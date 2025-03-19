Comparison of Solana and BNB Chain’s MEME development paths: Dislocated competition between community-driven and traffic-driven

PANews
2025/03/19 17:46
Author: Nancy, PANews

Recently, the development of MEME on Solana has been slowing down, while BNB Chain has experienced a strong rise. The two have shown completely different paths and temperaments in the development of MEME culture. In this article, PANews will deeply analyze the differentiated game between the two ecosystems from four dimensions: MEME cultural core, construction logic, infrastructure construction, and market timing.

MEME cultural core : wild VS official

In a sense, Solana's MEME ecosystem tends to be a community-driven "wild" cultural melting pot. The MEME coin on Solana is characterized by strong community self-drive, and this spontaneity is not entirely dependent on the deliberate promotion of centralized forces, but comes from the enthusiasm and creativity of community members.

The diverse MEME types extend from traditional Internet culture to crypto technology memes, showing the creative breadth and inherent depth of its ecosystem, and demonstrating a certain grassroots vitality. Animal themes are the most recognizable MEME type in the Solana ecosystem, using animal images combined with humorous or absurd narratives to quickly capture community attention. For example, the dog-themed Bonk community fights back against centralized pressure, the Shiba Inu WIF wearing a hat is purely a spontaneous community creation, and POPCAT is derived from the cat expression of the Internet celebrity Oatmeal, which continues its life on the chain with the virality of Internet culture; PolitiFi-type MEMEs are closely linked to real political hotspots, integrating satire and speculation, and the community amplifies its influence by forwarding and creating derivative content. For example, TRUMP, created by Trump supporters, and PNUT, a MEME coin spawned by the New York squirrel incident, are seen as symbols of resistance to excessive government regulation; MEME coins endorsed by celebrities such as Musk and Trump form a "celebrity + community co-creation" communication model. While injecting external driving force, the community still amplifies its influence through spontaneous creation; technical memes such as LLM, Solana Killer and TPS are often accompanied by technical discussions to attract developers and technology enthusiasts to participate; Internet culture such as Fartcoin, BOME and Gigachad often have strong visual impacts and simple and easy-to-understand slogans, and form viral growth through spontaneous creation and dissemination by the community.

Compared with Solana, which has a more "wild" temperament, BNB Chain's MEME culture relies more on the celebrity effect and the external promotion of the Binance platform. Its ecology is more like a "processing plant", and the creativity and communication paths are highly concentrated on Binance's core figures (mainly CZ and He Yi) and official narratives. Although this model can set off a craze in the short term, there is a clear gap with Solana in terms of type diversity and cultural resilience. For example, TST originated from the teaching video of the BNB Chain team, and its popularity is inseparable from the aura of the Binance brand and the indirect influence of its founder CZ; Mubarak benefited from the investment enthusiasm of the UAE sovereign fund MGX and the promotion of CZ; BROCCOLI revolves around CZ's pet dog; Binance Card comes from the early construction card of Binance officials, etc.

Of course, although Solana co-founder Toly has also supported some MEMEs by forwarding tweets and liking them, his personal influence is still inferior to CZ, and the projects he favors account for a relatively small proportion of Solana's overall MEME ecosystem. On the other hand, the CZ effect is very obvious in BNB Chain. With his strong appeal in the crypto circle, every time he speaks out, he can trigger a concentrated influx of funds and attention.

Although this top-down model can quickly explode with the help of Binance's traffic base, it also limits the community's free creative space and is inferior to Solana in cultural diversity and resilience. Of course, there are also some community-driven MEMEs on BNB Chain, such as Cheems, Floki, and Babydoge, all of which are trying to replicate the success of the classic MEME coin DOGE.

MEME construction logic : Universal coinage VS selected Alpha

Solana's MEME culture benefits from the "all-people coin-making" model of platforms such as Pump.fun, which greatly reduces the threshold for token creation and enables any creative idea to be quickly transformed into on-chain assets. This low-cost, high-efficiency mechanism has greatly stimulated the creativity of the community and further enriched the experimentality and activity of Solana's MEME ecosystem.

However, the side effects of this model are also obvious - the quality of projects varies greatly, and most MEMEs quickly return to zero after short-term hype, lacking long-term vitality. The market is full of speculators chasing quick money, while projects with real cultural value or community foundation are often drowned in the noise, making it difficult to foster a sustainable community ecology. Solana's MEME is like an open creative market where anyone can set up a stall at will, but the quality of the stalls varies.

In contrast, BNB Chain's strategy in the MEME ecosystem is more cautious. For example, Four.meme provides low-threshold startup opportunities while setting up an ecological fund to provide financial support for potential projects. Although this "selection rather than flooding" model has limited the freedom of grassroots creativity to a certain extent, it has significantly improved the stability and development potential of the ecosystem. Relatively speaking, BNB Chain is more like an incubator with a threshold, which provides a more reliable growth soil for the MEME ecosystem by filtering out low-quality projects. Of course, this is also reflected in the fact that MEME speed-pass scripts rarely appear.

The huge resource support of the Binance platform and the financial support of BNB Chain are important advantages of its MEME ecosystem. Binance has hundreds of millions of users worldwide. This traffic base provides greater exposure opportunities for MEME tokens, and can quickly promote projects to a wide audience through Binance's marketing capabilities (such as the Alpha plan and official announcements). Binance's recent innovative initiatives have further strengthened this advantage. For example, the Binance Alpha 2.0 beta version launched for some countries and regions is directly integrated into the Binance exchange, bridging the gap between CEX and DEX, and providing higher liquidity, capital efficiency and accessibility for tokens such as MEME; a full compensation activity for "clamped orders" losses was launched for Binance Alpha trading users; and the Binance wallet launched a 6-month zero-fee trading activity, which further reduced the cost of participation and attracted more users to try the Meme project. In addition, the $4.4 million permanent liquidity support plan launched by BNB Chain in early 2025 provides financial guarantees for early projects. This dual blessing of funds and traffic is currently difficult for the Solana MEME ecosystem to achieve.

Infrastructure construction : multiple choices vs. continuous construction

Solana's rise as the core hub of MEME is inseparable from its efficient infrastructure. First of all, Solana has become the preferred platform for MEME development with its excellent transaction processing speed and extremely low transaction costs. This feature not only perfectly adapts to the viral nature of MEME, but also naturally fits the "fast in and fast out" speculative culture of Meme coins, meeting the needs of high-frequency speculative trading. At the same time, Solana has built a full-chain ecosystem that can provide seamless support for the creation and promotion of MEME projects, from DEX (such as Raydium, Jupiter and Orca, etc.), to user-friendly wallets (such as Phantom, Solflare and OKX Wallet, etc.), to convenient launch and trading tools (such as Pump.fun and Moonshot, etc.). In addition, third-party tools have further enriched its ecology, such as GMGN, Dexscreener, Trading Bot and RugCheck, etc. The combination of these analysis and trading tools has greatly reduced the threshold for user participation, allowing ordinary users to quickly play with the MEME ecosystem.

In contrast, BNB Chain is equally competitive in terms of technical performance, and its gas fee is much lower than the high-cost environment of Ethereum, providing an economic basis for the development and trading of MEME projects. However, BNB Chain is slightly inferior in terms of innovation and diversity of tool ecology, and its infrastructure development is relatively conservative. At present, the DEX trading ecology of BNB Chain is highly dependent on the single platform of PancakeSwap, lacking diversified options like Solana. At the same time, the recent surge in trading activities has also provided a breeding ground for the "clamp" attack on BNB Chain, especially some newly launched MEMEs with low liquidity have become the hardest hit areas, resulting in retail investors' capital losses. In addition, the degree of perfection of its supporting facilities is insufficient, and the richness of the overall ecology and user experience still need to be improved. More noteworthy is that the DEX transaction security on BNB Chain has exposed certain risks, such as the incident in recent days where attackers used the Four.meme vulnerability to steal liquidity pool funds, which may weaken users' confidence in its ecology to a certain extent.

Market timing : bottoming out vs. crashing and oscillating

Solana became a hotbed for MEME experiments in the early days due to its high performance and low cost. Starting from the end of 2023, when the market sentiment gradually recovered from the bottom of the last bear market, the phenomenal MEME projects that emerged in the early days of Solana (such as Silly, BOME, etc.) created a strong demonstration effect, ignited community sentiment, and attracted more developers, investors, and community members to join. At the same time, Solana has fostered a community-driven culture. This cultural force not only enhances user stickiness, but also forms a strong sense of identity, making its market position more stable. Although the MEME coin ecosystems of other blockchains have also developed during the same period, they have failed to accurately grasp the rising period of the craze like Solana, and lack similar cultural cohesion, making it difficult to compete with it.

In contrast, BNB Chain's trajectory in MEME development is subject to both market timing and the overall environment. Its rise occurred more in the late stage of the Meme coin bubble burst, when market enthusiasm had cooled significantly and investors' interest in high-risk projects gradually faded. Although BNB Chain attracted a certain degree of development activities relying on Binance's ecological support and window periods such as Solana's cooling and OKXDEX's suspension of aggregator trading services, its MEME coin project failed to produce many phenomenal success stories like Solana, and lacked many representative projects with large market capitalizations. This misalignment of timing makes it difficult for BNB Chain to reproduce Solana's glory in the MEME craze. And the weakness of the overall market environment has further exacerbated this disadvantage, causing it to always be inferior to Solana in community culture and market influence.

Overall, although Solana has built a "moat" with its technological advantages and cultural core, it faces the risk of shutdown due to excessive speculation and stability issues; BNB Chain has demonstrated its potential to catch up through a stable layout and external support, but its cultural depth and long-term appeal remain to be tested.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

