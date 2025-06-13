QCP Asia: Escalating geopolitical conflicts drag down the market, BTC falls 3%

PANews
2025/06/13 17:05
Bitcoin
BTC$113,800-1.00%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4183-0.57%

PANews June 13 news, according to QCP Asia analysis, Israel's airstrike on Iran's nuclear facilities and the death of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Commander-in-Chief Salami triggered a surge in safe-haven assets, with both oil and gold rising, S&P 500 futures falling below 6,000 points, BTC falling by about 3%, and ETH falling by 9%. The volatility of the crypto market soared, and the premium of BTC's front-end put options reached 5 fluctuation points, indicating a strong demand for safe-haven. At the same time, the large-scale outage of the US Internet hit technology stocks, triggering more than $1 billion in long liquidations in the crypto market. Despite this, institutional demand still supports BTC, and DeFi Development Corp announced a $5 billion allocation of funds to SOL, highlighting that confidence in mainstream currencies has not diminished.

