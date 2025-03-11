"312" previewed in advance? More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation is approaching, and the crypto market is still waiting for key catalysts

PANews
2025/03/11 12:31
Moonveil
MORE$0.10067-0.36%

Author: Nancy, PANews

Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the 312 incident, the crypto market once again experienced an across-the-board decline, and the large-scale liquidation wave on the chain exacerbated the panic in the market.

More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation may occur, and the risk of liquidation of whales holding over 100 million yuan is increasing

As multiple negative emotions such as the growing concerns about the US economic recession fermented, the crypto market suffered another cyclical blow, and market confidence suffered a severe setback. According to CoinGecko data, the total market value of the crypto market fell to $2.66 trillion in the past 24 hours. The price of Bitcoin has fallen below $80,000, and the price of Ethereum has even dropped below $2,000.

"312" previewed in advance? More than $120 million in on-chain liquidation is approaching, and the crypto market is still waiting for key catalysts

In this market environment, the continued decline in Ethereum prices has significantly magnified the risk and scale of on-chain liquidations. According to DeFiLlama data, Ethereum has a potential on-chain liquidation of nearly $124.8 million at a price of $1,830.08. This liquidation mainly comes from the MakerDAO protocol, with a scale of $124.5 million, accounting for as much as 99.7%.

To avoid forced liquidation, some whales had to bear the pain of selling their stocks. For example, according to PyShield monitoring, an address holding 6,370 weETH (total debt of about $10 million) and 1,500 weETH (total debt of about 2.27 million DAI) leveraged long positions have been liquidated. After the price of ETH fell below $1,800, the two whales had 2,160 rETH (worth about $4.63 million) and 643.78 weETH (worth about $1.23 million) confiscated respectively; DeBank showed that an Aave whale 0xa33...e12c sold 25,800 ETH to lower the liquidation line to avoid liquidation, with a leveraged loss of $31.75 million.

At the same time, many whales of the MakerDAO protocol are also facing liquidation pressure, but the OSM mechanism of the protocol has demonstrated its ability to withstand pressure in the current environment. It is understood that due to the use of the Oracle Security Module (OSM) by Maker, there is a delay of about 1 hour in the system price update (the median is calculated as a reference price through the Medianizer contract to prevent short-term fluctuations from being maliciously exploited), which provides these investors with additional collateral to avoid liquidation, and some of the whales have taken action to save themselves. At present, the Maker oracle price is still $1,806.31, and the ETH price has rebounded. The latest oracle price is also higher than these liquidation lines. These whales have temporarily avoided the risk of forced liquidation.

For example, Summer.fi data shows that a whale (address 0xab...2313) holding 67,000 ETH (about $124 million) sold 2,882 ETH (about 5.21 million DAI) for repayment before the oracle price update at 10:00, reducing the liquidation price from $1,798 to $1,781. Another address (0x22...1246) suspected to belong to the Ethereum Foundation deposited 30,098 ETH (about $56.08 million) to Maker 5 hours ago, increasing its total holdings in Maker to 100,394 ETH (about $185 million), and the liquidation price also dropped to $1,127.06; a Maker whale (address 0x6b...30b3) holding 60,810 ETH (about $109 million) had a liquidation price of $1,798.72.

As the liquidation activities and risks on the chain intensify, the self-rescue of whales and the stress resistance of system mechanisms are testing the resilience of the crypto market. Once the market deteriorates further, the space for whales to maneuver funds will be further limited, and these leveraged players may face more severe challenges. More large-scale liquidation events may intensify the downward pressure on the market, forming a vicious cycle.

Crypto market resilience faces a big test, still waiting for key catalysts

Under the interweaving of global macro pressure and crypto liquidation deleveraging, the resilience of the crypto market is facing severe tests. Market analysts generally believe that the uncertainty of the global macro economy and the expectation of tightening monetary policy of the Federal Reserve are the main drivers of the sharp correction of crypto assets.

According to Bloomberg, escalating tariff war tensions and weakening expectations of further interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve offset the positive impact of a series of pro-cryptocurrency statements from U.S. President Trump last week. Risk assets such as cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since the Federal Reserve hinted at a pause in rate cuts in mid-December last year. Last Friday's employment data showed that the U.S. unemployment rate rose from 4% to 4.1%, further exacerbating market uncertainty. Augustine Fan, partner at SignalPlus, a provider of crypto derivatives software, said, "The surge in the 'underemployment' rate to a five-year high has heightened recession concerns and pushed yields lower as expectations for rate cuts are brought forward to early summer."

Nexo analysts also pointed out that the Fed is now facing a difficult policy environment. Although weaker job growth supports the case for rate cuts, persistent inflation concerns - especially those stemming from supply-side constraints and geopolitical uncertainties - may prompt the Fed to act cautiously, and the uncertain environment may put pressure on the cryptocurrency industry.

Deutsche Bank analyst Marion Laboure said that in the absence of clear details of Trump's Bitcoin reserve plan, the volatility of cryptocurrencies may remain high. There is uncertainty about the timetable, funding and allocation of the plan. The market is cautious and expects to make profits if the plan goes well, but may suffer losses if it encounters setbacks.

Matrixport also stated in its latest report that the White House Crypto Summit and the confirmation of the US strategic Bitcoin reserve failed to ignite market sentiment, the crypto market did not see a significant rise, and the perpetual contract funding rate remained at a single-digit level. This shows that retail investors' enthusiasm remains sluggish, in stark contrast to April and December 2024, when funding rates soared to double-digit highs. Even the market momentum brought about by Trump's official inauguration was relatively flat, clearly indicating that Bitcoin still needs a more influential catalyst to usher in a new round of gains.

"Bitcoin's price movement is closely tied to U.S. economic indicators. Here is a possible scenario: If a recession occurs, Bitcoin's maximum potential drop is about $50,000; if no recession occurs, its floor is expected to be between $70,000 and $75,000. Key market observers are closely watching the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released on Wednesday, which could have a significant impact on Bitcoin's price movement," DeFi analyst Adaora Favour Nwankwo said in a post.

According to Bravos Research, the current crypto market is experiencing the largest altcoin liquidation since the LUNA crash in May 2022. The market has seen about $10 billion in liquidations, far exceeding the situation after the FTX crash. Data shows that Bitcoin's dominance continues to rise, indicating that there are no obvious altcoin season signals in the short term.

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, believes that Bitcoin is a truly free market, while the stock market is subject to policy intervention. Therefore, when there is a fiat currency liquidity crisis, the price of BTC tends to lead the stock market to fall and also to lead the stock market to rebound. Bitcoin may bottom out around $70,000, which is equivalent to a 36% correction from the historical high of $110,000, which is a normal adjustment in a bull market. The next step is to pay attention to the plunge of US stocks (SPX, NDX) and the bankruptcy of traditional financial institutions. Subsequently, the Federal Reserve, the People's Bank of China, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan may adopt loose policies to stimulate the economy. He suggested that traders wait patiently. If the risk appetite is high, they can try to buy at the bottom; if they are more stable, they should wait for the central bank's policy to turn before re-positioning to avoid the psychological pressure caused by long-term sideways trading or potential floating losses.

Degen Spartan suggested that the crypto market has gradually evolved from a "winner's game" that required superb technical skills in the early days to a "loser's game". The core of the crypto market is "don't die". By avoiding unnecessary risks, those who survive will have the opportunity to wait for future opportunities in the market.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1798-0.66%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1798-0.66%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.17%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018845+2.97%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13914+1.66%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.503-3.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05574+1.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?