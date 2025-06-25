Many Senators Absent from Bipartisan Hearing on Crypto Market Structure

2025/06/25

PANews June 25 news, according to Cointelegraph, at the hearing on "Exploring the Bipartisan Legislative Framework for Digital Asset Market Structure" on Tuesday, several members of the Digital Asset Subcommittee of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee were absent. Chairman Cynthia Lummis said that the day's schedule "had many committee meetings conflicting", resulting in only 5 of the 11 senators who were supposed to attend to ask questions. Lummis realized that the participation was insufficient and said she did not want the bill to be considered by the other party as lacking sufficient participation. She expressed confusion about the current state of bipartisan cooperation, speculating that it might be because some members of the new government's families were involved in digital assets, causing concerns about some people gaining advantages.

The Senate’s proposed market structure legislation follows efforts by the House of Representatives to pass the CLARITY Act, which passed committee in June and is expected to be considered by the floor soon.

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

DeFi Development Corp., a public company accumulating Solana as a treasury asset, has announced a major partnership with Solflare as its official wallet provider. DeFi Dev, which has aggressively accumulated Solana (SOL) since announcing its crypto strategy focused on the…
