Plasma and Veda work together to promote the popularization of on-chain income, and the mainnet beta version will be launched soon

PANews reported on June 13 that according to the official tweet of Plasma, the Plasma Foundation announced in-depth cooperation with Veda Labs, which will bring sustainable on-chain benefits to ordinary users by abstracting complexity. Veda currently manages more than 3.5 billion US dollars in funds, and its contracts have passed the Spearbit audit. Plasma's deposit vault is being driven by the Veda protocol. The cooperation between the two parties will continue to support the Plasma mainnet test version and subsequent infrastructure construction, and is committed to bringing on-chain benefits to global users.

PANews reported on July 31 that according to Cointelegraph , 21Shares has submitted an S-1 amendment for its Solana ETF .
Crypto treasury firms are emerging as a new public company category, bringing significant new liquidity to the crypto industry.
According to Lookonchain data from PANews on August 1st, 10 Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of 949 BTC (US$110 million) today. ARK21Shares saw an outflow of 767 BTC (US$88.73
