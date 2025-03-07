OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

PANews
2025/03/07 11:45

OSL Trading Hours: Analysts’ views diverge, prepare for further market volatility

1. Market observation

Keywords: Trump, ETH, BTC

Recently, Bitcoin's market performance has been significantly affected by the words and deeds of former US President Donald Trump and developments in regions such as South Korea and China. Market volatility has become the norm, with the $1.4 billion Bybit default and recent bearish trends causing Bitcoin's value to fluctuate significantly.

Still, market analysts believe Bitcoin may have formed a strong low, indicating upside potential in future trading volatility. South Korea is inching closer to a decision on a Bitcoin ETF, taking a page from Japan’s positive stance on digital assets. Meanwhile, China’s decision to increase its money supply to address economic challenges and trade tensions with the United States could catalyze Bitcoin’s gains.

Another positive factor for Bitcoin is that it was used to secure the election results of the local Republican convention, highlighting its diverse application value. In addition, one trader predicted that Bitcoin will enter a bear market phase, which could lead to a sharp drop and push the price of Bitcoin to the $73,000 mark.

In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum’s price appears to be under pressure, showing signs of decline, signaling a possible end to its bullish trend. Ethereum’s ambitious upgrade Project Petra continues to move forward despite apparent errors on the main testnet.

In the DeFi space, Solana tokens are considered undervalued compared to Ethereum, showing future growth potential. In addition, Skate launched the first automated market maker protocol that supports cross-chain virtual machines, further enriching market options.

Despite the potential bullish opportunities, Bitcoin continues to grapple with the negative impact of darknet links, and sentiment fragility has further weighed on its performance. Therefore, market participants must anticipate further volatility that may be in the future.

2. Key data (as of 09:30 HKT on March 7)

  • S&P 500: 5,738.52 (-2.43% year-to-date)

  • Nasdaq: 18,069.26 (-5.31% year-to-date)

  • 10-year Treasury yield: 4.276% (-30.00 basis points year-to-date)

  • US dollar index: 104.14 (-4.01% year-to-date)

  • Bitcoin: $89,919 (-3.74% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $43.89 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,205.15 (-34.07% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $19.99 billion3.

3. ETF flows (as of March 5 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$38.3 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$63.32 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

FOMC permanent voting member, New York Fed President Williams and Fed Governor Bowman participated in the panel discussion of the U.S. Monetary Policy Forum organized by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7, 23:45)

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks before the 2025 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum luncheon at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business (March 7)

U.S. unemployment rate in February (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 4% / Expected: 4%

U.S. February seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls (10,000 people) (March 7, 21:30)

  • Actual: None / Previous: 14.3 / Expected: 15.3

US President Trump hosts cryptocurrency summit at the White House (March 8, 2:30 am)

North America has begun to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of financial markets and the release of economic data in the United States and Canada will be one hour earlier than winter time. (March 9, 14:00)

5. Hot News

Mint Blockchain: MINT airdrop will be unlocked in three months, with 50% unlocked in the first phase

Two US lawmakers plan to release “significant plan” on Bitcoin next Tuesday

Market News: CANARY SUI ETF Registered in Delaware

Bithumb to List AVL Token in Korean Won Market

Movement will launch mainnet on March 10

Japan plans to classify cryptocurrencies as new assets rather than securities

Coinbase Director: Trump's latest executive order is expected to reduce $18 billion in Bitcoin selling pressure

Jinshi: The United States has established a Bitcoin war reserve, but will not actively purchase additional Bitcoin

Texas Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Bill Passed by Senate

Jito Foundation Contributors Propose New JTO Token Economic Model, Including Potential Buyback

YZi Labs invests in Tensorplex Labs to advance decentralized AI

Safe{Wallet} updates the progress of the hacker investigation and confirms that the North Korean hacker group TraderTraitor is behind the incident

Insider: Manus token has nothing to do with the Manus AI Agent product team

World Liberty Financial and Sui reach strategic reserve cooperation

David Sacks: Government’s lack of long-term Bitcoin strategy is costing taxpayers huge losses

Tether freezes $28 million in USDT held by Russia-sanctioned exchange Garantex

In the past two days, 12 wallets have deposited a total of 125 million ENA to CEX, worth 45 million US dollars

Russia’s Ministry of Finance: No plans to add crypto assets to the investment structure of the National Welfare Fund

Acting Chairman of the U.S. CFTC: The CFTC and the SEC are discussing and cooperating on matters such as digital assets

Powered by OSL - Hong Kong's largest OTC trading platform, providing regulated digital asset services to the market since 2018.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
