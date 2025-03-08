The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.

PANews
2025/03/08 11:07
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004964+9.17%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002137+3.63%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.01457-11.42%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.762-1.48%

The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.

Author: Weilin, PANews

As expected, the first digital asset summit at the White House did not bring any surprises, but was instead a performance show between Trump and supporters of the crypto industry.

At 4:40 am on March 8th, Beijing time, US President Trump delivered a brief speech at the first White House Digital Asset Summit. He said, "Last year, I promised to make the United States a global Bitcoin superpower and the world's crypto capital. We are taking historic action to fulfill this promise, and suggested: "From today, the United States will follow the rules that every Bitcoin holder knows well - never sell your Bitcoin."

Trump mentioned that the day before the summit, he signed an executive order to establish a strategic reserve of Bitcoin and a digital asset reserve, and at the same time stated that he would end the "Stranglehold 2.0" against the crypto industry under the Biden administration.

Trump: "Never sell your Bitcoin", build a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and end Operation Stranglehold 2.0

Trump said at the opening, "Welcome to the first White House Digital Asset Summit. I know many of you have been fighting for this for years, and it is an honor to be with you at the White House. Last year, I promised to make the United States the global Bitcoin superpower and the world's crypto capital. We are taking historic actions to deliver on that promise, as all of you here know."

There were many crypto policy officials and corporate executives present, and the meeting participants sitting next to Trump included: White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Small Business Administration Director Kelly Loeffler, SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham, House Digital Assets Subcommittee Chairman Bryan Steil, and White House Digital Assets Policy Advisor Bo Hines, among others.

It is reported that this is the first time that the United States has hosted the White House Digital Asset Summit. When speaking at this historic event, Trump said: "Yesterday, I signed an executive order to formally create our strategic Bitcoin reserve, which will become a digital 'Fort Knox' for storing digital gold and belong to the United States Treasury." He emphasized that the federal government already holds a large number of Bitcoins, about 200,000, which were obtained through various law enforcement actions.

Trump focused his criticism on past federal policies, particularly under President Biden, noting that the government "foolishly sold tens of thousands of Bitcoins that would have been worth billions of dollars if they hadn't sold them." He proposed a new guiding principle for the new administration, advising: "From this day forward, the United States will follow a rule that every Bitcoin holder knows well - never sell your Bitcoin."

Trump also instructed the Treasury and Commerce departments to find cost-free ways to increase their Bitcoin holdings. Trump assured attendees: “The Treasury and Commerce departments will also explore new ways to accumulate additional Bitcoin for the reserve, provided that there is no cost to taxpayers.”

When talking about regulation, Trump highlighted the plan to end Operation Choke Point 2.0 and criticized the Biden administration for pressuring banks to close accounts related to crypto businesses. "Regulators are forcing banks to close the accounts of crypto businesses and entrepreneurs," Trump said, promising that under his leadership, this practice will end.

Trump finally expressed his support for Congress's work on stablecoins and digital assets legislation, and urged the passage of relevant regulations as soon as possible before the August recess to provide clear guidance. According to previous plans, the initial goal was to submit legislation within the first 100 days of his term, but the timetable has now been extended by 4 months.

The failure to mention the new policy was lower than expected, which caused a brief decline in the market. The guests at the meeting collectively spoke in a vain manner.

After Trump's speech, White House artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency director David Sacks, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Small Business Administration Director Kelly Loeffler, and House Majority Whip Tom Emmer all mentioned some encryption policies, but there was no disclosure of the latest progress, and they expressed their gratitude to Trump.

Among them, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "In this executive order, the Treasury Department's important responsibilities involve tax policy and risk weight assessment. In this regard, I can assure you that we will work closely with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to revoke and revise all inappropriate existing guidelines. In addition, we will carefully and prudently develop a stablecoin regulatory framework. As President Trump has instructed, we will ensure that the U.S. dollar continues to be the world's dominant reserve currency and use stablecoins to strengthen this position."

Gemini founder Cameron Winklevoss and Chainlink founder Sergey Nazarov, as guests present, also expressed their gratitude for the shift in crypto policy under the Trump administration.

However, as Trump did not announce more substantial progress on crypto policy, Bitcoin prices continued to decline after the White House Digital Asset Summit, falling below the $86,000 range after the live broadcast ended.

In addition to the attendees mentioned above, according to the previous list, also attending the summit are Strategy founder Michael Saylor, Coinbase co-founder and CEO Brian Armstrong, a16z partner Chris Dixon, mining company Mara CEO Fred Thiel, BitGo CEO Mike Belshe, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, Gemini founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, Robinhood co-founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Kraken CEO Arjun Sethi and many other crypto industry leaders.

Before this meeting, market rumors said Trump would announce that cryptocurrency sales would be exempt from capital gains tax, but later senior White House officials confirmed that the digital asset summit hosted by Trump would not involve tax issues, but would focus on revoking the restrictive policies of the former Biden administration and listening to industry feedback on regulation.

Before the White House Crypto Summit, David Sacks, the White House artificial intelligence and cryptography director, said in an interview that Bitcoin is of great strategic significance to the United States due to its scarcity and long-term reserve value. When discussing strategic Bitcoin reserves and digital asset reserves, he said that ADA, SOL and XRP were mentioned because they ranked in the top five in market capitalization, which does not mean that the government has a special preference or policy inclination for these assets.

According to Fox reporter Eleanor Terrett, the founder of Strategy submitted a document on digital assets to the Presidential Working Group and the US SEC Crypto Task Force. The document became one of the topics of discussion at the White House Crypto Summit. The cover of the document mainly revolves around digital asset terminology, policy vision and goals. The core goals include:

  1. “Establish a sound framework to drive the crypto renaissance.”
  2. “Unleash the potential of the crypto industry and promote global economic growth.”
  3. “To become the banker of the world by revitalizing capitalism and the property rights system.”

The first White House digital asset summit ended with no new policies released. The market fell after Trump reiterated previous policies.

In general, although no major policy progress was announced after the White House Digital Asset Summit, the market is still looking forward to Trump's future crypto policy. After this historic summit, whether the Trump administration's crypto policy can truly promote industry change will still be the focus of the crypto market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1799-1.20%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.70%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018818+2.98%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13912+1.78%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.498-3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+1.38%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?