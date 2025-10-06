2 Warren Buffett stocks to buy with $100 today

As Warren Buffett approaches the end of his tenure as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) , his investment moves continue to serve as a key indicator for investors seeking profitable, long-term plays.

Now, while Buffett has made notable shifts in his portfolio over the years, investors with modest capital of $100 can mirror his investments by purchasing some of his recent stock picks with potential for growth.

To this end, Finbold has identified the following two equities worth considering.

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH)

UnitedHealth (NYSE: UNH) is one of Buffett’s most recent picks, with Berkshire Hathaway purchasing about 5.04 million shares in Q2 2025. This investment aligns with Buffett’s typical strategy of investing in companies with strong, durable business models.

Despite recent challenges, UnitedHealth operates as a dominant healthcare insurer and has a diversification strategy across insurance, pharmacy management, and health services.

While UnitedHealth faces regulatory risks, particularly with Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, Buffett’s entry suggests confidence in the company’s ability to navigate these challenges.

Analysts believe UnitedHealth’s business will continue to grow despite short-term pressures, making it an attractive investment for the long haul.

Regarding the price movement, UNH stock ended the last session valued at $360 having dropped almost 30% in 2025.

Chevron (NYSE: CVX)

UNH YTD stock price chart. Source: Google Finance

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) has long been a key component of Buffett’s portfolio. In Q2 2025, Berkshire Hathaway increased its stake in the oil giant by 2.9%.

Buffett’s investment in Chevron reflects his belief in the energy sector’s long-term value, especially with the company’s strong cash flow generation and commitment to returning capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

At the close of the last session, CVX stock was trading at $153 having made modest gains of almost 5% year-to-date.

CVX YTD stock price chart. Source: Finbold

Notably, Chevron has been focused on capital discipline and operational efficiency, making it a safer bet in the energy sector.

At the same time, Chevron’s commitment to paying dividends makes it an attractive stock for income-seeking investors.

While oil prices are volatile, Buffett’s investment suggests he believes in Chevron’s ability to weather cyclical downturns and continue generating shareholder returns.

Featured image via Shutterstock