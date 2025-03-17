Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

2025/03/17 14:50
1. Market observation

Keywords: FOMC, ETH, BTC

Bitcoin ended last week with a positive line, and BTC has rebounded nearly 10 points from the low of $76,600. Markus Thielen, founder of 10x Research, said that it is difficult to judge whether Bitcoin will resume its upward trend in the short term, and it is recommended to close short positions at the current stage. He pointed out that Bitcoin may need to go through a consolidation period of up to 8 months. The market is currently in a wait-and-see attitude, and the ETF market lacks the motivation to "buy on dips". Most ETF fund inflows come from arbitrage-driven hedge funds, and the continued low funding rate also suppresses the willingness to further deploy capital.

Bitfinex analysts believe that the current adjustment is a normal "washout" behavior. Although multiple technical indicators have turned bearish, Bitcoin's four-year cycle is still an important factor affecting prices. Due to the high correlation between Bitcoin and traditional financial markets, its trend may need to find a bottom in sync with the stock market (especially the S&P 500 index). He pointed out that $72,000 to $73,000 constitutes a key support range, but Bitcoin's next move will be mainly dominated by macro factors such as global Treasury yields and stock market trends. Although the impact of the trade war has been digested by the market to a certain extent, continued economic pressure may further dampen market sentiment. It is worth noting that based on historical seasonal patterns, network economist Timothy Peterson predicts that Bitcoin is expected to hit a new high before June, with a median target price of $126,000.

Economist Peter Schiff warned that a 12% drop in the Nasdaq index could indicate a bigger drop for Bitcoin. He analyzed that if the Nasdaq enters a bear market and falls 40%, the price of Bitcoin could fall to $20,000. In contrast, gold has a negative correlation with the Nasdaq and has risen 13% since December 16, 2023.

In terms of market dynamics, the latest poll by Data For Progress shows that 51% of American voters oppose the government's inclusion of cryptocurrencies in its strategic reserves. At the same time, the number of bitcoins held by the hacker group Lazarus Group has reached 13,562, making North Korea the world's third largest bitcoin-holding state entity. On the other hand, Binance founder Zhao Changpeng spent BNB to buy TST and mubarak over the weekend, which may lead to a recovery in the BNB chain market. GMGN data shows that in the past 24 hours, 7 Meme coin projects have a market value of more than $1 million, among which mubarak has a market value of nearly $150 million.

From March 17 to 23, major central banks around the world will usher in a highly anticipated "super week", with a number of central banks including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, and the Bank of England holding monetary policy meetings. The market generally expects central banks to keep interest rates unchanged, but investors need to pay close attention to the central bank's judgment on the economic outlook. Especially against the backdrop of uncertainty in Trump's trade policy, the central bank's attitude may have an important impact on market sentiment.

2. Key data (as of 13:30 HKT on March 17)

  • Bitcoin: $83,149.42 (-11.15% year-to-date), daily spot volume $24.523 billion

  • Ethereum: $1,895.97 (-43.22% year-to-date), with a daily spot volume of $10.533 billion

  • Fear of corruption index: 32 (fear)

  • Average GAS: BTC 2 sat/vB, ETH 0.48 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 60.77%, ETH 8.4%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, AUCTION, BTC, STMX, VANA

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 0.998

  • Sector ups and downs: Crypto market sectors generally fell, CeFi sector rose 2.71%, RWA sector rose 0.72%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 94,553 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$257 million, including BTC liquidation of US$95.26 million and ETH liquidation of US$44.77 million.

Trading time: CZ brings BNB on-chain market heat, global central banks usher in "super week"

3. ETF flows (as of March 14 EST)

  • Bitcoin ETF: -$68.41 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$35.3 million

4. Important Dates (Hong Kong Time)

Nvidia holds its GTC conference until March 21. (March 17)

U.S. February retail sales monthly rate (March 17, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous value: -0.90% / Expected: 0.6%

Japan's central bank target interest rate as of March 19. (March 19)

Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang delivered a keynote speech. (March 19, 01:00)

U.S. EIA crude oil inventory for the week ending March 14 (10,000 barrels) (March 19, 22:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 144.8 / Expected: Not announced

The Federal Reserve FOMC announced its interest rate decision and a summary of economic expectations. (March 20, 02:00)

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision (upper limit) until March 19 (March 20, 02:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell held a monetary policy press conference. (March 20, 02:30)

UK central bank interest rate decision until March 20 (March 20, 20:00)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 4.50% / Expected: 4.5%

Number of initial jobless claims in the United States as of the week ending March 15 (10,000 people) (March 20, 20:30)

  • Actual: Not announced / Previous: 22 / Expected: 22.5

5. Hot News

This week's preview | The US SEC cryptocurrency working group held its first roundtable meeting; CME plans to launch SOL futures

Macro Outlook of the Week: Trump’s “bitter tactics” force the Fed to cut interest rates, and the super central bank is coming this week

Data: MRS, FTN, QAI and other tokens will usher in large-scale unlocking, among which MRS unlocking value is about 97.4 million US dollars

Jinshi: It is rumored in the cryptocurrency circle that Trump may use the sovereign fund to buy Bitcoin

US Treasury Secretary: No guarantee that the US will not fall into recession

Analyst: The bull market may return in June, and the median target price of Bitcoin is expected to reach $126,000

Lazarus Group now owns approximately 13,562 BTC, pushing North Korea’s Bitcoin holdings above those of El Salvador and Bhutan

Analyst: BTC's four-year halving cycle is still an important factor affecting price trends, and the current key support range is $72,000-73,000

CZ suspected response to the purchase of TST and mubarak: do some testing on the weekend

Uber’s early investor: BTC will not be replaced as a value transfer protocol, but the market is monopolized by some giants

The address that may belong to the founder of DFG has hoarded $18.68 million in UNI and MKR

Pakistan Creates Cryptocurrency Committee to Regulate Blockchain and Digital Assets

Trump family crypto project WLFI bought $2 million of AVAX and MNT respectively 2 hours ago

In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 7.84% month-on-month to US$109.2 million, and the number of buyers and sellers increased by more than 400%.

Cumulative net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have fallen to their lowest level since January 2

Telegram founder Pavel Durov allowed to leave France for Dubai, TON rises 20%

Sonic Labs and AC: Plan to launch an exchange this year to compete with Binance and Coinbase

Binance Alpha Launches Mubarak

Analyst: The key to Bitcoin avoiding further decline is that the closing price this week cannot fall below $81,000

10x Research: Bitcoin is "very likely" to consolidate for another 8 months

Base ecosystem game project Henlo Kart has a contract loophole, and HENLO tokens fell 96.5%

David Sacks, the “Crypto Czar”, sold more than $200 million in digital assets through individuals and companies before taking office

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018845+%2,97
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000031+%24,00
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13914+%1,66
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2,503-%3,28
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05574+%1,36
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

