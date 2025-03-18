Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks

2025/03/18
Author: David Duong , CFA - Global Head of Research

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Market conditions in recent weeks have shaken our confidence in the more positive outlook for Q1 2025 (a view previously expressed in December 2024) as tighter liquidity and macro uncertainty erode investor confidence. Market consensus currently seems to be generally pessimistic, as reflected in the total market value of cryptocurrencies falling below pre-US election levels and the sharp drop in perpetual contract funding rates. We do believe that the speed and magnitude of this market correction has confused many investors.

The current pessimistic market sentiment is mainly driven by concerns about the unstable trajectory of economic activity, especially after many investors have been overly focused on the "American Exceptionalism 2.0" narrative in recent months. In the case of the crypto market, the momentum of the special positive factors seems to have slowed down, which has made many market players anxious. However, we believe that the current pessimism is an important signal that the market may bottom in the coming weeks, setting us up for new highs later in the year.

Note: American Exceptionalism is one of the core ideologies throughout American history, advocating that the United States is unique and even superior to other countries in terms of political system, values, development path, etc. This concept has not only shaped the national identity of the United States, but also profoundly influenced its domestic and foreign policies.

Global liquidity is beginning to recover, and the decline in real and nominal interest rates should ultimately help reduce borrowing costs. We also believe that long-term trends are likely to continue to support global growth in the future. That being said, we believe that it will be difficult for the crypto market to rebound effectively before traditional risk assets recover, so we are closely watching the US stock market for capitulation signals. Compared with survey data, the earnings season (April) may be a more accurate measure of the true situation of US consumers. We will continue to maintain an optimistic outlook for the second quarter of 2025, but we recommend that investors maintain a neutral stance on risk assets for now.

When will the bottom be reached?

Despite the recent positive developments in the cryptocurrency sector, such as the repeal of SAB 121 and the formal establishment of the Bitcoin Strategic Reserve, the crypto market has remained weak since the beginning of the year. In addition, the SEC recently withdrew several lawsuits against several crypto entities (including Coinbase), and the Stablecoin Innovation and User Security Act may be submitted to the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate for deliberation in the summer of 2025.

Despite the positive regulatory news, many market players are concerned about the weakening of the catalyst effect unique to the crypto space. This has led to macro factors becoming the dominant force, and the correlation between the crypto market and the US stock market is increasing. Indeed, the recent correlation between traditional risk assets and the crypto market has clearly shown that our previous optimistic expectations for the first quarter of 2025 were clearly misjudged.

Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks

Fears of a sharp slowdown or even recession in the U.S. economy have caused sentiment to take a sharp turn for the worse, answering the question we asked in our previous monthly outlook: whether market participants will view the impact of tariffs as inflationary or deflationary. Expectations for the federal funds rate have now shifted from pricing in just one rate cut in 2025 to three.

This round of selling has caused our Coinbase 50 (COIN50) index to fall 25.5% since the beginning of the year, and the total market value of the crypto market has evaporated by $532 billion. Interestingly, with the exception of the media and entertainment sector, the impact of market fluctuations on the various sub-sectors within the index is not significantly different. DeFi, Memecoin and infrastructure sectors have all experienced similar levels of sharp corrections. This phenomenon highlights the current widespread risk aversion in the entire market, and there is no selective consideration of the fundamentals and revenue capabilities of different projects.

Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks

Overall, we believe that this quarter may be the low point of crypto asset prices in 2025, as structural positive news such as tax cuts, regulatory relaxation and other stimulative fiscal policies may be implemented later this year. The current stablecoin balance has climbed to US$229 billion (data source: DeFiLlama), indicating that a large number of investors are turning to stablecoins for safe-haven operations, pushing the market value of stablecoins to 8.5% of the total market value of the crypto market (all increased from 6.3% at the beginning of the year). In addition, we believe that long-term trends such as artificial intelligence are expected to deliver on their promise to improve economic productivity in the near future.

Cognitive Bias

In addition, we do not believe that the weak performance of cryptocurrencies in recent weeks is an abnormal deviation from today's macro-tightening conditions. Instead, the real deviation is reflected in the performance difference between crypto assets and traditional risk assets from November 2024 (US election) to January 20, 2025 (presidential inauguration). Although the liquidity environment has gradually tightened since the second half of 2024, the market price represented by the COIN50 index has accumulated more than 67% during this period (see Figure 3 for details).

Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks

If we focus on the total assets of the Fed's balance sheet, minus the reverse repos and the Treasury General Account (TGA) balance, and use this as an indicator of market liquidity, this indicator has dropped from $6.2 trillion at the beginning of June 2024 to nearly $5.7 trillion at the beginning of 2025, a drop of more than $500 billion (see Figure 4). Generally speaking, the expansion of the Fed's balance sheet will inject liquidity into the market, while reverse repo operations will help absorb excess liquidity in the banking system, and an increase in the TGA balance will reduce the level of available cash in the financial system.

Liquidity is the lifeblood of any market, as it directs savings to borrowers by promoting greater investor participation, leverage, and price discovery. Conversely, liquidity contraction tends to inhibit trading activity and may lead to sharp price fluctuations. However, despite the continued decline in liquidity in the second half of 2024, the core factor triggering the sharp fluctuations in crypto asset prices lies in the market's expectation of a major shift in the US regulatory environment - the US election represents a key event with a relatively binary outcome for investors. We believe that the recent sell-off in the crypto market largely reflects a return to the trend of low liquidity.

Coinbase Monthly Outlook: Liquidity inflection point has arrived, Bitcoin may bottom out in the coming weeks

In our view, this may be a potential positive news. In the past two months, the balance of the US Treasury General Account (TGA) has dropped from $745 billion at the end of 2024 to $500 billion on March 12, and this reduction has brought liquidity back to above $6 trillion. In addition, the current level of bank reserves is close to 10-11% of GDP, which is generally considered to be sufficient to maintain financial stability, which means that the Federal Reserve may decide to suspend or end quantitative tightening as early as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on March 18-19.

All these signs indicate that market liquidity may be returning. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is expected to fall further, as U.S. Treasury Secretary Benson has made it clear that the current administration is committed to lowering long-term interest rates. We think it is best not to question his policy determination. From the perspective of the Fed model, falling yields will increase the discounted value of future cash flows of risky assets such as stocks, and this effect may also drive up crypto asset prices.

Summarize

Cryptocurrency markets have faced significant challenges in the near term due to increased volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty. Nevertheless, we continue to believe that accelerated regulation and increased institutional participation provide a more optimistic outlook in the coming months. In addition, as liquidity has eased after nearly six months of tightening, crypto asset prices may bottom out faster than most market participants expect. Therefore, we take a constructive stance on crypto markets in the second quarter of 2025. Nevertheless, short-term positive catalysts are still limited and it is best to remain cautious at this stage.

Nasdaq-listed carbon management company DevvStream (DEVS) announced the launch of its crypto-asset reserve strategy, investing $10 million in Solana and Bitcoin. The company previously raised $300 mil

Analysts estimate that Circle earned approximately $625 million in gross interest income from its USDC reserves in the second quarter, of which $332.5 million was paid to Coinbase. "Given Circle's con

Bitcoin Plunges Below $115K Amid Trump Nuclear Threats and Fed Shake-Up

Bitcoin plunged below $115,000 on Friday as renewed political pressure from former President Donald Trump unsettled markets. The top cryptocurrency dropped to $113,164, its lowest in weeks, triggering over $200 million in liquidations from leveraged long positions and raising fresh concerns over investor confidence. The drop comes amid escalating geopolitical tension. Trump Orders Submarine Move Amid Russia Tensions, Bitcoin Reacts to Risk Fears Trump announced the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines in response to comments by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council. Medvedev had criticized Trump’s ultimatum that Russia end its conflict with Ukraine within ten days, calling it “a step towards war.” “Based on the highly provocative statements of the former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, […] I have ordered two nuclear submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that “Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.” Bitcoin’s price decline followed these remarks from Trump, reflecting broader investor anxiety as tensions between nuclear powers rise. Friday’s market reaction also follows Trump’s public attacks on U.S. economic institutions. The former president accused Erika McEntarfer, Commissioner of Labor Statistics, of manipulating jobs data ahead of the 2024 election to help Kamala Harris. He called for her immediate removal and claimed the Bureau had “faked the jobs numbers” by overstating employment growth. “We need accurate Jobs Numbers,” Trump wrote. “She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified.” He also turned his attention to the Federal Reserve, sharply criticizing its chair, Jerome Powell. Trump claimed the Fed’s pre-election rate cuts were politically motivated and called Powell “a stubborn MORON.” “Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell must substantially lower interest rates NOW,” he wrote. “IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” While presidents traditionally avoid interfering with central bank decisions, Trump urged Fed officials to overrule Powell and slash rates to support what he described as a booming economy under his leadership. The Fed has held rates steady for five consecutive meetings, citing inflation concerns. But Trump, in a flurry of posts, accused Powell of damaging the economy and failing to act on the consequences of new tariffs. Fed Governor Adriana Kugler Resigns, Opening Key Seat for Trump Amid the political pressure, Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler announced her resignation on Friday, creating a key vacancy at the central bank. Kugler, a Biden appointee, joined the Fed’s Board of Governors in 2023 and was a permanent voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee. JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kulger steps down from the Fed 👀 pic.twitter.com/QP8SoiX0fJ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 1, 2025 She did not give a reason for her early departure but stated she would return to Georgetown University in the fall. “It has been an honor of a lifetime to serve,” Kugler wrote in a letter addressed to Trump. Her exit, nearly 18 months before her term was set to expire, clears a path for Trump to nominate a replacement. Kugler had recently voiced support for keeping rates steady, pending a clearer picture of how tariffs are affecting inflation. She was absent during this week’s policy vote, where two Trump-appointed members dissented, favoring a rate cut. Fed Chair Jerome Powell thanked Kugler for her service, noting her contributions brought “impressive experience and academic insights” to the Board. Bitcoin Slides as Political Tensions and Market Jitters Weigh on Sentiment Bitcoin slipped further on Friday as rising geopolitical tensions and cautious investor sentiment added pressure to already fragile markets. The cryptocurrency is now trading just 7% below its all-time high of $123,182 set in mid-July , though momentum in derivatives markets is showing signs of cooling. Notably, the monthly futures premium for Bitcoin has narrowed to 6%, down from earlier highs this month. Analysts say the drop reflects reduced appetite for leveraged long positions, suggesting traders are becoming more risk-averse despite ongoing institutional interest. Source: Laevitas.ch Bitcoin’s recent price behavior has also contributed to uncertainty. Rather than acting as a hedge, the asset has moved in step with tech stocks, exposing it to broader macro and political shocks. With tensions between the U.S. and Russia flaring again this week, risk appetite appears to be shifting. The political back-and-forth added to a market already grappling with trade friction and weak economic data. While gold has remained stable around $3,350, it has offered little relief for those hoping Bitcoin would act as a safe-haven alternative. Traders appear to be rotating into cash and short-term government bonds as volatility increases. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains well above its January levels. However, with global uncertainty rising, traders may remain cautious in the short term. Amid the broader pullback, some investors are reassessing Bitcoin’s long-term role. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, previously skeptical, has updated his outlook . Speaking on a recent podcast, Dalio recommended allocating up to 15% of a portfolio to gold or Bitcoin as a hedge against U.S. debt and inflation. “The U.S. is entering a debt doom loop,” he said, referencing Treasury forecasts of $12 trillion in new debt within the next year. Dalio noted that while Bitcoin remains volatile and faces regulatory questions, its role as a store of value is becoming harder to ignore.
