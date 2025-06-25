DIA staking launch sparks free oracle access on over 15 chains

Crypto.news
2025/06/25 00:49
Nowchain
NOW$0.00769+0.78%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011355-0.34%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255+0.07%

When DIA and Arbitrum slashed oracle costs, dApps surged. Now, that experiment scales. Avalanche, Somnia, and others join a program turning data feeds from a cost center into a growth catalyst.

According to a June 24 press release shared with crypto.news, DIA has launched its long-awaited mainnet staking program alongside a multichain Oracle Grants initiative, effectively eliminating oracle costs for developers across more than 15 blockchain ecosystems.

The move, backed by partnerships with Arbitrum, Avalanche, and emerging chains like Somnia, repurposes staking rewards into subsidized oracle fees for up to 12 months on participating networks, turning DIA’s infrastructure into a self-sustaining public utility.

The mechanics behind DIA’s self-funding oracle model

DIA’s model ties staking rewards on Lumina, the project’s fully onchain and trustless oracle stack, directly to usage. Each oracle update on the project’s rollup chain, Lasernet, generates a fee—recycled back into the network.

This creates a feedback loop: more developers using free oracles means more transaction volume, which in turn boosts staking rewards and enhances network security. Zygis Marazas, DIA’s Head of Product, describes it as “utility staking,” a departure from passive yield farming.

This approach builds on an earlier pilot with Arbitrum, where a 30,000 ARB grant funded DIA’s “Oracle Gasdrop” and led to a measurable spike in developer activity.

Now, with the new program, DIA is extending that same model across a broader landscape, committing over two million DIA tokens into chain-specific staking vaults. The implications could reshape how DeFi projects bootstrap liquidity. Oracles, long viewed as a non-negotiable expense, now function as a growth mechanism under DIA’s model.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
Bitcoin
BTC$114,038.21-1.92%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000101-24.06%
Share
PANews2025/08/01 20:08
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
Share
PANews2025/08/02 04:15
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

DeFi Development Corp., a public company accumulating Solana as a treasury asset, has announced a major partnership with Solflare as its official wallet provider. DeFi Dev, which has aggressively accumulated Solana (SOL) since announcing its crypto strategy focused on the…
Solana
SOL$164.42-5.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.15842+1.11%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02249--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001987+0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/02 03:54

Trending News

More

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

Treasury Secretary Bessent says U.S. at Golden Age of crypto

Stretch, Stride, Strike, Strife: understanding Strategy preferred stocks. Who gets compensated first if company faces problems?