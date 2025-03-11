PA Daily | BitMEX co-founder predicts BTC may bottom out at $70,000; JPMorgan Chase raises the probability of a U.S. recession to 40%

Today's news tips:

Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream to Provide BTC and ETH Custody Services

JPMorgan Chase raises chance of U.S. recession to 40%

VanEck Registers Avalanche ETF in Delaware

Former Coinbase CTO: MAGA policies attempt to quickly cut off imports, close institutions and withdraw from wars, which may cause the US dollar to lose its international status

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" warns that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble: it is recommended to invest in gold, BTC, etc.

Upbit will launch Arkham (ARKM) Korean Won trading pairs

Memecoin KOL Murad's investment portfolio has shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months, falling to less than $10 million

Black Monday in US stocks: Nasdaq plunges 4% and Tesla falls 15%

Regulatory/Macro

Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream to Provide BTC and ETH Custody Services

Clearstream, the post-trading division of Deutsche Börse, announced that it will provide cryptocurrency settlement and custody services to institutional clients later this year. This marks another major European financial institution accelerating its layout in the field of digital assets. Clearstream plans to provide Bitcoin and Ethereum related services to 2,500 customers starting next month through its holding subsidiary Crypto Finance as a sub-custodian. In the future, Clearstream also plans to support more cryptocurrencies and launch a number of features including pledge, lending and brokerage services.

JPMorgan Chase raises chance of U.S. recession to 40%

Economists at Wall Street investment bank JPMorgan Chase raised the risk of a U.S. recession this year to 40% from 30% at the beginning of 2025. "We believe the risk of a U.S. recession this year is high due to extreme U.S. policies," analysts wrote. Earlier, it was reported that Morgan Stanley economists lowered their U.S. economic growth forecasts and raised their inflation forecasts last week. The bank predicts that U.S. GDP growth will be only 1.5% in 2025 and will drop to 1.2% in 2026. Goldman Sachs economists also raised the probability of a 12-month recession from 15% to 20%.

VanEck Registers Avalanche ETF in Delaware

According to Delaware company registration information, VanEck registered the "VanEck Avalanche ETF" on March 10, 2025. The company type is Statutory Trust and the registered agent is CSC Delaware Trust Company.

El Salvador and Paraguay Sign Cryptocurrency Regulatory Agreement

According to CoinDesk, El Salvador has reached a cooperation agreement with Paraguay on cryptocurrency regulation. This is the second international crypto regulatory agreement signed by the country in three months. It has previously reached a similar agreement with Argentina. The agreement was signed by Paraguayan anti-money laundering agency SEPRELAD and the National Digital Asset Commission of El Salvador (CNAD) last Friday, aiming to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in crypto industry regulation, unauthorized crypto business detection, and anti-money laundering compliance. It is worth noting that the Central Bank of Paraguay has previously stated that cryptocurrencies are not authorized by it, reminding the public to be cautious in interacting with non-regulated entities. The agreement may mean that Paraguay is considering learning from El Salvador's single digital asset regulatory system.

Black Monday in US stocks: Nasdaq plunges 4% and Tesla falls 15%

Due to negative sentiments such as concerns about the US economic recession, US stocks fell sharply on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 2%, the S&P 500 down 2.7%, and the Nasdaq down 4%. Tesla (TSLA.O) plummeted 15.4%, Apple (AAPL.O) fell nearly 5%, and Nvidia (NVDA.O) fell 5%. Among blockchain concept stocks, Hut 8 fell 15.03%, Canaan Inc. (CAN.O) fell 14.17%, MicroStrategy (MSTR.O) fell 16.68%, and Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 17.58%.

Viewpoint

Former Coinbase CTO: MAGA policies attempt to quickly cut off imports, close institutions and withdraw from wars, which may cause the US dollar to lose its international status

Balaji Srinivasan, former chief technology officer of Coinbase, pointed out in a social media post that MAGA (Make America Great Again) has four major misunderstandings that may cede global dominance to China. He believes that MAGA mistakenly attributes the US economic recession to competition itself rather than lack of competitiveness; blames the problem on global leadership itself rather than bad leadership; overreacts to "hostile forces" at home and abroad; and fails to realize that the dollar hegemony depends on the global influence of the United States. Balaji pointed out that MAGA attempts to quickly cut off imports, close institutions, and withdraw from wars, but these actions may weaken the foundation of the US global empire, ultimately causing the dollar to lose its international status and bring serious consequences to the United States and its allies. He emphasized that the root of the problem lies in the lack of competitiveness of American products and the lack of leadership, not globalization itself.

The author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad" warns that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble: it is recommended to invest in gold, BTC, etc.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, posted on social media that the current "full bubble" is bursting and may cause the biggest crash in history, even exceeding the Great Depression of 1929. He believes that the economic engines of the United States, Germany and Japan are in trouble and blames the problem on the wrong decisions of the leadership. Kiyosaki called on investors to remain calm, not panic, and see the current situation as an opportunity to buy high-quality assets. He said he will continue to invest in "discounted" real assets such as real estate, gold, silver and Bitcoin, reminding investors to look for opportunities in chaos.

Analysis: Excessive long yen positions may provide support for Bitcoin and Nasdaq

CFTC data shows that excessive long positions in the yen may trigger a pullback, providing short-term support for Bitcoin and the Nasdaq index. Morgan Stanley pointed out that the stretching of speculative positions and bargain-hunting behavior of Japanese investors may slow the appreciation of the yen. Historically, similar situations have driven a rebound in risky assets. As of press time, Bitcoin was trading at $80,300, down nearly 5% this month, and the dollar was trading at 147.23 against the yen, hitting a five-month low of 145.53 earlier. Although there is hope for short-term relief, the long-term bullish trend of the yen remains, and we need to be wary of market fluctuations.

Arthur Hayes: BTC may bottom out at $70,000, waiting for central bank easing before reinvesting

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, tweeted that Bitcoin (BTC) may bottom out around $70,000, which is equivalent to a 36% correction from the historical high of $110,000, which is a normal adjustment in the bull market. He believes that the next step is to pay attention to the plunge of US stocks (SPX, NDX) and the bankruptcy of traditional financial (TradFi) institutions, and then the Federal Reserve (Fed), the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) may adopt loose policies to stimulate the economy. Hayes recommends that traders wait patiently. If the risk appetite is high, they can try to buy the bottom; if they are more stable, they should wait for the central bank's policy to turn around before re-positioning to avoid the psychological pressure caused by long-term sideways trading or potential floating losses.

Project News

Bubblemaps to conduct TGE on Binance Wallet

Binance Wallet announced that it will hold a token generation event (TGE) for the on-chain data visualization platform Bubblemaps (BMT) on PancakeSwap from 16:00 to 18:59 Beijing time on March 11. According to previous news, Bubblemaps will launch the platform token BMT on March 11.

Upbit will launch Arkham (ARKM) Korean Won trading pairs

According to the Upbit announcement, Arkham (ARKM) will be listed on the Korean Won (KRW) trading market at 16:00 (Korean time) on March 11.

Binance will support Kadena (KDA) network upgrade and hard fork, and suspend deposits and withdrawals on March 17

According to the Binance announcement, the Kadena (KDA) network will be upgraded and hard forked at 00:00 (UTC) on March 18, 2025, and Binance will support this upgrade. • Deposit and withdrawal suspension time: 23:00 (UTC) on March 17, 2025 • Upgrade and hard fork block height: 5,659,280 (estimated at 00:00 UTC on March 18, 2025) Binance will reopen KDA deposits and withdrawals after the network upgrade is completed and stabilized, and trading will not be affected.

Offchain Labs says it will repurchase ARB tokens as planned

According to the announcement of Offchain Labs, the company has launched a strategic purchase plan and will increase its holdings of ARB in the open market and other trading methods to strengthen its long-term commitment to the Arbitrum ecosystem. The plan will be implemented step by step according to preset parameters.

Bithumb launches Elixir (ELX) Korean Won trading market

According to Bithumb’s announcement, Elixir (ELX) will be listed on the Korean Won (KRW) trading market today (March 11).

Important data

A whale sold $12.2 million of SOL at an average price of $112.3, losing $7.48 million

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale user sold 108,688 SOL at $112.3 in exchange for $12.2 million USDC, which was almost close to the lowest price of the day. It is reported that these SOL were withdrawn from Coinbase 11 months ago when the price was $181. This transaction caused the user to lose about $7.48 million.

ARKM rose nearly 50% in a short period of time and is now trading at $0.7

The market data shows that due to the impact of Upbit's launch of the Arkham (ARKM) Korean won trading market, the price of ARKM rose by nearly 50% in a short period of time and is currently around US$0.7.

Memecoin KOL Murad's investment portfolio has shrunk by more than 80% in the past two months, falling to less than $10 million

According to the Arkham dashboard data, Memecoin KOL Murad's crypto asset portfolio has shrunk significantly in the past month, from about $54 million on January 18 to the current $9.7 million, with a floating loss of more than 80% in less than two months. The price of its main holding, SPX, fell from a high of $1.52 to $0.288, a drop of more than 80%. In addition, holdings of GIGA, RETARDIO, MOG and MEMDEX also fell sharply. Its marked address has not had transactions exceeding $10,000 in the past month.

The whale lost $32 million and sold 25,800 ETH to avoid liquidation

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale sold 25,800 ETH (about 47.8 million US dollars) to avoid liquidation, and lost more than 32 million US dollars in this transaction. Currently, the whale still holds 35,034 ETH (about 64.68 million US dollars) on Aave, with a health rate of 1.4 and the latest liquidation price of 1,316 US dollars.

BTC falls below $77,000, down 3.80% on the day

The OKX market data shows that BTC has just fallen below $77,000 and is currently trading at $76,996.10 per coin, down 3.80% on the day.

Solana transaction fees fall to lowest level since September 2024, on-chain activity drops sharply

According to The Block, the total transaction fees generated by the Solana network last week were only 53,800 SOL, the lowest level since September 2024, down 10% from the previous week. Of this, 77% of the fees came from "acceleration fees" (Jito tip fees) paid by users to validators, which has dropped significantly from the peak of $TRUMP and $MELANIA meme coins (the fourth week of January). The 7-day average (7DMA) of active addresses on the Solana chain also fell 35% during the same period, causing the price of SOL to fall by about 50% since January 20. In addition, the "graduation" rate of tokens on the Pump.fun platform in the Solana ecosystem (migrating from Pump.fun to Raydium DEX) has dropped to 0.89%/day, far lower than 1.6%/day in January.

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并"加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资"。
PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道："鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。"
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018845+2.97%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13914+1.66%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.503-3.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05574+1.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

