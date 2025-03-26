RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

PANews
2025/03/26 12:25
FUND
FUND$0.0279-0.28%
Allo
RWA$0.003561+2.97%

RWA track development acceleration: from new public chain Converge to Sky competition, BUIDL fund has exceeded 1 billion US dollars

Author: Weilin, PANews

RWA is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing tracks in Web3. As of March 25, according to rwa.xyz data, the total value of real-world assets (RWA) on the chain has reached $19.53 billion, an increase of 19.58% in the past 30 days. Compared with $9.407 billion in the same period last year, the on-chain value of the RWA market has achieved a year-on-year growth of 108%. In terms of the total value of RWA on the blockchain network, Ethereum ranks first with a total value of $5.01 billion, followed by ZKsync Era ($672 million) and Algorand ($473 million).

Recently, the RWA track has seen a number of key developments, covering areas such as public chain innovation, tokenization competition, mortgage-backed securities market, and real estate tokenization. In this article, PANews will briefly sort out and introduce these developments.

Ethena and Securitize launch new public chain Converge, scheduled to go online in Q2

Converge is a traditional financial and digital dollar settlement network driven by Ethena Labs and Securitize. Its vision is to provide the first settlement layer designed specifically for the integration of TradFi and DeFi, with USDe and USDtb at its core and security provided by ENA.

The blockchain is believed to have two core application scenarios:

  1. Used for permissionless settlement of spot and leveraged DeFi speculation;
  2. Storage and settlement of stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Securitize will deploy its core future tokenized asset issuance layer on Converge. This will go beyond tokenized treasury products and funds to cover securities in all asset classes. Ethena will launch its core products USDe, USDtb and iUSDe and issue them natively.

Applications will be built on Converge specifically to enable traditional finance to interact on-chain with iUSDe, USDe, and Securitize-backed assets.

Currently, five protocols have committed to building and distributing institutional-grade DeFi products on Converge.

Aave Labs’ Horizon : Bridging traditional finance and DeFi through a marketplace designed for Securitize tokenized assets, including Ethena’s institutional-grade iUSDe;

Pendle Institutional: Providing interest rate speculation infrastructure for scalable institutional opportunities such as iUSDe;

Morpho Labs: Modular money markets for Ethena and Securitize assets.

Maple Finance and Syrup: Building verifiable on-chain institutional yield and credit products based on USDe and real-world assets (RWA);

EtherealDEX: Designing high-performance derivatives and spot trading for Ethena liquidity with USDe as collateral.

Sky's $1 billion asset tokenization competition announced, BlackRock, Superstate, Centrifuge win

On March 18, BlackRock-Securitize, Superstate, and Centrifuge’s tokenized Treasury products were selected as winners of the Spark Tokenization Grand Prix, an event initiated by Sky (formerly MakerDAO) to bring up to $1 billion in tokenized assets to the Spark Liquidity Layer.

The competition's jury, Steakhouse Financial, selected three winners from 39 applications, namely BlackRock and Securitize's BUIDL, Superstate's USTB and Centrifuge's JTRSY. They will receive $500 million, $300 million and $200 million in funding respectively. Among them, Centrifuge's JTRSY was issued in cooperation with asset management companies Anemoy and Janus Henderson.

Sky’s plan aims to diversify Spark’s portfolio and accelerate the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). These assets will be included as collateral for Sky’s native stablecoin USDS and yield-based stablecoin sUSDS, subject to approval by Sky’s governance.

DigiFT launches two on-chain tokenized index funds covering AI leading stocks and crypto assets

On March 25, Singapore's licensed cryptocurrency exchange DigiFT announced that it will launch an index fund that will fully tokenize fund shares and their underlying stock assets and enable on-chain trading, open to qualified and institutional investors.

The first products include:

  • AI Stock Index Fund (tracking Apple, Tesla, Microsoft, Nvidia, etc.).
  • Web3 Index Fund (covering crypto assets such as BTC, ETH, SOL, etc.).

They are managed by Hash Global, and Amber Premium is the issuing partner. The fund runs on smart contracts, supports USDT and USDC subscription and redemption, does not require a bank account, and has real-time on-chain transparency and a 24/7 liquidation cycle.

Earlier on February 19, DigiFT announced that it would provide a tokenized version of Invesco’s $6.3 billion private credit fund. The product allows institutional investors to purchase tokenized fund shares using USD, USDC or USDT. Since its inception in 2006, the fund has achieved an average annual net return of 4.5% and invests in corporate priority secured loans.

Figure Advances On-Chain Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) Market

Figure Technology Solutions currently accounts for nearly 80% of the tokenized private credit market, according to rwa.xyz, and is revolutionizing the Mortgage Securities Capital Markets through blockchain technology. Major financial institutions including Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Deutsche Bank are adopting Figure’s DART electronic lien registration system to advance its use of the Figure Connect loan marketplace, which was launched in June 2024.

The loan marketplace automates lending on the Provenance blockchain, enabling homeowners to get approved for a home equity line of credit (HELOC) in minutes and receive funding in days while eliminating the manual review process.

Figure formed a joint venture with Sixth Street in February and received a $200 million equity commitment to establish a securitization facility for Figure loans and create a liquid market.

Republic and Hamilton Lane Launch Tokenized Private Infrastructure Fund for Retail Investors

Republic announced a partnership with Hamilton Lane to launch a tokenized private equity infrastructure fund for retail investors with a minimum investment threshold of only $500.

Hamilton Lane Private Infrastructure Fund (HLPIF) is the first “perpetual” tokenized infrastructure fund in the U.S. open to non-accredited investors. The registered investment company will acquire direct positions and secondary interests in infrastructure assets such as data centers (serving AI companies), energy pipelines and transportation hubs. Although fund units are generally illiquid, the company expects to offer the option of selling them quarterly. The move reflects the trend of online capital raising platforms expanding beyond early-stage investments to a wider range of asset classes to meet the needs of retail investors.

Dubai launches real estate tokenization pilot, with a target of $16 billion by 2033

Dubai Land Department (DLD) has launched the pilot phase of its “Real Estate Tokenization Project”, becoming the first registry in the Middle East to implement blockchain-based real estate title tokenization.

The project is part of Dubai's Real Estate Sector Strategy 2033 and the Real Estate Innovation Initiative (REES), and is jointly implemented by Dubai Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) through SandBox Real Estate. The project is expected to have a market value of more than $16 billion by 2033, accounting for 7% of Dubai's total real estate transactions.

The development comes as interest in asset tokenization continues to grow in the UAE, including DAMAC Group and MantraChain announcing plans to tokenize $1 billion in assets.

Fidelity adds to RWA track, launching "OnChain" share category of its tokenized money market fund

According to a document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 21, Fidelity applied for registration of the "OnChain" stock category for its tokenized U.S. dollar money market fund Fidelity Treasury Digital Fund (FYHXX), which was launched at the end of last year and holds cash and U.S. Treasury securities. According to relevant document information, the "OnChain" category of the FYHXX fund shows that it currently uses the Ethereum network and may be expanded to other blockchains in the future. This registration is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to take effect on May 30.

BlackRock’s BUIDL Fund Surpasses $1 Billion in AUM, Expands to Solana

On March 14, BlackRock's BUIDL fund exceeded $1 billion in assets under management, becoming the first institutional-level on-chain fund to reach this milestone. BUIDL is backed by short-term government bonds and provides daily returns to qualified investors, similar to an on-chain stablecoin.

Since its launch in March 2024, BUIDL has surpassed Franklin Templeton's BENJI and Hashnote's USYC to become the world's largest on-chain fund, accounting for about a quarter of the entire $4.2 billion on-chain treasury bond market. BUIDL runs on the Ethereum mainnet and has expanded to Aptos, Arbitrum, Avalanche, Optimism and Polygon, supporting cross-chain Wormhole bridging. Custodians include Anchorage Digital, BitGo, Copper and Fireblocks, and funds are settled by Bank of New York Mellon. BlackRock is accelerating its Web3 layout and providing institutional-grade crypto asset management services through Coinbase.

On March 25, BlackRock announced a partnership with Securitize to expand its blockchain-based money market fund BUIDL to Solana. In addition to BlackRock’s continued expansion of its BUIDL business, the asset management company is also increasingly involved in the cryptocurrency market.

Conclusion

At present, BlackRock's BUIDL fund has exceeded $1 billion in asset management, becoming a landmark event in the RWA track in recent years. From the construction of public chains, tokenized funds, innovations in the real estate and credit markets, to the implementation of national projects such as Dubai, RWA is becoming one of the hottest areas in the crypto industry. With the continuous influx of institutional funds and the improvement of infrastructure, RWA is expected to further expand its influence in the crypto market and even the global financial system in the future. The subsequent trends and dynamics are worth looking forward to.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.02002-3.70%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1203-0.66%
Ethereum
ETH$3,493.76-5.23%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

PANews reported on August 1st that the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced on its official website that it will open retail channels for cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes (ETNs), stating that
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000787-29.41%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 19:44
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

This week marked a turning point in U.S. crypto regulation, as both Congress and regulatory agencies moved forward with frameworks that could finally bring clarity to the digital asset space. With the SEC unveiling sweeping ETF reform and the White House publishing its long-awaited crypto policy report, America is sending a clear message: the U.S. wants to lead the next chapter of digital finance. Trump’s Crypto Regulation Roadmap Looks to Cement U.S. Leadership On July 30, the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets released a 166-page report outlining the Trump administration’s blueprint for transforming the U.S. into the “Crypto Capital of the World.” The document, which embraces terms like “Golden Age of Crypto,” proposes legislative and regulatory clarity as the foundation for future growth. 🇺🇸 Trump admin report calls for clear SEC/CFTC crypto rules, DeFi adoption & modern bank reforms. #Trump #CryptoRegulations https://t.co/qLYj3tAhZ2 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 30, 2025 Key recommendations include giving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) explicit authority over spot markets for non-security digital assets and formally integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) into traditional market infrastructure. The report also calls for Congress to affirm the right of people to custody their own digital assets and transact peer-to-peer without financial intermediaries. Additionally, the report reflects a political strategy as well. With Trump enjoying a 72% approval rating among crypto holders—according to internal polling cited in the report—there’s no doubt that crypto policy is becoming a serious campaign platform. Industry leaders have responded positively. Rebecca Liao, co-founder, and CEO of Web3 protocol Saga, commented: “By today’s standards, this policy document is not controversial and reflects crypto consensus. Because the recommendations are more reasonable, they should be easier to implement than the extreme ideas often floated on Crypto Twitter.” “Even diehard crypto maxis now accept that unchecked manipulation has eroded trust. For this market to grow sustainably, that issue can’t be ignored much longer,” said Liao. Congressional Pressure Mounts to Pass Crypto Market Structure Legislation Following the report’s release, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill issued a statement urging the Senate to act swiftly. With the GENIUS Act already the law and the CLARITY Act receiving overwhelming bipartisan support in the House, Hill is pushing for crypto market structure legislation to reach President Trump’s desk. “I’m pleased to see the Working Group’s strong support of the CLARITY Act,” said Hill. “Now the Senate must expeditiously work to deliver critical legislation that realigns our regulatory landscape with the President’s vision.” SEC Unveils Project Crypto and Advances ETF Reform In tandem with the White House roadmap, the SEC launched “Project Crypto,” a sweeping initiative designed to modernize securities laws to accommodate blockchain-based financial products. Chairman Paul Atkins announced the initiative during a speech at the America First Policy Institute, stating that the time had come to bring crypto asset issuance and trading back to U.S. soil. 🚀 SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launches 'Project Crypto' initiative to make America the 'crypto capital of the world' through comprehensive regulatory modernization. #SEC #Crypto #America https://t.co/7dVUQ2rEZ8 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 Perhaps most impactful is the SEC’s new Generic Listing Standards for crypto exchange-traded products. These rules, published via the CBOE, outline that any crypto asset with active futures markets for at least six months would automatically qualify for ETF listing. Analysts believe up to a dozen tokens could be approved by October, opening the door to a more inclusive and transparent crypto investment market. 🚀 SEC establishes new crypto ETF listing standards enabling approximately dozen major digital assets to gain approval by October through streamlined framework. #SEC #ETFs https://t.co/grlJtGb5tH — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 31, 2025 A New Era for Regulated Crypto Investing? The week’s developments in crypto regulation suggest that after years of fragmented regulation and uncertainty, a new era may be dawning for U.S.-based crypto investors. Policies are becoming more predictable, access is being broadened, and lawmakers are working in parallel with regulators to build lasting infrastructure. Laurent Kssis, CEO of CEC Capital and a seasoned crypto ETP expert, welcomed the FCA’s recent decision to allow UK retail investors access to crypto ETNs as a sign that matures regulatory environments are finally gaining momentum. 🚨 The UK FCA will allow retail investors to access crypto ETNs starting Oct 8—reversing a 4+ year ban. #FCA #ETNs https://t.co/aK2NkOS0Md — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) August 1, 2025 As we enter the second half of 2025, the tone is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe asset class. With regulatory foundations being laid in Washington, the opportunity to reshape global digital finance is very much alive—and increasingly being led from the top.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.01997+9.96%
Metaverse
ETP$0.0007694+8.81%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.04008-0.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.15823+1.98%
SIX
SIX$0.02002-3.70%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/02 03:07

Trending News

More

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

UK FCA to open retail channels for cryptocurrency ETNs on October 8

Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: SEC Advances ETF Reform, White House Unveils Crypto Roadmap

Bitcoin ETF saw a net inflow of 9 BTC today, while Ethereum ETF saw a net outflow of 613 ETH

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US