Invesco and Galaxy submit new documents to the US SEC to join the Solana ETF competition

PANews
2025/06/26 07:03
U
U$0.011+1.28%

PANews reported on June 26 that according to The Block, investment management company Invesco and crypto company Galaxy Digital jointly submitted a registration application for Solana ETF to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and plans to list it on the Cboe BZX exchange with the code "QSOL". Invesco will serve as the fund sponsor, Bank of New York Mellon will serve as the manager, Galaxy will be responsible for token procurement, and Coinbase will be the custodian of SOL assets. Currently, many companies are applying for Solana ETF, including VanEck, Bitwis and 21Shares.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL3
WELL$0.000152+17.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:39
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 04:15
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Walk Token
WALK$0.02554-2.18%
U
U$0.032+220.00%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011172+10.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06

Trending News

More

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu