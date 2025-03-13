PA Daily | Six members of Trump’s cabinet hold BTC or related investments; Ripple obtains Dubai license

PANews
2025/03/13 17:30
Bitcoin
BTC$113,568.72-1.92%
SIX
SIX$0.01943-6.49%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000669+30.91%
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002833-2.97%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.763-1.99%

Today's news tips:

Six of Trump's 22 cabinet members hold Bitcoin or related investment products

Ripple receives Dubai license to provide crypto payment services in the UAE

Trump will have practicality as fake news due to account hacked

China Banknote Printing and Minting Group: Never sold virtual currency through any channel

Venice airdrop ends, $100 million of unclaimed VVV tokens destroyed

Crypto analyst Eugene: BTC may test the 66k key level, and the probability of a short-term reversal is low

DeFiance Capital founder: The crypto market may have entered the end stage of the "Fat Protocol Theory"

Coinbase to List Maple Finance (SYRUP) Trading

Regulatory/Macro

Six of Trump's 22 cabinet members hold Bitcoin or related investment products

According to a survey by Fortune magazine, many members of Trump's cabinet hold Bitcoin directly or indirectly. According to financial disclosure documents, 6 of the 22 cabinet members hold Bitcoin or related investment products. For example, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. holds a Bitcoin account worth $1 million to $5 million; Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth holds Bitcoin worth $15,000 to $50,000; Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent disclosed holdings of Bitcoin-related ETFs worth $250,000 to $500,000. In addition, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy holds Bitcoin and other crypto investments worth $250,000 to $500,000, and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard have also disclosed different amounts of Bitcoin assets. Some officials said they would divest assets in accordance with ethical agreements.

Ripple receives Dubai license to provide crypto payment services in the UAE

According to Ripple's official announcement, Ripple has obtained the regulatory license of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), becoming the first blockchain payment provider in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), and officially launched compliant cross-border encrypted payment services in the UAE.

Trump will have practicality as fake news due to account hacked

According to @tier10k's latest statement, the previous reports about Trump Meme Coin were false news, and his account was suspected to have been hacked. Investors are advised to carefully identify information and avoid being misled.

China Banknote Printing and Minting Group: Never sold virtual currency through any channel

China Banknote Printing and Minting Group issued a statement today: Recently, our company has received reports from the public that some criminals have impersonated our company to sell virtual currency on the website and App. Our company hereby solemnly declares that our company has never sold virtual currency through any channel. Please be careful not to be deceived and avoid losing your own economic interests. China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation is directly under the People's Bank of China. It is a large state-owned enterprise that integrates RMB design, research and development, printing and services for the full life cycle management of cash, and is committed to the development of currency culture industry and digital currency research.

Bloomberg: CS2 Skin Investment Outperforms Cryptocurrency and S&P 500

According to Bloomberg, the return on investment of CS2 skins has recently surpassed the S&P 500 index and major crypto assets (Bitcoin and Ethereum), becoming one of the best performing asset classes. Data shows that the total value of CS2 in-game items has exceeded US$4.3 billion and is showing a continuous upward trend, while Bitcoin, Ethereum and the S&P 500 index have all fallen during the same period.

Bloomberg: CS2 Skin Investment Outperforms Cryptocurrency and S&P 500

According to Bloomberg, the return on investment of CS2 skins has recently surpassed the S&P 500 index and major crypto assets (Bitcoin and Ethereum), becoming one of the best performing asset classes. Data shows that the total value of CS2 in-game items has exceeded US$4.3 billion and is showing a continuous upward trend, while Bitcoin, Ethereum and the S&P 500 index have all fallen during the same period.

Nebraska Signs Bitcoin ATM Regulation Bill LB609, Strengthening Anti-Fraud Protection

According to Decrypt, Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen officially signed the LB609 bill on March 12, which aims to regulate Bitcoin ATMs and other electronic transaction terminals to prevent fraud and protect user funds. The bill is part of the Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act, which requires Bitcoin ATM operators to clearly disclose all transaction terms to users and provide clear anti-fraud warnings. In addition, if a user reports a fraud within 90 days, the operator must refund the user in full.

U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq rose 1.2%, Tesla rose more than 7%

At the close of US stocks on Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closed down 0.2%, the S&P 500 rose 0.49%, and the Nasdaq rose 1.2%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 6.4%, Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 7.5%, Wal-Mart (WMT.N) fell 2.6%, and Apple (AAPL.O) fell 1.7%. Among blockchain concept stocks, Strategy (MSTR.O) rose 0.75% and Coinbase (COIN.O) rose 0.02%.

Viewpoint

Crypto analyst Eugene: BTC may test the 66k key level, and the probability of a short-term reversal is low

Crypto analyst Eugene said that the overall trend is still biased downward, although there is a possibility that BTC has bottomed out at 76k or a double bottom in the 74-76k range, but this probability is decreasing over time. He pointed out that structurally, there has not been enough selling in the market to clear the excess sentiment in this cycle. He expects BTC to drop to the 66k psychological mark set by Michael Saylor and pays attention to the performance of the market below this price. It is also mentioned that the upward trend or range of BTC has been broken in all time frames, and 75k is currently the last key support level. In addition, he mentioned that BTC has a high correlation with stocks and is not expected to see a short-term reversal due to the policies of Trump, Bessent or Powell. He said that if the PPI data performs well tonight and BTC reaches the high 80k range, he may consider shorting.

DeFiance Capital founder: The crypto market may have entered the end stage of the "Fat Protocol Theory"

Arthur, founder and chief investment officer of DeFiance Capital, said on social media that the crypto market may have entered the end stage of the "fat protocol theory", which has caused long-term damage to the investment value of crypto assets other than Bitcoin. He pointed out that successful application projects are usually valued at 5 to 15 times their revenue, while infrastructure projects that have hardly grown in the past two years are still valued at 150 to 1,000 times their revenue. He believes that the speculative premium bubble of crypto infrastructure has officially burst.

Project News

OKX will delist multiple spot trading pairs including XR, GOAL, KP3R, LBR, LAMB, BZZ, GPT, etc.

According to the OKX announcement, the platform will remove multiple trading pairs including XR, GOAL, KP3R, LBR, LAMB, BZZ and GPT from the shelves from 16:00-17:00 (Beijing time) on March 20, 2025, and has suspended recharges at 11:00 (Beijing time) on March 13. Users are advised to manage their assets as soon as possible. After the removal, uncancelled orders will be automatically revoked, and it is expected to be completed in 1-3 working days. From 16:00 (Beijing time) on June 20, 2025, the withdrawal function of the relevant currencies will be closed, and users must complete the asset transfer before then.

Coinbase to List Maple Finance (SYRUP) Trading

According to Coinbase’s announcement, it will support Maple Finance (SYRUP) as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. SYRUP deposits are now open and are applicable to regions where Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange support trading. If liquidity conditions are met, the SYRUP-USD trading pair is scheduled to be gradually launched at 0:00 am on March 14th, Beijing time (9AM on March 13th, PT time).

Coinbase will list Aethir (ATH) trading, and trading pairs will be available on March 14

According to Coinbase's announcement, it will support Aethir (ATH) as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network. Users should not transfer funds through other networks to avoid losing funds. ATH deposits are now open and are applicable to regions where Coinbase and Coinbase Exchange support transactions. If liquidity conditions are met, the ATH-USD trading pair is scheduled to be gradually launched at 0:00 am on March 14th, Beijing time (9AM on March 13th, PT time).

Venice airdrop ends, $100 million of unclaimed VVV tokens destroyed

According to The Block, the privacy-preserving AI platform Venice has completed the community airdrop, and about $100 million of unclaimed VVV tokens were permanently destroyed on Wednesday. Since the VVV token was launched on the Ethereum Layer 2 Base network on January 27, more than 40,000 people have claimed a total of 17.4 million VVV tokens, accounting for 35% of the total community allocation. The 32.6 million VVV tokens destroyed this time account for 65% of the total community allocation, equivalent to one-third of the total Genesis supply, significantly reducing the circulating supply in the market. Despite this, 14 million VVV tokens will be added each year, with an initial inflation rate of 14%, which will be gradually reduced based on the "usage rate" of the Venice API. Venice stated that it has not conducted VC financing, pre-sales or over-the-counter transactions, and has repurchased and destroyed 1% of the Genesis supply tokens previously sold in response to community doubts. In the future, Venice plans to launch an image engine, social dynamics, mobile applications and token economic updates.

Important data

A new wallet withdrew more than 200,000 SOL from Binance 2 hours ago, equivalent to about 25 million US dollars

According to Lookonchain monitoring, a newly created wallet withdrew 201,755 SOL from Binance 2 hours ago, worth approximately US$25 million.

FTX/Alameda redeemed 185,000 SOL from pledge today, most of which went to exchanges

According to on-chain analyst Ember, FTX/Alameda redeemed 185,000 SOL (about $22.89 million) from staking 6 hours ago, and then distributed it to 38 addresses, most of which eventually transferred SOL to Coinbase and Binance. Since November 2023, FTX/Alameda staking addresses have redeemed and transferred out 7.845 million SOL (about $1.009 billion) in a similar manner, with an average transfer price of $128. Currently, FTX/Alameda staking addresses still hold 5.502 million SOL (about $694 million) and are still in a staking state.

Financing

nunu.ai Completes $6 Million Seed Round, Led by TIRTA Ventures and a16z Speedrun

According to official news from nunu.ai, the company has completed a $6 million seed round of financing, led by TIRTA Ventures and a16z speedrun, with other investors including Factorial Funds, Y Combinator, Earthling, Hartmann Capital, FOV Ventures and New Renaissance Ventures. nunu.ai focuses on the intersection of artificial intelligence, gaming and robotics, and is committed to building the first AI agent that can test and play games, and promoting the intelligent development of the gaming industry.

Offline Protocol Completes $1.1 Million Pre-Seed Financing, Led by Portal Ventures

According to the official announcement of Offline Protocol, the project has completed a $1.1 million Pre-Seed round of financing, led by Portal Ventures, with participation from Seed Club Ventures, and supported by angel investors such as Paul Taylor, Rushi Manche, and Rahim Noorani. Offline Protocol is committed to building a decentralized, private, and censorship-resistant offline network that allows users to directly control communications, personal finance, and information access. Currently, its core product OfflineID has covered 15,000 users in the private beta stage, with a total of 70,000 sessions and 240,000 devices.

Indian Web3 startups raise $564 million, developer community expands rapidly

In 2024, the total financing of Indian Web3 startups reached US$564 million, more than double the US$270 million in 2023, of which investment in infrastructure increased by more than 200%, becoming the biggest beneficiary. However, this financing scale is still lower than the peak of US$1.4 billion in 2022. Indian Web3 infrastructure investment is mainly concentrated in AI, middleware and data tools. Representative projects include EigenLayer, Sentient and Avail. In addition, DePIN (decentralized physical infrastructure network) and BaaS (blockchain as a service) also received financial support. Financing in the Web3 financial sector increased by 50% to US$86 million in 2024, reversing the downward trend since 2021. Funds mainly flowed to liquidity re-pledge (LRT), real world asset (RWA) tokenization and multi-chain financial instruments. In terms of developer ecology, India has become the fastest growing Web3 developer community in the world, with open source developers increasing by 28% year-on-year to 4.5 million, exceeding the total of the top four countries. The report predicts that India is expected to surpass the United States in 2028 and become the world's largest developer community.

Web3 game developer M10 completes $3 million seed round of financing, with Sui Foundation and others participating

Web3 game developer and publisher M10 has completed a $3 million seed round of financing, with participation from Sui Foundation, GSR, Big Brain Holdings, Monoceros, Blockchain Founders Fund and Presto Labs. According to reports, M10 was founded by a group of game industry veterans who hope to go beyond the F2P model. Team members include CEO Maitham Mohamed (Forbes 30 Under 30, semi-professional FIFA player), President Lars Buttler (Trion Worlds co-founder) and Chief Creative Officer Martin Capel (Ubisoft Assassin's Creed game director).

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1798-0.66%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.33%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1798-0.66%
PAID Network
PAID$0.018-2.17%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0002+0.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000103-22.55%
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018845+2.97%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000031+24.00%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.13914+1.66%
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2.503-3.28%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05574+1.36%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?