Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

PANews
2025/06/09 16:07
Core DAO
CORE$0.4708-4.38%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000114-14.28%
Allo
RWA$0.003551+2.65%

Author: Frank, PANews

In the first half of 2025, a relatively low-key track in the cryptocurrency world - the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) - has seen a remarkable explosive growth. As of June 6, the total market value of the global RWA market has soared to US$23.39 billion (excluding stablecoins), a sharp jump of 48.9% from US$15.7 billion at the beginning of the year. Behind this growth, private credit (accounting for about 58%) and US Treasury bonds (accounting for about 31.2%) constitute the absolute dual core of the market, and the two together account for nearly 90% of the market share.

However, behind this impressive report card lies deep-seated problems such as highly concentrated asset categories, limited liquidity, questionable transparency, and low correlation with the crypto-native ecosystem. RWA still has a long way to go before it can become a truly “mainstream track”.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

Private credit + US Treasury bonds account for 90% of the market

Private credit has become the most popular asset type in the RWA market, with a total size of US$13.5 billion, accounting for approximately 57.7%.

Figure topped the list with an active loan amount of $10.19 billion. Figure is a blockchain financial technology service platform. Its main business is home equity line of credit (HELOC), which allows users to obtain a credit line loan of up to 85% of the value of their home. According to its official data, HELOC has become the number one non-bank home equity line of credit in the United States, providing a total of more than $15 billion in credit line loans.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

However, unlike other RWAs that are generally issued on broad public chains, the Provenance blockchain used by Figure is a public but permissioned L1 blockchain. This design, similar to a consortium chain, allows Figure's RWA assets to be better managed on the one hand, but also blocks the possibility of such assets being widely circulated in the market on the other hand. Therefore, although Figure's RWA issued assets have reached more than 10 billion US dollars, they are actually not highly correlated with the crypto market. These assets are mainly on the chain in the form of mortgage notes. As of now, this part of the market share does not have the attributes of transaction circulation. According to the conventional definition of RWA assets, Figure's RWA assets are an atypical RWA.

U.S. Treasuries are the second-highest asset class in terms of market share for RWAs. The operating logic of this type of RWA is to convert traditional U.S. Treasury bonds, cash, repurchase agreements and other dollar-denominated assets into digital tokens through blockchain technology. In the field of U.S. Treasury bonds, the largest issuance is BUIDL issued by BlackRock, with a current total issuance of approximately $2.9 billion.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

The BUIDL Fund was initially launched on the Ethereum blockchain and has now expanded to multiple blockchain networks including Solana, Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism, and Polygon. The vast majority of the BUIDL Fund’s assets (approximately 93%) are still issued on Ethereum.

This type of RWA has better flexibility than the traditional method of directly purchasing U.S. Treasury bonds, providing 7*24 hours of liquidity. Traditional Treasury bond transactions may take several days to complete. However, BUIDL is currently open to qualified investors, with a minimum investment threshold of US$5 million and the current number of holders is 75. In addition, BUIDL has also launched a DeFi-compatible version sBUIDL, which is an ERC-20 token representing a 1:1 claim on the BUIDL fund. sBUIDL can interact with DeFi protocols such as Euler.

Commodities are the third largest RWA asset class after private credit and U.S. Treasuries. This category is dominated by tokenized gold issued by institutions such as Paxos and Tether, with a current total market value of approximately $1.51 billion.

ZKsync and Stellar become dark horses in the RWA market

In the comparison of public chains, Ethereum is still the most favored blockchain network for RWA assets. The current market value of US$7.4 billion accounts for 55% (it should be noted here that this proportion is relative to all assets issued on the public chain, which is about US$12.55 billion. Assets issued on Figure’s own public chain are not included in the statistics).

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

Among them, the $2.7 billion in assets issued by BUIDL constitute 36.48% of Ethereum, and the rest are tokenized gold such as PAXG and XAUT.

Among the public chain comparisons, it is more surprising that ZKsync has become the second highest RWA public chain with an asset issuance of US$2.25 billion. The reason why ZKsync has been able to obtain such a large amount of RWA asset issuance is mainly due to Tradable, an asset management company that introduced web3 technology. Tradable allows institutions to initiate investment opportunities on its applications and explain the specific investment purposes and transaction information. Investors choose to invest in what they are interested in based on these investment opportunities, such as a fintech senior secured loan, which raised US$110 million and a return rate of 15%. Or a term loan provided to a first-class law firm, with a return rate of 15.5% and a financing amount of US$57 million. According to official data from Tradable, there are currently 34 assets online, with an average APY of 10%. However, the company obviously lacks motivation in external publicity and operations. It has only retweeted 2 news on Twitter and has not actively released any original content. The official news page also stays at news in 2023. Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

In addition, after checking the contract information of Tradable, PANews found that these contracts were not open source contracts, and there was no interaction with encrypted assets. All contracts showed that the tokens were zero. Therefore, from this perspective, there are certain doubts about the actual amount of Tradable's RWA assets on the chain.

Digital analysis of the RWA market: the market size surged 48% in the first half of the year, and ZKsync "rebounded" to become the second largest public chain

In addition, Stellar is the third-ranked network in the RWA market, which is an unexpected result. The current RWA asset issuance of the network is about 498 million US dollars, of which BENJI issued by Franklin Templeton is about 489 million and has become the absolute main force. BENJI is also a monetization fund based on US Treasury bonds, with a total issuance of about 770 million US dollars, of which 63% is issued on the Stellar chain.

As an old public chain founded in 2014, Stellar has gradually faded out of the mainstream public chain market in recent years. In 2024, the Soroban smart contract platform was launched, and a $100 million adoption fund was launched to promote the development and construction of projects. In addition, it has also promoted cooperation with multiple contract institutions such as Franklin Templeton, Paxos, and Circle in the past year, which has also made Stellar surpass popular public chains such as Solana in the RWA field and become the third-ranked RWA issuance public chain. However, from a structural point of view, Stellar's RWA asset issuance transition depends on Franklin's issuance volume, which is relatively single.

The RWA issuance of the Solana network ranks fourth, at about $349 million. Although the order of magnitude is not large, the growth rate has increased by 101% since January 2025, which is a relatively fast growth rate. In terms of distribution categories, it is also mainly US Treasury bonds.

Behind the impressive data, the RWA market faces hidden challenges

Judging from the data, the growth of the RWA market is impressive, but it seems that there are also some potential challenges behind this impressive growth.

First, the asset categories are mainly concentrated in private credit and US Treasury bonds. The data of Figure and Tradable, the leading projects of private credit, are not transparent. And Figure's RWA assets essentially only exist in the form of on-chain, and most of them do not have trading attributes. From this perspective, this type of asset has not really played the role of blockchain technology in improving traditional assets in terms of liquidity and transparency.

Second, in the field of treasury bonds, many products are similar to the issuance methods of stablecoins. In fact, interest-bearing stablecoins backed by U.S. treasury bonds also provide similar benefits in essence. RWA products centered on treasury bonds face competitive pressure from stablecoins.

Third, asset categories are too concentrated. Although RWA has been around for several years, the main players are still concentrated in the issuance of government bonds and private credit assets (accounting for nearly 90%). Commodity, stock, and fund products still account for a very low proportion. The development of this type of asset is limited mainly because of challenges such as physical storage, legal compliance, and cost.

As of now, the total size of the RWA market is only 23.3 billion US dollars, which is far from the size of the stablecoin market (236 billion US dollars), and even less than the market value of some newly issued public chain tokens. This scale is far from the market's imagination of the so-called trillion-dollar scale of RWA. From the perspective of asset operation, the current RWA is almost a special field for institutions and big players, and is far away from the traditional operation mode of the crypto market. For ordinary investors, it seems to be difficult to participate in the RWA track, and RWA still has a long way to go before it becomes a new outlet for retail investors.

Overall, the RWA market in the first half of 2025 did deliver a nearly 50% surge in market value, and the dual-headed pattern of private credit and US Treasury bonds has become increasingly clear. The potential of RWA is unquestionable, but how to break through the current bottleneck and achieve qualitative changes in transparency, liquidity and ecological integration will be the key to determining whether it is a flash in the pan or a new chapter in finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02002-3.70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-0.66%
Ethereum
ETH$3,493.76-5.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000787-29.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01997+9.96%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007694+8.81%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04008-0.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.15823+1.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02002-3.70%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US