Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that has raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?

PANews
2025/03/24 14:34
Notcoin
NOT$0.002085+5.78%
SUI
SUI$3.4993-1.77%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01485-6.77%
Global DePIN Chain
DEEPSEEK$0.000469-3.49%

Author: Frank, PANews

The decentralized storage protocol Walrus recently completed a financing of US$140 million. This round of financing was led by Standard Crypto, with participation from institutions such as a16z crypto and Electric Capital, making it the largest financing amount among recent on-chain projects.

Decentralized storage is an old story, but in the current market environment, it has still been able to obtain such a large amount of financing, which has triggered discussions in the industry. From Walrus's perspective, it is not only an attempt to reshape the decentralized storage track by reducing costs by a hundredfold, but also a new layout of Mysten Labs to upgrade Sui's performance and optimize token economics.

Walrus may reduce the cost of decentralized storage by 100 times

According to official information, Walrus is a decentralized storage and data availability protocol that aims to provide secure and efficient storage solutions for large files and unstructured data. It was developed by Sui's development team Mysten Labs and built on the Sui blockchain, with the goal of innovating data management in decentralized networks.

In terms of technical features, Walrus' core technology is error correction code (erasure coding) technology, which divides data into smaller unit fragments (slivers) and distributes them on multiple storage nodes. This method can restore data even when up to two-thirds of the nodes fail, ensuring high availability and reliability.

The more important practical significance of this innovation may be in terms of cost. Relying on error-correcting code technology, Walrus's replication factor is reduced to 4~5 times, which significantly reduces storage costs and is close to the efficiency of centralized cloud services. In comparison, Filecoin's replication factor is about 25 times, and Arweave is as high as 100-1000 times. Based on this calculation, Walrus' storage cost may be 80-100 times lower than Filecoin and Arweave. In addition, due to file segmentation restrictions, Walrus is also suitable for applications that require large amounts of data, such as AI data sets and media files.

According to SuperEx estimates, Arweave's annual storage cost for 1TB of data is about $3,500, Filecoin's cost ranges from $200 to $1,000, and Walrus only costs $50.

Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?

As of March 23, data shows that Walrus' test network has stored about 80TB of data, with a total number of addresses exceeding 13.45 million. In addition, 109 projects are running on the test network, many of which are native projects of Walrus. The project types are mainly small games, and well-known institutions such as Tusky, Decrypt Media, and Chainbase have been attracted to cooperate.

Sui Ecosystem's "Turbocharger", 1EB storage target = 15% SUI token burning

Of course, in today's market environment, it seems difficult to gain high recognition from capital with just the narrative of technological innovation. For Walrus, another reason for the huge financing may be that it came from Mysten Labs. As the development team of the Sui network, Mysten Labs completed a financing amount of US$336 million before the launch of the Sui network. The lead investor of Walrus, Standard Crypto, as well as institutions such as a16z crypto and Electric Capital, have also appeared on the list of investors of Sui.

In the statement when Walrus was launched, it can be seen that the launch of Walrus originated from the need to upgrade the storage problem of Sui network. After Walrus went online, it reduced the storage pressure of Sui network by providing efficient decentralized storage solutions.

In addition, according to SuperEx's report, each blob stored by Walrus needs to create a metadata object on Sui, which consumes SUI tokens as gas fees. If Walrus usage increases to 1EB (exabyte), it is estimated that about 240 million SUI (15% of the current circulation) may be consumed each year, indirectly affecting the network economy. In the fourth quarter of 2024, Filecoin's total storage capacity will be about 4.2EB.

Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?

Mysten Labs also announced in March that it had acquired Parasol, a Web3 gaming infrastructure startup. Combined with the performance improvement of Walrus, Sui Network may focus on AI and gaming next.

This massive influx of capital seems to remind the market that decentralized storage is still a market with potential. According to a report by Codex.Storage in December 2024, the decentralized storage market will see further market expansion in 2025 as AI expands and more and more companies adopt hybrid cloud.

$80 million worth of airdrops have been distributed via NFT

The huge amount of financing also makes the market believe that Walrus may become another major airdrop. WAL is the native token of Walrus, with a maximum supply of 5 billion and an initial circulation supply of 1.25 billion. Walrus' official announcement shows that more than 60% of WAL will be used for the community. But a careful study shows that this does not mean that the initial airdrop ratio will be high. It is reported that a total of 10% of the tokens will be used for user airdrops, of which 4% will be allocated before the mainnet is launched, and 6% will be allocated after the mainnet is launched. In addition, 43% of the tokens are used for community reserves. This part of the funds is used for the long-term development and growth of the Walrus ecosystem, including community funding and planning, developer support, Walrus core research, incentive programs, community activities, hackathons and other ecological projects. It is managed by the Walrus Foundation and the mainnet is expected to be launched on March 27.

Investors will receive a total of 7% of the shares, which will be unlocked 12 months after the mainnet is launched. Based on the calculation that the 7% token share corresponds to the $140 million financing, the cost of a single WAL obtained by investors is about $0.4. The valuation of WAL has reached $2 billion, compared to the current full circulation market value of Filecoin, which is about $6 billion.

Currently, 4% of the tokens before the mainnet launch have been distributed to users participating in the testnet in the form of NFTs, and the remaining 6% of the airdrop shares will be distributed through community incentives and ecological participation after the launch.

Will Walrus, a decentralized storage project that raised $140 million, become the DeepSeek moment of the SUI ecosystem?

While the Web3 world is still exploring the ultimate form of the storage track, Walrus has opened up a new path with the technical combination of "error correction code + low replication factor". This is not only a revolution in storage costs, but also a paradigm breakthrough in the self-iteration of the Sui ecosystem - by converting storage consumption into an economic engine for SUI tokens, Walrus is weaving a multi-dimensional value network covering data storage, on-chain interaction, and AI training.

As the 1EB storage target is pushed forward, this behemoth that consumes 15% of circulating tokens may become the best driver of Sui public chain growth. In 2025, when AI data demand is surging, can Walrus' 100-fold cost advantage leverage the $100 billion cloud storage market? The answer may be hidden in the storage curve when the mainnet is launched.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

According to a report by Yu Jin on August 1st, 5 hours ago, "insider" @qwatio transferred $2.98 million USDC to the Hyperliquid platform, opening short positions in BTC and ETH,
Share
PANews2025/08/01 08:30
FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced that, from October 8, retail investors will once again be allowed to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs), marking a policy shift after more than four years of restrictions. The decision reflects what the regulator describes as an evolution in market maturity and investor understanding. UK FCA ban on retail trading in Bitcoin ETFs lifted on 8 October. It’s going to be big. https://t.co/45OZRO9vmw — Charlie Morris (@AtlasPulse) August 1, 2025 Retail Investors Regain Access to ETNs In a press release, the FCA confirms that retail consumers will be able to invest in crypto ETNs, provided the products are traded on an FCA-recognised, UK-based investment exchange—known as a Recognised Investment Exchange (RIE). These firms will be required to comply with UK financial promotion rules, ensuring consumers receive clear and fair information without being misled by aggressive marketing tactics. “Since we restricted retail access to cETNs, the market has evolved, and products have become more mainstream and better understood. In light of this, we’re providing consumers with more choice, while ensuring there are protections in place,” said David Geale, executive director of payments and digital finance at the FCA. The FCA made it clear that although crypto ETNs will become available to retail investors, protections such as the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) will not apply. Consumers will need to assess the risks themselves, with firms bound by the Consumer Duty to act in their clients’ best interests. Regulatory Progress in Crypto Oversight This move forms part of the FCA’s effort to build out a workable regulatory framework for cryptoassets in the UK. It follows the publication of proposals on stablecoin regulation and broader crypto market oversight. The regulator’s roadmap seeks to create structured access to digital assets without encouraging risky behavior. Despite lifting the restriction on ETNs, the FCA confirms that its ban on retail access to cryptoasset derivatives will remain in place. The agency reiterated its commitment to monitoring the evolving environment of high-risk investments, adjusting its approach based on developments in product safety, investor behavior, and global regulation. From Ban to Reform: A Gradual Policy Shift The FCA originally imposed a ban on the sale, marketing, and distribution of crypto derivatives and ETNs to retail clients in January 2021. By March 2024, however, the FCA shared a softer stance by allowing recognised investment exchanges like the London Stock Exchange to list crypto ETNs for professional investors. That softening continued into June 2025, when the regulator opened a consultation to explore lifting the ban for retail clients. With the latest rule change, the UK joins other global financial centers in re-evaluating the role of retail access to crypto-linked financial products under clearer rules and improved investor protections. Industry Reacts to FCA Policy Shift Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital, a long-standing expert in crypto ETPs, welcomes the FCA’s decision, calling it a long-overdue step toward aligning with international standards. “The FCA’s move to allow retail access to crypto ETNs on UK exchanges marks a major turning point. It brings the UK in line with global best practices—something I, along with many retail investors, have been advocating for,” said Kssis. Drawing on his experience managing regulated crypto products across Europe, he added: “We’ve seen how a strong regulatory framework can offer sophisticated exposure to crypto while still prioritizing investor protection.” Kssis describes the shift as a transformative moment for the UK market. “Until now, the 2021 retail ban effectively shut UK investors out of the regulated crypto investment wave that’s swept across Europe and the US. Many were left with little choice but to either miss out or turn to unregulated, riskier options.” He also praises the FCA’s requirement that only recognised investment exchanges—such as the London Stock Exchange—can list these products. “This ensures institutional-grade transparency and oversight that retail traders simply don’t get when accessing crypto directly,” he said. “Combined with the Consumer Duty framework and stricter financial promotion rules, this structure offers more protection than most current retail crypto platforms.”
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1957+7.58%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04006-0.47%
Salamanca
DON$0.000563-13.91%
Major
MAJOR$0.15816+1.84%
Comedian
BAN$0.06399-0.54%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/01 23:46
GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

The GENIUS Act leaves a foreign stablecoin loophole that puts US issuers at a competitive disadvantage, says former CFTC Chair Timothy Massad.
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03815-1.54%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 21:23

Trending News

More

A whale transferred 2.98 million USDC to Hyperliquid 5 hours ago to short BTC and ETH, with a profit of $1.9 million.

FCA Lifts 4-Year Retail Ban on Crypto ETNs – Access Returns Oct. 8

GENIUS sets new stablecoin rules but remains vague on foreign issuers

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US

The head of institutional strategy: The market believes that the Fed's "interest rate cuts are lagging behind the situation" and is expected to cut interest rates in September