Behind the U.S. stock chain: the narrative is lively, but the market is quiet. Can new wine in old bottles become the engine of the second curve of the bull market?

PANews
2025/03/12 13:04
U
U$0.01102-0.54%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003914+1.18%

Author: Frank, PANews

The listing of U.S. stocks on the blockchain has become a hot topic in the recently quiet market.

On March 8, Swiss tokenization issuer Backed launched Coinbase stock token wbCOIN on the Base chain. Users can trade with USDC through CoWSwap, and claim that it is 1:1 anchored to the value of $COIN stock and has legal claims. Although Backed emphasized that it has no official connection with Coinbase, this move has sparked heated discussions in the community: Will the tokenization of US stocks usher in a new growth cycle? In the context of the continued sluggish market, can the "old wine in a new bottle" of stock tokenization become a new narrative to build a bottom?

Narratives come first, value comes later: the hot and cold contrast of US stock tokenization

With the pro-crypto Trump administration taking office, the litigation relationship between the US SEC and Coinbase also ended. In early 2025, Jesse Pollak, head of the Base protocol, said at X that Coinbase was considering introducing tokenized $COIN stocks to the Base network for US users. But it will take some time for Coinbase to launch this business in compliance.

Backed's quick action has taken it a step ahead. According to official data, Backed was founded in 2021 and initially received investment support from institutions such as Gnosis and Semantic. Backed's headquarters and operations are mainly aimed at the global market. Its products are issued under the EU regulatory framework, comply with MiFID II compliance requirements, and have passed the EU prospectus.

However, wbCOIN is not Backed's first stock tokenization product. As early as July 2024, Backed launched NVIDIA's tokenized stock trading in cooperation with INX. In addition, Backed has also launched tokenized products for a variety of stock assets such as S&P 500 and Tesla. However, when these products were launched, the market's focus was not on the topic of securities tokenization, and today's market urgently needs some reasonable narratives to rebuild confidence.

However, it is not just because Backed's products are not available in the US market or because of the market downturn. After wbCOIN went online, the trading popularity was obviously not as high as the topic popularity. As of March 11, wbCOIN's TVL was about 4.42 million US dollars.

Aerodrome data shows that its trading volume is only $3,352, which is not even as popular as the newly issued MEME coin.

Behind the U.S. stock chain: the narrative is lively, but the market is quiet. Can new wine in old bottles become the engine of the second curve of the bull market?

This sluggish performance is not only due to the short time wbCOIN has been online - another product that was launched earlier, BNVDA, has a trading volume of only US$113 and is also not popular.

Behind the U.S. stock chain: the narrative is lively, but the market is quiet. Can new wine in old bottles become the engine of the second curve of the bull market?

Despite the hot concept, the current US stock tokenization market is still in its early stages, with limited scale and activity. Perhaps, tokenization products from Coinbase may trigger greater trading enthusiasm.

Tokenized US stocks: old wine in new bottles, compliance is the first hurdle

In fact, putting U.S. stocks on the blockchain is not a new idea. Before the recent wave of attempts, the crypto industry and traditional financial institutions had already explored it, but most of them ended in failure.

The once-popular FTX exchange also provided tokenized trading services for US stocks including Tesla and GameStop between 2020 and 2022. However, the collapse of FTX in 2022 brought this business to an abrupt end. Afterwards, rumors questioned whether FTX's stock tokens held the corresponding stocks in full, further undermining the market's trust in the exchange's issuance of tokenized stocks.

In 2021, Binance also tried to launch tokenized stock products corresponding to US stocks such as Tesla, Coinbase, and Apple, where users can purchase fragmented shares of these stock tokens. However, with the tightening of supervision in various countries, within a few weeks of Binance launching stock tokens, financial regulators in the UK and Germany warned that these products may violate securities regulations. In less than three months, Binance announced the removal of all stock tokens.

In addition, Bittrex Global, an exchange that once featured tokenized stock trading, also chose to close its trading platform and go through bankruptcy liquidation after experiencing regulatory pressure and SEC litigation.

It can be seen that in the last round of attempts, compliance barriers were the main reason for the failure of exchanges to issue U.S. stock tokens. Now the market is revisiting the issue of U.S. stock tokens, and there are several factors:

1. With the Trump administration's emphasis on and support for encryption, the tension between cryptocurrency and regulation has also eased.

2. The market has entered a period of weakness and needs the return of some narratives that are supported by real value.

3. Technology and compliance solutions are more mature. Compared with the previous wild growth, today's crypto market pays more attention to compliance design and technical assurance. Take Backed as an example. Each of its tokens obtained a prospectus approved by the European Union before issuance, clarifying the rights and interests of token holders in the underlying stocks. In terms of technology, the performance of oracles and public chains has been improved by an order of magnitude.

One-thousandth of a share and trillion-dollar expectations: the reality dilemma of tokenized stocks

Despite the impressive growth rate, the actual market size of tokenized stocks is still far from what institutions predict. In essence, whether it is the tokenization of U.S. stocks or other securities products, they can all be classified as RWA assets. It’s just that cryptocurrencies and U.S. stocks are both highly volatile and highly liquid financial assets, and the trading scale and capital volume of U.S. stocks, as well as the high-quality fundamentals of U.S. stock assets, are what the crypto world desires.

The industry is extremely optimistic about the future of stock tokenization. Some authoritative institutions predict that the tokenized asset market will reach trillions of dollars around 2030: for example, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) estimates that global tokenized assets will reach 16 trillion US dollars in 2030. The Security Token Market report even predicts that 30 trillion US dollars of assets will be tokenized in 2030, with stocks, real estate, bonds and gold as the main driving forces.

As of March 11, the total global RWA on-chain assets were approximately $17.8 billion, of which the total value of stock assets was approximately $15.43 million, accounting for less than one thousandth of the total, and the transaction volume for the entire month was only $18 million. Obviously, in the RWA track, stock tokenization is still an immature market.

Behind the U.S. stock chain: the narrative is lively, but the market is quiet. Can new wine in old bottles become the engine of the second curve of the bull market?

However, in terms of growth rate and risk resistance, tokenized stocks still have certain competitiveness. In July 2024, the total on-chain value of tokenized stocks was only about 50 million US dollars, which increased by about 3 times in half a year. This growth rate is significantly higher than the growth rate of other copycat assets in the same period.

Recently, the crypto market has experienced a sharp correction, with Bitcoin falling below 80,000. The market value of the entire crypto market has been adjusted back to the level of the first half of 2024, with a decline of 30% in the past three months. However, the performance of tokenized stocks in the same period is obviously much better, and it still maintains a historical high level. It can be seen that the overall volatility of the US stock market is far less affected by a single asset than the crypto market. The volatility patterns of different categories of assets are not synchronized, which makes the overall market look more stable. This also provides a new value anchor for tokenized stocks.

For current investors, the tokenization of US stocks is neither a bear market savior nor a flash-in-the-pan concept. It is more like a seed that needs to wait patiently for its seed to break through the soil. With the support of compliance, technology and market sentiment, whether this seed can grow into a towering tree, the answer may lie in the next policy release of the SEC, the next compliance action of Coinbase, or the flow of funds from retail investors and institutions in the next bull market. The only thing that is certain is that this experiment is far from over.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1798-0.66%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1798-0.66%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.17%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018845+2.97%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13914+1.66%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.503-3.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05574+1.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?