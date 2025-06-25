SoFi relaunches cryptocurrency investments and launches global remittance service

PANews
2025/06/25 21:52
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000006199+0.04%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000473-32.77%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.25%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bloomberg, SoFi announced that it will re-launch cryptocurrency spot trading on its platform, allowing users to buy, sell and hold digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and will also launch a blockchain-based global remittance function in the App . Previously, SoFi suspended its cryptocurrency investment business in 2023 due to stricter regulations. The company said that new guidelines recently issued by regulators have allowed national banks to provide some cryptocurrency services.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

PANews reported on August 1st that according to Cointelegraph, the well-known venture capital firm a16z called on US lawmakers to revise the draft crypto regulatory bill, warning that the proposed
WELL3
WELL$0.000152+17.10%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:39
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 04:15
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Walk Token
WALK$0.02554-2.18%
U
U$0.032+220.00%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011172+10.52%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06

Trending News

More

a16z warns of loopholes in draft cryptocurrency rules, recommends adopting a "digital commodity" regulatory framework

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

3 tokens to check out before 2025 ends: The next XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu