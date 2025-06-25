Anthony Pompliano’s ProCap BTC files 8-K with U.S. SEC to go public via merger

Crypto.news
2025/06/25 14:16
Bitcoin
Anthony Pompliano’s Bitcoin-focused firm, ProCap BTC, has filed an 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to go public through a merger with Columbus Circle Capital Corp I, a blank-check company.

A June 25 announcement, shared by Pompliano on X, outlines a business merger that would form ProCap Financial, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed entity. The move comes after a series of high-profile events for the company, demonstrating its intention to develop institutional infrastructure around Bitcoin (BTC). 

Just a day before the filing, ProCap disclosed the purchase of 3,724 BTC, worth approximately $387 million, at an average price of $103,785 per coin. In addition, the company recently raised more than $750 million, which included $225 million in convertible debt and $550 million in equity. The funds will support its long-term strategy of treating Bitcoin as a primary treasury asset, according to investor materials.

ProCap aims to differentiate itself from traditional financial firms by generating yield on Bitcoin holdings while offering products for institutional investors. If the merger is completed, ProCap would become one of the top 15 publicly traded corporate Bitcoin holders globally, according to data from Bitcointreasuries.com.

The special-purpose acquisition company merger route comes as more crypto-native companies explore public listings amid increasing regulatory clarity in the U.S. ProCap’s planned listing joins several digital asset firms seeking market legitimacy through public offerings.

As part of the process, Columbus Circle and ProCap will submit a registration statement to the SEC, including a joint prospectus and proxy materials. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review those filings once available.

Pompliano, a long-time Bitcoin advocate, has positioned ProCap as a pure-play on BTC’s future as institutional demand grows. With significant capital raised and a clear focus on Bitcoin-native financial services, the firm is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched crypto listings of 2025.

