Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 03:30
Telcoin
TEL$0.004674-6.01%

On Friday, around 2 p.m. Eastern time, reports show that Iran has begun counterstrikes firing “hundreds” of ballistic missiles toward Israel.

Wall Street Sinks as Israel-Iran Conflict Erupts in Missile Onslaught

CNN reported that the Israeli military said it identified incoming missiles launched from Iran, and the news station heard the explosions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

The retaliation follows the airstrikes against Iran by Israeli forces on Thursday evening. Social media reports note that due to the over 100 ballistic missiles shot, “Israel’s air defenses were overwhelmed, failing to stop them all.”

“The attack is ongoing. Dozens of additional missiles were launched toward the State of Israel,” the IDF reported this afternoon according to CNN’s report on Friday.

Iran Unleashes Missile Blitz on Israel—Dow Tanks Over 800 Points

Amid the conflict, U.S. stock markets slipped across the board, with all major indexes posting significant losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the drop, falling 1.99% to 42,111.41. The Nasdaq Composite declined 1.39%, coasting along at 19,389.62, while the S&P 500 shed 1.24%, at 5,970.00 by 3 p.m. ET.

The NYSE Composite also held lower, down 1.11% at 19,974.46. Each index shows a steep afternoon sell-off, contributing to a red day on Wall Street. Additionally, yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries edged higher, joined by a similar uptick in 30-year notes and long-duration sovereign bonds abroad.

Although bitcoin ( BTC) briefly dipped beneath the $105,000 threshold, it clawed its way back into that range within an hour after the ballistic missile strike.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:29
Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73
Bitcoin
BTC$113,795.01-1.31%
Ethereum
ETH$3,512.48-4.50%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012448+22.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:52

Trending News

More

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

BTC跌破113000美元，日内下跌 2.07%