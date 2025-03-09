PA Daily | DOGE prototype Shiba Inu owner launches Cocoro token on Base chain; US Bitcoin spot ETF market sees outflows for four consecutive weeks

Today's news tips:

1. Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials enter the silent period before the FOMC meeting, and the CPI game is about to start

2. DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU owner announces launch of Cocoro token on Base chain

3. FIFA intends to launch cryptocurrency

4.Bubblemaps: will launch the platform token BMT on March 11

5. Trump’s executive order will require U.S. federal agencies to report Bitcoin holdings directly to the Treasury Department

The overall market value of stablecoins increased by about US$7.7 billion in February, of which USDS increased by 64%.

7. The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen capital outflows for four consecutive weeks

8. In the past 7 days, the number of NFT buyers and sellers has dropped by more than 90%, and the transaction volume has increased by 15.27% month-on-month to US$121.5 million.

Regulatory/Macro

Next week's macro outlook: Fed officials enter the silent period before the FOMC meeting, and the CPI game is about to start

The market this week was turbulent, with multiple factors interweaving and affecting the market, including the repeated US tariff policy, the European Central Bank's interest rate cuts, Germany's fiscal reforms and increased European defense spending, US non-farm payrolls, Powell's speech, etc., and traders tried to sort out various headlines around economic, tariff and geopolitical developments, and the market was swayed. Starting from March 9, North America began to implement daylight saving time. The trading hours of US and Canadian financial markets and the release time of economic data will be one hour earlier than winter time. The following are the key points that the market will focus on in the new week:

Monday 23:00, US New York Fed 1-year inflation forecast for February

Tuesday 22:00, US January JOLTs job vacancies

At 20:30 on Wednesday, the annual rate of the US unadjusted CPI in February, the monthly rate of the US seasonally adjusted CPI in February, the monthly rate of the US seasonally adjusted core CPI in February, and the annual rate of the US unadjusted core CPI in February

At 20:30 on Thursday, the annual rate/monthly rate of PPI in February in the United States

At 22:00 on Friday, the initial value of the US one-year inflation rate forecast for March and the initial value of the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index for March

The most important economic data in the coming week will be the U.S. CPI inflation report for February, which will be released on Wednesday, inflation expectations on Monday and Friday, and PPI on Thursday. These inflation reports will be the last batch of important data before the Fed's next meeting on March 18-19.

Trump's executive order will require US federal agencies to report their Bitcoin holdings directly to the Treasury Department

The White House explained Trump's executive order. The confiscated Bitcoin will no longer be sold and will be stored as part of a new strategic Bitcoin reserve managed for the U.S. Treasury. Other digital assets will enter a separate U.S. digital asset reserve. The goal is to strengthen supervision, improve management and develop a long-term encryption strategy. Now U.S. federal agencies must report their Bitcoin holdings directly to the Treasury Department.

David Sacks opposes proposal to tax cryptocurrency transactions

In a recent All In Podcast, host Jason Calacanis proposed a 0.01% tax on each cryptocurrency transaction, which would be based on the value of the assets transferred, purchased or sold. In response, David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, explicitly opposed the proposal to tax crypto transactions, arguing that such taxes often start out "modest" but tend to gradually expand to a wider range, such as income tax that initially targeted only a minority of groups. Crypto transaction taxes may increase the burden on users.

Texas' Bitcoin Reserve Fund to Hold Cryptocurrency with a Market Cap of at Least $500 Billion

The U.S. state of Texas will create a state-managed fund to hold Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The Texas Comptroller will oversee the reserve, which will hold cryptocurrencies with a market value of at least $500 billion and be eligible for state budget appropriations. In addition, a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Advisory Committee has been established to provide guidance for the management of the fund and to require a report on its holdings every two years.

Earlier news , the Texas Senate passed SB 21, which will allow the state to invest part of its public funds in digital assets, especially Bitcoin. The bill still needs to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the governor to become law.

Project News

Manus official X account unfrozen, reiterated that it has never participated in any cryptocurrency projects, token issuance, etc.

The official account of AI company ManusAI has been restored. "We are back. Just a reminder, this is our only official account. We will continue to share cool use cases, so stay tuned." ManusAI (ManusAI_HQ) official account said. Manus chief scientist and co-founder Ji Yichao also announced the news immediately and reiterated: "Manus has never participated in any cryptocurrency projects, token issuance, blockchain launch, etc. Any virtual currency with a similar name that claims to be related to us is false."

DeFi protocol Conic Finance announced that it will cease operations

Conic Finance, a DeFi protocol in the Curve ecosystem, announced that it will cease operations. It stated: Over the past few months, the core team has been developing a new version for Conic. However, despite working with auditors, the team failed to come up with adequate fixes for several issues in the new version. Ultimately, this left the team without complete confidence in releasing a new audited version. This was a very frustrating period, during which some core team members also decided to leave. After carefully considering the next steps for the remaining core team, it was decided that it would be best to stop the project. The current Conic deployment is running normally and no security-related issues have occurred. The Conic contract will remain open source on Github, including the latest changes audited by ChainSecurity.

DOGE Prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU Owner Announces Launch of Cocoro Token on Base Chain

@kabosumama, the owner of DOGE prototype Shiba Inu KABOSU, announced on the X platform that anonymous people had used their pet’s portrait to issue tokens in the past. This time, they decided to express their blessing to the supportive community of Own The Doge and cooperate to launch the Cocoro token, which will be deployed on the Base blockchain.

Own The Doge Announces Cocoro Token Economics: 20% for Community Airdrops

Own The Doge announces Cocoro token economics on X platform:

75% is used for LP, which is permanently locked but the fees can be claimed. DAO and Atsuko each hold half. A liquidity pool has been created starting from a fully diluted market value (FDV) of approximately $1 million to prevent snipers from grabbing orders.

20% will be used for community airdrops, mainly for DOGE and NEIRO holders;

5% is used as DAO reserve.

FIFA to launch cryptocurrency

Gianni Infantino, president of the International Football Federation (FIFA), has indicated that the organization may develop its own cryptocurrency token. Infantino expressed FIFA’s interest in creating a digital token to engage with fans around the world while attending President Trump’s White House Crypto Summit on March 7. “FIFA is very interested in developing the FIFA Token to conquer the 5 billion football fans around the world, starting here, in the United States,” he said. “If there are people here who are interested in working with FIFA, we are here, together with the United States of America, we will conquer the world of football with the FIFA Token.”

Despite the lack of specific details or timelines, the announcement hinted that FIFA is exploring blockchain technology as a potential way to engage fans and generate revenue. In response, Trump said: "The coin could end up being worth more than FIFA. In fact, it could be a pretty big coin." The announcement comes as FIFA prepares for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After the summit, a cryptocurrency called "FIFA" surged. The price of the token increased by 357,000% in a single day, reaching a market value of approximately $8.2 million. However, the token has no connection with FIFA.

The hacker reached a bounty agreement with 1inch and returned part of the stolen funds

According to Decurity, 1inch has returned most of the $5 million stolen from the attack after negotiations with the hacker, and the hacker retained a portion as a bug bounty.

According to previous news, 1inch discovered a vulnerability in the Fusion v1 parser smart contract . Although user funds were not affected, some users of this version of the parser were attacked. The incident resulted in a loss of approximately 2.4 million USDC and 1,276 WETH, totaling more than 5 million US dollars.

Mysten Labs acquires game development platform Parasol

Sui development company Mysten Labs has acquired game development platform Parasol for an undisclosed amount. Parasol is an end-to-end platform formed by Japanese and American game experts, and its platform allows game developers to seamlessly integrate blockchain infrastructure into their games.

Jupiter: A new token verification system will be launched to allow the community to participate in verification

Jupiter Meow tweeted that it will launch a new token verification system, allowing the community to play a key role in the verification process. The team has been focusing on data-driven algorithmic systems to respond to a large amount of feedback on automated verification. After improvements in recent weeks, the system has now matured and entered the next stage.

Bubblemaps: Will launch platform token BMT on March 11

On-chain data visualization platform Bubblemaps announced that it will launch the platform token BMT on March 11.

According to previous news , Bubblemaps will launch BMT tokens to provide support for the on-chain survey platform Intel Desk.

Arkham adds encrypted KOL tag for users with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter/X

On-chain analysis platform Arkham announced that its platform has added a new crypto KOL tag. Users with more than 100,000 followers on Twitter/X will now be labeled as this "KOL" key opinion leader to help users track related wallets.

Viewpoint

Bitwise: The US strategic crypto reserve may trigger a domino effect, stimulating other countries to launch a "BTC arms race"

Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of Bitwise, said in an investment memo this week that Trump has changed the rules of the game in the crypto market. The establishment of a strategic crypto reserve in the United States will trigger a domino effect and be seen as the first shot in a Bitcoin arms race. Honduras, Mexico or Guatemala are paying attention to the Bitcoin strategies of the United States and El Salvador. All countries may promote Bitcoin to become an important global currency asset. It is reported that Galaxy Digital predicts that at least five countries will establish their own strategic Bitcoin reserves in 2025.

Important data

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks

The U.S. Bitcoin spot ETF market has seen outflows for four consecutive weeks. According to Farside Investors data, the largest weekly outflows of ETFs in the week ending March 7 included: Fidelity Smart Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) had a net outflow of $201 million, which was six consecutive weeks of outflows. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) had a net outflow of $163.5 million. iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) had a net outflow of $129.6 million. As institutional investors withdrew, weak demand disrupted the supply and demand balance of Bitcoin, causing Bitcoin to fall 8.76% in the past week.

willjeetonyou.eth bought 14.83 million Cocoro and made a profit of $1.14 million in one hour

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Ember, willjeetonyou.eth used 21 ETH (45,000 USD) to buy 14.83 million $Cocoro at an average price of 0.003 USD within 2 minutes after the Cocoro deployer added liquidity. He currently holds 13.88 million Cocoro, worth 1.11 million USD. He made a profit of 1.14 million USD on $Cocoro in one hour.

The overall market value of stablecoins increased by approximately US$7.7 billion in February, with USDS increasing by 64%.

The overall market value of stablecoins increased by $7.7 billion in February, highlighting the rising demand for "digital dollars" in the crypto market. The main situation of the stablecoin market in February was as follows:

  • USDS market value increased by 64%;
  • PYUSD market value increased by 49%;
  • USDT market capitalization reached approximately $143 billion (with an additional $2.5 billion in February alone);
  • USDC market value increased by 7%.

However, the market capitalization of USDe and DAI declined in February.

A certain address bought Cocoro near the highest point and sold it at a loss 2 hours ago, with a loss of 317,000 US dollars

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst Yu Jin, @CookerFlips bought $Cocoro near the highest point last night and sold it at a loss 2 hours ago, becoming the address with the largest loss on $Cocoro. He spent $534,000 to buy 6.4 million $Cocoro at an average price of $0.0836 last night, and sold it at $0.0338 2 hours ago, with a loss of $317,000 (-59%).

Two whales added 7,591 ETH in the past 12 hours

According to on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the two major whales have added 7,591 ETH in the past 12 hours.

The address redbase.eth bought 6,100 ETH on the chain at an average price of $2,200 in the past 12 hours, worth $13.42 million.

The address 0x42a...C42f8 withdrew 1,491 ETH (US$3.29 million) from Binance 9 hours ago. In the past 5 days, a total of 4,505 ETH has been accumulated, with a total value of US$9.78 million and an average price of US$2,171. The tokens are currently distributed to three addresses for storage.

In the past 7 days, the number of NFT buyers and sellers has dropped by more than 90%, and the transaction volume has increased by 15.27% month-on-month to US$121.5 million.

CryptoSlam data shows that NFT transaction volume has grown to $121.5 million this week, up 15.27% from the previous week. The number of NFT buyers plummeted 94.39% to 25,641; the number of NFT sellers fell 91.84% to 25,717; and the number of NFT transactions increased 5.21% to 1,615,020.

Ethereum network transaction volume increased by 50.76% to $37.6 million, but the number of buyers decreased by 69.09% to 15,471. Bitcoin network transaction volume decreased by 17.21% to $21 million. Solana network transaction volume was $18 million, an increase of 51.24%, rising to third place. Mythos Chain network transaction volume was $15.2 million, an increase of 2.84%, ranking fourth, while Polygon network transaction volume was $13.5 million, a decrease of 7.98%.

The top value transactions this week were:

  • CryptoPunks #4464: $2,196,232 (1011 ETH)
  • Uncategorized Ordinals #7d0: $1,321,676 (14 BTC)
  • CryptoPunks #8868: $646,201 (288.88 ETH)
  • CryptoPunks #364: $342,136 (160 ETH)
  • SuperRare #38335: $219,441 (100 ETH)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018818+2.98%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13912+1.78%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.498-3.58%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05582+1.38%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

