Powell: The reason for not cutting interest rates is that the Fed's internal and external economic forecasts indicate that inflation will rise significantly this year

2025/06/24 22:41
PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Powell said: The reason we are not cutting interest rates at the moment is because both internal and external economic forecasts of the Federal Reserve indicate that inflation will rise significantly this year.

Fed Chairman Powell said in his testimony to Congress that there may be many different paths for future interest rates. Inflation may not be as strong as expected. If this is the case, it is recommended to cut interest rates as soon as possible; if the labor market is weak, it is also recommended to cut interest rates as soon as possible, but if inflation and the labor market are strong, it may be possible to cut interest rates later.

Virtu Financial increased its holdings by 175 BTC in the second quarter and currently holds 410 BTC

According to PANews on August 1, NLNico disclosed that Singapore market making giant Virtu Financial increased its holdings of BTC by 175 in the second quarter and currently holds 410
PANews2025/08/01 20:08
ETH跌破3500美元，日内下跌 3.36%

PANews 8月2日消息，欧易OKX行情显示，ETH刚刚跌破3500美元，现报3494.57美元/枚，日内下跌 3.36%。
PANews2025/08/02 04:15
Solana treasury firm DeFi Dev integrates Solflare as official wallet provider

DeFi Development Corp., a public company accumulating Solana as a treasury asset, has announced a major partnership with Solflare as its official wallet provider. DeFi Dev, which has aggressively accumulated Solana (SOL) since announcing its crypto strategy focused on the…
