cross-chain multi-modal 3D ecosystem, cooperating extensively with multi-chain ecological projects
  • Youmio (formerly Today) — known for its immersive 3D world with realistic animations
  • Moemate AI — An ecosystem of integrated multimodal AI companions with a large Web2 user base

1.3 Investment DAO

  • daos.fun——is the first decentralized hedge fund operation platform on the Solana chain, supporting users to manage funds independently. In its ecosystem, ai16z is the first DAO practice case
  • daos.world——A similar platform on the Base chain, focusing on incubating DAOs with unique product attributes (such as YapTrade, Hardwaire, etc.)

2. DeFAI

Empowering the DeFi track with the most promising AI and strengthening the value proposition of decentralized finance

Three core sub-tracks

  • Abstraction layer: AI protocol that simplifies complex DeFi interaction interfaces and improves user experience
  • Trading Agent: An automated strategy tool based on AI algorithms that executes transactions autonomously
  • AI-driven dApps: decentralized applications that use machine learning to handle complex DeFi operations

2.1 Abstraction Layer

  • Hey Anon — Focused on research and execution, founded by Daniele
  • Griffain — the first abstraction layer made famous by the well-known whale tracking agent Moby AI
  • Bankr——Intelligent assistant integrated into X platform, Farcaster and own terminals

2.2 Autonomous Trading Agent Ecosystem

  • Cod3x - the most advanced automated trading ecosystem, integrating technical analysis (TA) Allora using machine learning models and other tools to enable agent autonomous trading
  • Almanak - a quantitative trading agent for institutional users, focusing on backtesting verification and data privacy protection

2.3 AI-driven dApps

  • Giza — Yield optimization smart assistant, focusing on helping users maximize stablecoin returns on Mode and Base chains
  • Olas — Developed by a leading AI agent development team that has built multiple products (such as Modius and Optimus), supporting portfolio optimization on the Mode and Optimism chains
  • Amplifi - BTC and stablecoin yield management tool based on AI strategy

3.GambleFAI

This is an innovative track that uses artificial intelligence technology to conduct autonomous betting to improve the odds of winning in gambling. The popularity of this track is due to the practical case of Billy Bets, an autonomous betting agent that started with an initial capital of US$100,000 and successfully achieved sustained and stable profits (positive return performance).

3.1 Head GambleFAI Agent

  • Billy Bets - the most accurate betting agent, powered by Sportstensor (SN41), achieving a stable return rate of about 10% on betting strategies.
  • DKING——Sports betting DAO, building a football match data ecosystem based on Score (SN44)’s computer vision + prediction model
  • Aion - an AI prediction agent powered by Infinite Games (SN6) that can achieve probabilistic prediction of all events in the Polymarket market: through the competitive optimization mechanism of 256 large language models, the prediction accuracy is continuously improved to generate the most accurate market results.

4. AI applications in the entertainment field

An intelligent agent ecosystem covering game interaction, dance choreography, music creation and video production

Four core directions

  • Game AI Agent: Develop game NPCs and combat robots with autonomous decision-making capabilities
  • Virtual idol (AIDOL): Build a digital idol with personalized characteristics to support real-time interaction and content generation
  • Music generation: Composition/arrangement tools based on AI algorithms and performing virtual singers
  • Video production: AI platform for automated video editing, special effects generation, and multimodal content creation

4.1 Game AI Field

Under the wave of Metaverse revival, the gaming industry is evolving in the form of agent-based Metaverse. Through AI-driven game mechanism innovation, we are building a human-machine gaming ecosystem.

  • NRN Agents——Focusing on reinforcement learning and technology research and development, creating game agents that can continuously evolve based on user behavior feedback, and realize human-like human-computer combat experience.
  • Indie.fun——The upgraded independent game development platform of pump.fun empowers the creator ecosystem through the game-binding token mechanism. The platform integrates the AI ​​agent system and cooperates with the NRN reinforcement learning technology team to accelerate the development and iteration of in-game agents.
  • Realis——Building a virtual world that simulates the Earth: hosting an AI agent ecosystem and observing the laws of civilization evolution.
  • Hyperfy 3D - a world infrastructure developer that develops 3D spatial architecture solutions for AI agents in the ElizaOS ecosystem.

4.2 Personalized AI Agent (AIDOL)

The virtual idol industry has ushered in a technological breakthrough, which can realize the digital presentation of all scenes such as stage performances, singing and dancing interactions, etc.

Key Cases

  • Luna, the most mature virtual idol IP in the current crypto field, has realized on-chain interaction and economic model closed loop in Story
  • Eliza——Luna upgraded AI idol solution developed based on ai16z framework
  • god——Innovative AI entity project, exploring the concept of decentralized digital gods

4.3AI Music Generation Track

Artificial intelligence technology drives a revolution in music creation

Representative Projects

  • Zerebro AI - Pioneer in music agency, its first work successfully topped the charts of multiple platforms
  • Music By Virtuals——Intelligent music generation platform, in-depth cooperation with DJ Wukong and Luna virtual idols to create hit singles

4.4AI Video Generation Track

Artificial intelligence technology reshapes the film and television creation process

Innovation Cases

  • DO KWEEN is a pioneering AI film and television project that creates Netflix-level original content with a bizarre aesthetic style. Its generated scripts accurately map the cyclical rhythm of the crypto market.
  • Sandy Codex - developer of a basic video framework that provides a multimodal content generation architecture for AI agents (currently in early development)

5. AI Infrastructure

Among the main categories of AI infrastructure, here are just a few tracks that are relatively more popular:

  • Frameworks and toolkits: building blocks of infrastructure, providing standardized development support
  • Trusted Execution Environment (TEE): Core technology for data security computing through hardware isolation mechanism
  • Cluster collaboration (multi-agent orchestration): the organizational structure of a distributed agent collaboration system

5.1 Framework and Toolkit

Empower developers to quickly build core categories of fully functional AI

  • ai16z - the largest framework, with nearly 15,000 GitHub stars and 4,700 forks
  • ARC - the second largest ecosystem, with 3100 stars and Solana blockchain underlying support
  • GAME - A self-learning and evolving framework launched by Virtuals. It is a closed source framework but supports testing in the GAME sandbox environment.
  • SendAI AI——Agent Development Kit: A high-frequency toolset integrating 20+ Solana ecosystem protocols

5.2 Trusted Execution Environment TEE

  • Phala Network - This team is the first to apply TEE technology to intelligent agent security verification, achieving accurate human and machine identity recognition. Its innovative experiments include a collaborative project with spore.fun
  • Freysa — pioneered TEE agent jailbreaking technology through a gamified interaction paradigm and promoted its diffusion

5.3 Cluster Collaboration (Multi-Agent Orchestration)

  • SNAI - Launched a serverless AI agent cluster that supports collaboration between agents to increase application scenarios (such as X platform content summary generation, automatic report writing and email sending, etc.)
  • FXN——Committed to establishing industry-wide standards for communication and resource sharing between agents
  • Quest Flow - Multi-agent collaborative orchestration network, optimizing workflow by scheduling multiple agents. This project was selected for Y Combinator China's 2023 Fall Incubation Program
  • Santa by Virtuals——Introduced a virtual resource dynamic allocation management system, focusing on optimizing the resource configuration of the Virtuals platform

6. InvestmentDAO - Agent (3,3)

Hedge funds managed by humans or AI agents invest in other AI agent projects - that is, the intelligent interpretation of the classic (3,3) game theory model in the crypto world.

  • Aiccelerate——Committed to promoting the large-scale development of artificial intelligence technology through the Decentralized AI Finance (DeFAI) framework and its rapid incubation system and distribution channels
  • VaderAI is a top investment DAO in the virtual ecosystem, focusing on supporting virtual agent projects. Recently, the Early Agent Offering (EAO) mechanism was launched, and early investment rights of high-quality agent projects can be obtained by staking $VADER tokens (such as the recently successfully launched Billy project)
  • aixcb——Focusing on investment DAO in the fields of artificial intelligence and decentralized science (DeSci), and deeply cultivating scientific research and innovation projects in the virtual ecosystem

7. Consumer Applications

An ecosystem focused on highly consumer-oriented applications. It is divided into two main categories:

  • AI App Store (a platform for building no-code/low-code consumer applications using AI)
  • Vertical field agents (Web2 application scenarios enabled by blockchain)

7.1 AI App Store

  • MyShell——A leading platform with a large number of developer users. It focuses on the development of generative AI applications, such as: ACG companion simulator, image generation tools, and visual novel creation platform.
  • ALCHEMIST AI, the first application development platform that supports full-scenario construction, recently launched a game engine module to support developers in creating better AI products.
  • HeyTracyAI is an artificial intelligence-based sports event commentary and data analysis platform that started with NBA events.
  • TravelAI——Use AI to match you with the best-priced hotels, flights and offline services.
  • Perspective AI — Decentralized fact-checking platform to combat fake news.

8 InfoFi

I think the best AI application scenario at present is to provide actionable deep insights and high-value information (ie Alpha) through AI agents and AI-driven dashboards.

Three core categories

  • ​Alpha Information Agent​
  • ​Safe Agents​
  • ​Agent Dashboard​

8.1 Alpha Information Agent

This is the first application scenario after Personality Agents/Idols. This type of agent can share alpha information, conduct technical analysis (TA), and conduct in-depth discussions on projects on the X platform.

  • AIXBT——Terminal KOL intelligent entity, which can not only release high-value market signals (alpha), but also interact in the tone of a deep player and become a top-level influential KOL.
  • Moby AI is an intelligent entity that focuses on monitoring the movements of whales. It tracks the changes in the positions of major investors on the chain in real time to help you adjust your positions in a timely manner.
  • Rei — An intelligent agent that provides comprehensive analysis of projects, covering multiple dimensions such as token economics, team background, and on-chain data.

8.2 Security Agents

This type of intelligent agent helps you complete technical due diligence efficiently and avoid the risk of blindly following fake/fraudulent projects.

  • SOLENG - In-depth analysis of the project's GitHub code base, breaking down the technical architecture's advantages and potential vulnerabilities to help you make rational decisions.
  • BevorAI——Smart contract auditing agent that automatically detects code vulnerabilities and contract logic risks.
  • H4CK Terminal——a white hat security intelligence that actively participates in the Bug Bounty program and provides security protection and reinforcement for other protocols.

Honorable recommendation

  • Anti Rug Agent——The ceiling of token due diligence tools, a must-have to prevent running away
  • RepoAnalyzer - GitHub code repository automated analysis assistant
  • JailbreakMe - security attack and defense testing agent, simulates attacks to verify the protocol's defense capabilities

8.3 Agent Dashboard

My favorite category, it integrates precise public opinion analysis and on-chain data tracking, and can be called the ultimate decision-making panel for the intelligent entity track.

  • Cookie DAO——A top dashboard focusing on social public opinion analysis of AI agents. Agent Cookie shares data insights in real time through the X platform.
  • GoatIndex.ai——AI agent focusing on the Solana ecosystem, and providing a dedicated data dashboard for the Solana AI hackathon to track project progress and developer dynamics in real time.
  • Decentralised.Co — an intelligent market dashboard with integrated multi-dimensional tracking capabilities: including open source framework analysis, specific agent behavior monitoring, a16z portfolio trends, virtual economic ecology and other unique modules.

This is the end of the article . There are many other subcategories, especially infrastructure layer (Infra) projects, such as:

  • Bittensor
  • Allora
  • Prime Intellect
  • Nous Research
  • Nillion
  • NEAR
  • Grass
  • Vana

This content series will continue to be updated, so stay tuned.

