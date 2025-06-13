HOT Labs talks about blockchain abstraction at Incrypted Online Marathon

Incrypted
2025/06/13 19:27
VisionGame
VISION$0,0002708-9,73%
Particl
PART$0,1774-0,50%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,15085+28,99%
Holo Token
HOT$0,0009388-0,13%
  • HOT Labs co-founder Petr Volnov was one of the speakers at the Incrypted Online Marathon.
  • He spoke about blockchain abstraction technology and how it works at HOT Labs.

On June 9, 2025, as part of Ukrainian Blockchain Week 2025, the Incrypted Online Marathon took place. Among the speakers was Peter Volnov, co-founder of HOT Labs, who discussed the company’s vision for the future of blockchain abstraction technology and introduced Hot Chain Abstraction.

At the time of writing, the online marathon has garnered over 33,000 views on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). It should be noted that UBW 2025 will culminate in the largest crypto event of the year in Ukraine — Incrypted Conference 2025. The event will take place on June 14 at the Parkovy Convention and Exhibition Center. Tickets for the conference can be purchased on the official website.

According to Volnov, traditional applications often tie users to a specific blockchain and require them to cover transaction fees in the native token. In response to these limitations, HOT Labs developed a stack of solutions — HotWallet, Hot Protocol, Omni Balance, Gas Refuel, and others — all designed to support the logic of blockchain abstraction.

The HOT Labs co-founder added that such applications do not require paying fees in native tokens, support multichain functionality, and allow users to retain full control over their private keys.

At the core of the stack is OmniBalance — a smart contract operating on the Near network. According to the developers, this blockchain is an ideal environment for implementing abstraction due to its high throughput, low transaction costs, and sharding support.

OmniBalance is also capable of interacting with light clients on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Zcash networks, allowing it to verify the existence of transactions without the need for third-party intermediaries.

Volnov explained that users sign messages using any wallet. These messages are then processed by OmniBalance, which handles swaps, loans, or other operations internally. Users do not interact directly with the blockchain — everything works “under the hood.”

He also emphasized that unlike centralized platforms that merely imitate abstraction, HOT Labs stays true to the principles of decentralization. They do not use private databases or closed-source code. According to Volnov, the developers remain focused on non-custodial architecture: everything is built on open standards, and users retain full control of their assets.

The HOT Labs co-founder noted that the team has already launched several products based on blockchain abstraction technology, including Wallet Market, MikaArt, NearIntents, Infinix, HotBridge, FireDrops, and others.

It should be noted that on the Incrypted website you can also read other materials in which we have collected opinions of Incrypted Online Marathon speakers on various segments of the Web3 industry:

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, in the early morning of the 22nd local time, after the news of the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities came
Notcoin
NOT$0,002084+6,27%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 08:48
Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

PANews reported on July 2 that according to Fortune magazine, the crypto exchange Coinbase announced the acquisition of token management platform Liquifi, which is its fourth acquisition completed in 2025.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01486-6,24%
Share
PANews2025/07/02 20:03
An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

According to PANews on July 30th, on-chain analyst Yu Jin has discovered that a whale who amassed 3,962.6 BTC at $0.375 in January 2011 14 and a half years ago
Bitcoin
BTC$113 680,33-1,44%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 23:47

Trending News

More

Iran: Due to the early evacuation of three nuclear facilities, the US attack should not have caused significant damage

Coinbase has acquired token management platform Liquifi

An ancient whale has sold 150 BTC in batches over the past five days and currently holds 3,678 BTC.

Meme Daily: A glimpse into the most popular memes of the past 24 hours (July 31, 2025)

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US