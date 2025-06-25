GoPlus: Venus Protocol was suspected of being attacked, with a loss of about $2 million PANews 2025/06/25 13:49

BNB $753.8 -4.86%

PANews reported on June 25 that GoPlus issued a security alert stating that the lending protocol Venus Protocol on BNB Chain was suspected to have been attacked, resulting in a loss of approximately US$2 million. The stolen assets included a large number of vTokens (such as vUSDT). The cause of the attack was related to MEV and permission management vulnerabilities.