PA Daily | The US court approved 3AC to expand its claim against FTX for $1.53 billion; the whale that was 50 times long on ETH began to go long on LINK

Today's news tips:

US court approves 3AC to expand $1.53 billion claim against FTX

U.S. Treasury meets with crypto custodians to discuss Bitcoin reserve management options

US Democratic lawmakers pressure Treasury to halt Trump's Bitcoin reserve plan

Zhu Su accuses FTX of illegally selling 3AC assets: Don’t pardon SBF, he deserves 250 years in prison

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial completes token sale, raising $550 million

Coinbase adds DOGINME (doginme) to its asset roadmap

World Liberty Finance increased its holdings of SEI tokens by $100,000 4 hours ago

Lit Protocol announces LITKEY token economics: 4.8% for ecological airdrops

Regulatory/Macro

US court approves 3AC to expand $1.53 billion claim against FTX

According to Decrypt, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court has approved the liquidated hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) to expand its claim against FTX to $1.53 billion, rejecting the objections of FTX's debtors. The court ruled that 3AC's investigation was hindered by FTX's failure to provide relevant records in a timely manner, delaying the submission of a revised claim. 3AC initially filed a claim of $120 million against FTX in June 2023, which was later expanded to include allegations of breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and breach of fiduciary duty. Court documents show that 3AC held $1.53 billion in assets in FTX on June 12, 2022, but was liquidated two days later to repay $1.3 billion in debt. 3AC entered liquidation proceedings in the British Virgin Islands in June 2022, and founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies went bankrupt due to the failure of high-leverage bets on assets such as TerraUSD (UST), triggering a chain reaction in the crypto industry.

U.S. Treasury meets with crypto custodians to discuss Bitcoin reserve management options

According to Decrypt, the U.S. Treasury Department met with executives from three crypto custody companies this week to discuss how to ensure the security of the country's strategic Bitcoin reserves. Anchorage Digital CEO Nathan McCauley confirmed that the meeting focused on best practices for Bitcoin custody, the impact on stablecoins and market structure. People familiar with the matter revealed that the Treasury Department is still studying whether to have a third party hold Bitcoin reserves, or whether the government will ultimately keep them. At present, a variety of confiscated crypto assets held by the government may still need to be held by a third party for a long time. Last year, the U.S. Marshals Service designated Coinbase to hold some large digital assets, but did not disclose the specific Bitcoin reserves involved.

US Democratic lawmakers pressure Treasury to halt Trump's Bitcoin reserve plan

According to The Block, Gerald Connolly, a senior Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Government Oversight and Reform, wrote to the Treasury Department, demanding that the Trump administration stop its plan to establish a national Bitcoin reserve, accusing it of "obvious conflicts of interest." Connolly pointed out that Trump's promotion of the plan without congressional approval could benefit him and his allies while harming the interests of American taxpayers. It was previously reported that Gerald Connolly, a Democratic member of the U.S. House of Representatives, called for an ethical investigation into Trump's crypto project.

Putin says Russia agrees to 30-day ceasefire

According to CCTV News, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, but Russia currently has an advantage on the Kursk front. Whether the Ukrainian army will withdraw unscathed or lay down their arms and surrender on the spot, these issues need to be resolved. Putin also said that how the parties monitor the ceasefire and how to resolve many details need further discussion. Putin said he may communicate with Trump on the above issues.

U.S. stocks closed: Nasdaq fell nearly 2%, Apple fell more than 3%

At the close of US stocks on Thursday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closed down 1.3%, the S&P 500 fell 1.39%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.96%. Nvidia (NVDA.O) fell slightly, Tesla (TSLA.O) fell nearly 3%, and Apple (AAPL.O) fell 3.3%. Among blockchain concept stocks, Strategy (MSTR.O) rose 0.27%, Coinbase (COIN.O) fell 7.43%, Robinhood (HOOD) fell 7.45%, MARA Holdings (MARA) fell 7.25%, Riot Platforms fell 6.88%, and Bitdeer (BTDR) fell 8.68%.

Viewpoint

Matrixport: Liquidity improves but Meme coins lag behind, Bitcoin risks remain

Matrixport released a report this week pointing out that although the recent weakening of the US dollar and improved inflation data have driven liquidity indicators to rebound, the Meme coin sector has not yet recovered, and the weak trend of the altcoin market since December 2024 is still continuing, and pointed out that the current market expectations for the Fed's loose policy are relatively pessimistic. The report believes that in this environment, Bitcoin prices are still facing risks.

Zhu Su accuses FTX of illegally selling 3AC assets: Don’t pardon SBF, he deserves 250 years in prison

3AC co-founder Zhu Su pointed out on the X platform that FTX had illegally sold 3AC's assets worth $1.53 billion in May 2022 and converted them into US dollars, not the $120 million previously claimed. He said that these assets were not lent to FTX and FTX had no right to liquidate. Zhu Su called for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) not to be pardoned and called for him to be sentenced to 250 years in prison. Earlier news, the US court approved 3AC to expand its claim for $1.53 billion against FTX.

Electric Capital partner: Meme coins are driving the market back to fundamentals, and products such as income tokens will become a trend

Maria Shen, partner at Electric Capital, said that memecoins focus speculation into one area, allowing the rest of the crypto market to focus on fundamentals. In the future, areas such as DeFi and infrastructure will pay more attention to practicality, sustainable income and token value paths. She expects that income tokens, strict capital conditions, clear regulation and consumer-friendly products will become trends, and projects will be more practical.

Project News

Trump-backed World Liberty Financial completes token sale, raising $550 million

According to the official website, World Liberty Financial (WLFI) has completed its token sale, with a total financing amount of US$550 million. The project is supported by former President Donald Trump and focuses on decentralized financial (DeFi) services.

Lit Protocol announces LITKEY token economics: 4.8% for ecological airdrops

According to Lit Protocol, LITKEY will be used as its native token to pay for network services, incentivize node operators, and participate in protocol development as a governance token. LITKEY will be airdropped to early ecosystem builders, testnet node operators, etc. before the launch of Lit V1 mainnet Naga. The total supply of LITKEY is allocated as follows: investor and team tokens need to be locked for one year and unlocked linearly for four years, 4.8% is used for ecological airdrops, and the rest is allocated to public offerings, private placements, and ecological incentives. The Naga mainnet will introduce a proxy app store, a new signature algorithm, and an optimized payment model to improve performance and scalability.

BlackRock's BUIDL becomes the first on-chain fund with over $1 billion in management

According to The Block, BlackRock's BUIDL fund has exceeded $1 billion in assets under management, becoming the first institutional-level on-chain fund to reach this milestone. BUIDL is backed by short-term treasury bonds and provides daily returns to qualified investors, similar to an on-chain version of stablecoins. Since its launch in March 2024, BUIDL has surpassed Franklin Templeton's BENJI and Hashnote's USYC to become the world's largest on-chain fund, accounting for about a quarter of the entire $4.2 billion on-chain treasury bond market. BUIDL runs on the Ethereum mainnet and has expanded to Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism and Polygon, supporting cross-chain Wormhole bridging. Custodians include Anchorage Digital, BitGo, Copper and Fireblocks, and funds settlement is handled by Bank of New York Mellon. BlackRock is accelerating its Web3 layout and providing institutional-level crypto asset management services through Coinbase.

Ethereum Developers to Launch Hoodi Testnet in Preparation for Pectra Upgrade

According to The Block, Ethereum Foundation developers will launch a new "Hoodi" testnet on March 17 for final testing of the Pectra upgrade. Previously, Pectra had configuration problems during the activation of the Holesky and Sepolia testnets, which delayed the official release plan. The Pectra upgrade aims to improve the availability and scalability of Ethereum. The main optimizations include reducing the Layer 2 data availability cost, increasing the staking limit, and introducing account abstraction to enhance smart contracts and wallet functions. If the test goes smoothly, the upgrade may be officially deployed to the Ethereum mainnet as early as April 25. The Hoodi testnet will focus on validator exit testing to prevent Holseky from being unable to support related research due to a backlog in the exit queue.

World Liberty Finance increased its holdings of SEI tokens by $100,000 4 hours ago

According to Onchain Lens monitoring, World Liberty Finance purchased 541,242 SEIs for $100,000 USDC 4 hours ago, with an average transaction price of $0.18. After this increase, the total amount of SEI held by the institution reached 1,089,232, with a current value of approximately $206,000.

Solana's SIMD-0228 proposal failed, with a support rate of 61.4%, less than 2/3

Solana's Epoch 755 has now ended. Although the SIMD-0228 proposal on-chain voting has reached the quorum, the ratio of yes votes to the total number of yes and no votes (Yes + No) is 61.4%, which is lower than the support rate of 66.67% (i.e. 2/3). The proposal did not pass. Dune Analytics data shows that 910 validators have voted on the proposal. 43.6% voted in favor of the proposal, 27.4% opposed, and 3.3% abstained. Related reading: Solana Inflation Revolution: SIMD-0228 Proposal Triggers Community Controversy, and the Risk of "Death Spiral" Hidden Behind the 80% Increase in Issuance and Reduction

Coinbase adds DOGINME (doginme) to its asset roadmap

According to official news from Coinbase, Coinbase has added DOGINME (DOGINME) to its asset roadmap.

Important data

A whale with 20x long LINK position was liquidated, losing $1.076 million

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who previously went long $LINK with 20x leverage on Hyperliquid has been liquidated, and all of his 1.076 million USDC deposits have been lost. This is the first time he has suffered a loss since March 2. Despite multiple profits before, the risk of this rolling operation was too high, resulting in losses. This liquidation reduced his cumulative profit from $16 million to $11.31 million. According to previous news, the whale who made a profit of $16 million with 50x leverage went long LINK, and the liquidation price was $13.37.

A whale with 50x leverage and a profit of $16 million went long on LINK, with a liquidation price of $13.37

According to @ai_9684xtpa, the whale who once made a profit of $16 million through 50x leverage on the Hyperliquid platform opened a position again. This time, he went long on $LINK with 20x leverage for the first time. He recharged 1.076 million USDC to Hyperliquid as margin 7 minutes ago. He has opened a long position with 20x leverage and holds 1.45 million $LINK (about 20.51 million US dollars). The opening price is $13.78 and the liquidation price is $13.37.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net outflow of $143 million yesterday, with a net asset ratio of 5.62%

According to SoSoValue data, on March 13 (EST), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net outflow of $143 million. Among them, BlackRock IBIT had a net inflow of $45.7467 million, with a total net inflow of $39.333 billion, the largest inflow on that day. Fidelity FBTC had a net outflow of $75.48 million, with a net inflow of $11.25 billion, the largest outflow on that day. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs is $89.605 billion, the ETF net asset ratio is 5.62%, and the cumulative net inflow is $35.272 billion.

Tether freezes over 11 million USDT due to phishing activities

According to MistTrack monitoring, Tether has frozen 11 million USDT, involving the TRON address THsPNvWc47swNQp2GmAoH96KtYfSR4bz9F, which is suspected to be related to phishing activities. In addition, the UniswapV2Pair contract address (0x652d…89E) has also been frozen 442,400 USDT.

An institution is suspected of buying low and selling high on ENS, making a profit of $8.2 million in 3 months

According to monitoring by Ember (@EmberCN), an institution suspected to be Blockchain Capital hoarded a large amount of ENS at a low point, and then sold it after the price of ENS exceeded $40. In three months, 766,000 ENS (about $17.71 million) have been sold, with a profit of $8.2 million. In 2023, the institution withdrew 1.306 million ENS from Binance through 4 addresses (average price of $12.4, total value of $16.23 million). After the price of ENS exceeded $40 at the end of 2024, it began to transfer to exchanges such as OKX, Bybit, and Gate. At present, 766,000 ENS have been sold (average price of $23.1), and 540,000 ENS (about $8.85 million) are still held.

The US government wallet address transferred thousands of dollars of AVAX tokens 9 hours ago

According to Arkham monitoring data, the US government wallet address transferred about 298.937 AVAX (worth about $5,480) to the new wallet in the past 9 hours, and there was another small transfer of 0.546 AVAX (about $9.99).

Financing

RedotPay Completes $40 Million Series A Funding, Led by Lightspeed

According to RedotPay's official announcement, it has completed a $40 million Series A financing round, led by Lightspeed, with participation from HSG, Galaxy Ventures, DST Global Partners, Accel, Vertex Ventures, etc. This round of financing will be used to accelerate the expansion of global encrypted payment solutions. RedotPay was founded in April 2023 and has developed more than 3 million users, providing seamless cryptocurrency payment and fiat currency conversion services, and is committed to providing financial services to the unbanked population.

AI industry venture capital funding in Q1 2025 is nearly $20 billion, while US crypto venture capital funding in the same period is only $861 million

According to Pitchbook data, venture capital financing in the US crypto sector in the first quarter of 2025 was approximately US$861 million, while the AI industry attracted nearly US$20 billion, and the flow of funds is still clearly inclined towards artificial intelligence. Large financing in the AI field includes: Databricks US$15.3 billion, Anthropic US$2 billion, and a total of 795 transactions. The largest financing in the crypto industry is Abu Dhabi MGX's investment of US$2 billion in Binance. Other notable transactions include Mesh's US$82 million, Bitwise's US$70 million, and Sygnum Bank's US$58 million. Historical data shows that AI financing has grown from US$670 million in 2011 to US$36 billion in 2020, with an overall growth rate far exceeding that of the crypto sector. Only in 2021 did crypto financing briefly exceed AI due to classification adjustments. Although AI funding is dominant, the crypto industry still obtains funds through unique mechanisms such as airdrops, such as the 11 major airdrops from 2020 to 2024 that created a total of US$7 billion.

Crypto lending agreement Templar Protocol completes $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing

According to official news, the crypto lending protocol Templar Protocol announced the completion of a $4 million Pre-Seed round of financing, with participation from Robot Ventures, Digital Asset Capital Management, Proximity Labs, Blackdragon Capital, NEAR Protocol and several strategic angel investors. This funding will accelerate Templar's development roadmap and product launch.

Aura, an on-chain AI model validation and leasing marketplace, completes $5.5 million in seed funding

Aura, an on-chain AI model validation and leasing marketplace, has completed a $5.5 million seed round led by Daxos Capital, Manifold Trading, and Selini Capital, with participation from Hermeneutic Investments. With the completion of this round of financing, Aura is accelerating its technology roadmap and preparing for the next phase of platform development.

Solv Raises $10 Million for Bitcoin Reserve Issuance to Drive Institutional BTC Finance Adoption

Bitcoin staking platform Solv has raised $10 million for its Bitcoin Reserve Offering (BRO), aiming to build a $100 million BTC reserve. Solv will deploy the raised BTC into various yield-generating instruments, such as liquidity staking tokens, and invest in decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world assets (RWA), and institutional financial products.