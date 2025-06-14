Regulation fuels Bitcoin’s $11b treasury race as more and more companies join

Crypto.news
2025/06/14 00:14
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.52%

Regulatory clarity in the U.S. is pushing more companies to adopt Bitcoin reserves, with $11.3 billion in accumulation last month alone.

Bitcoin (BTC) is going mainstream, as both governments and public companies continue accumulating the asset. On Friday, June 13, Matador Technologies published a weekly report on institutional Bitcoin adoption. According to the Canada-based financial technology firm, public companies are accelerating their Bitcoin accumulation.

The company reports that 22 public firms accumulated approximately $11.3 billion worth of Bitcoin over the past month. GameStop led the wave, acquiring 4,710 Bitcoin with its $1.75 billion convertible note. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet is targeting a 210,000 Bitcoin treasury.

According to the Matador Technologies report, the main driver of corporate adoption is the regulatory momentum around crypto in the U.S. Currently, U.S. legislators are reviewing two bills: the CLARITY Act, which addresses the overall crypto market structure, and the GENIUS Act, which focuses on stablecoins.

U.S. moves forward with reserves, other countries follow

Another key development, according to Matador Technologies, is the rise of sovereign Bitcoin reserves. The U.S. is taking the lead, with President Donald Trump formalizing a Bitcoin strategic reserve on March 6.

The federal government currently holds around 200,000 Bitcoin, mostly originating from asset seizures. In addition, U.S. states including Texas and Arizona are considering their own Bitcoin reserves — signaling strong political momentum behind Bitcoin adoption.

Other countries, including Japan, Brazil, Czech Republic, Pakistan, are also considering their own Bitcoin treasury allocations. Still, a recent scandal in the Czechia related to a Bitcoin donation highlights the political risk of such moves.

Rising adoption, both at the corporate and governmental level, is making Bitcoin increasingly resilient to volatility. Matador Technologies notes that Bitcoin rebounded to the $105,000 level, despite heightened tensions in the Middle East following the Israeli strike on Iran.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:26
Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 20:29
Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73
Bitcoin
BTC$113,795.01-1.31%
Ethereum
ETH$3,512.48-4.50%
LayerNet
NET$0.00012448+22.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 22:52

Trending News

More

21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Solana ETF

Corporate crypto treasury holdings top $100B as Ether buying accelerates

Bitcoin ETF saw a net outflow of 949 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net inflow of 8,183 ETH.

Resupply: $10 million in bad debts now fully repaid

BTC跌破113000美元，日内下跌 2.07%