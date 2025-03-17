Interview with the founder of Selini Capital: From poker player to trader, the secret of doubling the money every year for 13 consecutive years

PANews
2025/03/17 16:05
LayerNet
NET$0,00011605+%18,63

Author: thiccy , co-founder of Scimitar Capital

Compiled by: Felix, PANews (This article has been edited)

Jordi is a true master of the game. He participated in chess and bridge tournaments in his youth, often winning medals, and won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 2024. In addition, Jordi is the founder of Selini Capital, a cryptocurrency trading company focused on market making, autonomous long and short trading, and venture capital. Over the past 13 years, he has achieved an astonishing 100% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), effectively doubling his net worth every year. The following is the essence of the interview on Twitter spaces.

When did you start playing poker seriously?

I started playing poker seriously in 2003, when I was in college. It was the peak of Moneymaker. He had just won the World Series and was all the rage. Poker was one of those areas where a bunch of smart young people could make a lot of money, and it was like a hot ball of money. Now it's crypto.

How much money did you make playing poker in college?

I would say enough to pay for tuition and live a good student life. Maybe $50,000 a year. It doesn't sound like much now, but it was a lot of money at the time. I majored in economics, which is not a hard science like computers or pure math. Economics is a little loose, but I did take a lot of classes specifically on game theory and wrote a paper. I also studied psychology. I never wanted to be a pure mathematician. I liked the social side of life. So I chose to double major in psychology and economics.

I had no intention of playing poker professionally after graduation. It was just a part-time job while I was in school. So I moved to New York City, and that was in 2007. I got a job at a big bank doing some really boring work, mostly paperwork and some asset management stuff. I did that for about nine months, and then the 2008 financial crisis hit. I would sometimes play poker on the weekends. At that point, I decided that instead of waiting for the financial crisis to resolve, I was going to take matters into my own hands. I wanted to become a professional poker player.

What was the biggest thing you learned about yourself during that time?

On one hand it built confidence that I was playing against the best and could compete with them. I was playing against Scott Seiver and the best at the time and I wasn't defeated. But on the other hand, I saw that I lacked emotional resilience. I'm not someone who gets emotionally out of control, but I needed to learn how to handle the swings and stay calm. You can imagine if your life depends on your wins and your first month is a bad month and you have no savings, it's very stressful. You start to face your darkest fears.

I’ve noticed that a lot of the best traders out there played poker before they started trading crypto. They’re able to get their emotions out of their head in poker. I’ve seen people who had an edge but got emotional over a small mistake and compounded it into a bigger mistake. Before they knew it, they’d lost 50% of their money on emotional trading.

When did you start getting involved in cryptocurrency?

I became familiar with crypto because the company was in the Bay Area, which is a very unusual place, the only place in the world in 2016 where you could just randomly chat in a coffee shop and hear people talking about crypto. I think Bitcoin was like $1,000 at the time, and I remember thinking it was expensive, so I bought some Ethereum because it looked cheap, and then did my first crypto trade. I realized Litecoin was going to explode because it was only a few dollars. I can't remember what it was, but I was aware of this normalcy bias. So I bought a bunch of coins like Litecoin and ended up selling them for $250 when it was going crazy.

What were your thoughts when you first came into contact with cryptocurrency?

When I heard the news about Bitcoin in 2013, I felt that the chance of it becoming a base currency was small and seemed very far-fetched. So I didn’t buy it in 2013. At that time, I didn’t consider Bitcoin as a means of storing value.

Your "jack of all trades" trading style reflects your personality

My strength is that I am very curious and don't get bored. I can sit in front of the computer forever and there are so many things that can grab my attention. I have to force myself to exercise and do things. Immersing myself in things and finding subtle things that other people find boring, I find it very interesting.

The casino narrative for crypto has intensified since 2022. How do you fit that into your long-term vision for crypto?

Because of my background, I've spent most of my life in real casinos. I was shaped by it, I was born into it. Personally, I'm very happy with it. I do think that in the future, with the US government holding Bitcoin, the institutional aspect will become more and more important. That's totally fine. But I don't mind being in the middle of it.

How do you see the development of the crypto market in the next few years?

The market needs new Ponzi schemes. For example, we haven't seen the NFT cycle this time. Some players tried it, but it didn't work. Then they tried meme coins because there were some stories about how it was more liquid. So maybe that worked. But now it may not work.

Some things will change, it won't be the same as before, it's always evolving. I think we'll continue to see more game cycles, but it'll be different. Maybe at some point we don't have new Ponzi schemes, but people are very creative with it. AI is expected to play a big role in the future of crypto. I've been very bullish on the convergence of crypto and AI. I think that's where the future is going.

Many traders say that artificial intelligence will take over their jobs in a few years. Do you think this applies to your current job?

No, I think the AI tsunami will eventually sweep everyone and the world away. I do feel like I'm on the crest of a rising tide, but it's going to be a while before it reaches me. I'm not using data that's easy to train and replicate, especially right now, but more like a combination of alpha in my brain. Alpha isn't necessarily making deals, but running businesses and adding value. I feel like my approach and knowledge is specialized and can't be universally trained. So I'm not personally worried.

What is the worst trade you have ever made?

The worst trade was shorting altcoins during this period in late 2020. Altcoins were up 10x at that time. Then you think it's pure shit, Cardano or Dogecoin, some of which I shorted. In Tradfi, at least some people care about fair value. People try to trade around this fair value. But with these altcoins, I think I had to learn the hard way that there is no fair value, pure greed, and the greed is much greater than I thought. I did come in with the expectation that if a coin goes up 3x, players will exit and then there will be some selling. But there is more greed here. I shorted Dogecoin a few times, from a cent and a half to a cent or a half a cent. Then one day Musk announced the decision to adopt Dogecoin. When it exploded to 10 cents, I suffered a very large loss. I made this mistake many times with Cardano.

It was a weakness for me and now I have turned it into something that is manageable and actually profitable. But I would say shorting altcoins was my big flaw for many years but now it is one of the most profitable trades I do. You have to really understand the game you are playing when shorting altcoins.

How would you advise others to improve their trading abilities?

It's just internal psychology. It's true of a lot of things, but it's even more true of traders. If your judgment is clouded by your ego, then you're going to have a much harder time. That's true of almost everyone. A lot of people tie their identity and their entire self to something. To become a world-class expert at something, you have to uncloud your judgment. That usually means letting go of your ego. I think for some people that takes years. For some people, it's easy.

How do you think your perspective on trading is different?

Risk vs. reward for me is how I structure my trades. Other people have different ways, they just keep finding alpha. I always have a probability distribution in my head. I talked about this the other day, you don't have a position most of the time. You just go to bed, you want to wake up refreshed, make some trades, and then go back to bed at the end of the day. I have this rolling distribution of positions. Many assets don't need to have any fair value. Fair value basically means where is the risk and reward balanced over the time horizon that I'm trading? That's where you don't hold a position because if the risk and reward are balanced, there's no edge. I have a risk reward balance point for all these different assets. When it starts to move away from the balance point, I start to add to my position, and keep adding to my position until I get to my maximum position, and my maximum position is based on not losing a large percentage of my asset if something goes catastrophically wrong. So I calculate my size that way. And then adjust around this risk reward.

The hard part, of course, is determining the balance of risk-reward. There are a few ways to do that. At the end of the day, you have to add up five or ten things. You have to think about the cost basis of the short-term, medium-term buyers. I used to be pretty good at this. When I was doing high-frequency trading, I sat at my desk all day with nothing else to do but stare at the charts. I became really good at day trading. In a very short period of time, I could look at the risk-reward for the next few minutes or hours and trade around it.

Also, a little weird thing about my career is that I try to limit my net worth growth each year. I try to limit it to… 3x at most.

So what do you do with the remaining money? Donate it or?

I spend time training myself. Imagine you're a poker player and you make a hundred thousand in one year. Then the next year you make two and a half million and you spend the rest of the year not playing and you go into learning mode and you're laying the foundation for the next improvement. Focus all your time and energy on that instead of making more money that year. I've been doing this since the beginning of my trading career and I've been doing it for 13 years. My goal is to double my money every year. I've stuck to that goal. So it's been 2x for 13 years.

Related reading: Experienced traders’ 2024 “cultivation guide”: how to capture opportunities from volatility and keep profits

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，纳斯达克上市碳管理公司 DevvStream（股票代码 DEVS）宣布启动加密资产储备战略，向 Solana 和比特币投资 1000 万美元。该公司此前已通过优先担保可转换债券筹集了 3 亿美元用于购买加密货币。DevvStream 还宣布，计划将与 Helena Global Investment Opportunities 的现有股权信贷额度扩大至 3 亿美元，用于购买更多加密货币，并“加速对数字和环境基础设施的投资”。
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1798-%0,66
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0,000000000000001255-%1,33
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:00
Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

PANews 8月2日消息，据 The Block 报道，在 Coinbase 发布第二季度财报后，日本瑞穗证券分析师再次重申了其观点，即 USDC 发行商 Circle 的股价最终将下跌。这是因为其认为，由于分销成本上升，这家最近上市的稳定币发行商的利润率可能会继续下降。 分析师估计，Circle 第二季度从 USDC 储备中获得了约 6.25 亿美元的总利息收入，其中 3.325 亿美元支付给了 Coinbase。瑞穗分析师在给客户的报告中写道：“鉴于 Circle 除了 Coinbase 之外还在拓展分销合作伙伴，这可能意味着随着其他分销合作伙伴（例如币安）的支出增加，Circle 的净储备收入利润率将面临进一步的压力。”
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0,1798-%0,66
PAID Network
PAID$0,018-%2,17
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002+%0,03
MetaDOS
SECOND$0,0000103-%22,55
Share
PANews2025/08/02 08:06
Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018845+%2,97
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000031+%24,00
Polytrade
TRADE$0,13914+%1,66
AmpleforthGovernance
FORTH$2,503-%3,28
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05574+%1,36
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 07:38

Trending News

More

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. “Given Circle’s con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Accusing Bureau of Labor Statistics Director Erica McEntfern of &quot;artificially inflating&quot; employment data before the 2024 US election, they demanded her immediate dismissal and replacement wi

GOAT Launches Live ZK Rollup Testnet: New Possibilities for Native BTC Yields?