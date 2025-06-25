Belgravia Hartford, a Canadian listed company, launches a 10 million Canadian dollar financing to increase its Bitcoin holdings

PANews reported on June 25 that according to tipranks, Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc., a Canadian listed company, announced the launch of a private placement of 10 million Canadian dollars (about 7.3 million US dollars), planning to issue 40 million units of securities (each unit contains 1 common share and 0.5 warrants). The funds raised will be used to increase Bitcoin holdings to strengthen the company's cryptocurrency reserves. This issuance involves related-party transactions and requires approval from regulatory authorities.

