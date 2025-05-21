PA Daily | Binance HODLer airdrop launched on Haedal; Texas Legislature passed Bitcoin Reserve Bill and is waiting for the governor to sign it into law

Today's news tips:

Chairman of the U.S. SEC: Promote transparency and accountability of SEC regulation in the crypto space, and avoid excessive regulation when formulating rules

According to the official website, the U.S. SEC announced that its chairman Paul S. Atkins will give priority to promoting the SEC's regulatory transparency and accountability mechanism, especially in the field of digital assets, and emphasize that the SEC should conduct strict cost-benefit analysis when formulating rules to avoid excessive regulation that has an adverse impact on market innovation. It also pointed out that the SEC will strengthen cooperation with Congress to develop a reasonable regulatory framework for the crypto asset market, ensure that its regulatory activities are in line with legislative intent, and take a prudent attitude in digital asset regulation to avoid hindering technological progress.

The Hong Kong Legislative Council passed the Stablecoin Bill in the third reading, and applications for compliant issuance will be accepted from the end of the year

Hong Kong Legislative Council member Wu Jiezhuang tweeted that the Hong Kong Legislative Council has passed the Stablecoin Bill in the third reading, and it is expected that before the end of this year, institutions can apply to the HKMA to become compliant stablecoin issuers. Wu Jiezhuang said that global companies are welcome to apply to Hong Kong, and emphasized that the development of application scenarios and the release of stablecoin interest are the subsequent priorities to help Hong Kong build an international Web3 center.

SEC Delays Decision on XRP and Dogecoin ETFs and Seeks Public Comments

According to The Block, the US SEC announced that it would postpone the decision on the three ETF proposals of 21Shares Core XRP Trust, Grayscale XRP Trust and Grayscale Dogecoin Trust, and launched the public comment process. The SEC said that this move is aimed at further reviewing relevant legal and policy issues. In addition, the proposal to add a staking function to the Bitwise Ethereum ETF has also been postponed. Analysts said that the earliest result may be in July, and the regular review deadline is October.

Texas Legislature passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill, awaiting Governor’s signature

According to Bitcoin.com News, the Texas Legislature passed the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and Investment Act (SB 21) on May 20, 2025, authorizing the state government to invest in Bitcoin. The bill has been submitted to Governor Greg Abbott, and if signed, it will make Texas the third state to establish an official Bitcoin reserve after New Hampshire and Arizona. The bill stipulates that only digital assets with a market value of more than $500 billion for 12 consecutive months can be included in the reserve, and currently only Bitcoin meets the requirements.

New SEC Inspector General Makes Fighting Crypto Fraud a Top Priority

According to CryptoSlate, Katherine Reilly, the new acting inspector general of the U.S. SEC, has listed cryptocurrency fraud as the primary regulatory priority. Her office's October 2024 report showed that cryptocurrency fraud accounted for 18% of the total complaints from SEC investors, and retail investors lost $3.96 billion in 2023. She emphasized that the SEC faces the dual challenges of insufficient resources and a shortage of professional talent - the current regulations prohibiting employees from holding digital assets have hindered the recruitment of technical talent.

The U.S. SEC sued Unicoin and its three executives, accusing them of raising more than $100 million in fraudulent crypto asset issuance

According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), New York company Unicoin and its three executives were sued for allegedly illegally raising more than $100 million from more than 5,000 investors by issuing crypto asset warrants and company stocks through false statements. The SEC said the company claimed that its Unicoin tokens were backed by billions of dollars in real estate and other assets, but in fact most of the assets were fictitious, and misled investors that its products had been registered with the SEC. The SEC is now seeking an injunction, fines and executive bans.

Attendees of New York's First Crypto Summit Urge Mayor Adams to Repeal BitLicense

According to Bitcoin Magazine, at the first crypto summit in New York City on May 20, many participants called on Mayor Eric Adams to end the BitLicense system, which has been criticized as a "crypto enterprise ban." Adams admitted that crypto entrepreneurs had been treated unfairly and reiterated that New York would be built into the "global crypto capital." Attendees suggested setting up a regulatory sandbox and even building New York into a "crypto haven." Galaxy CEO Novogratz also called on the state legislature to advance supportive legislation to promote industry development.

US SEC Commissioner Peirce: NFT royalty mechanism does not make tokens securities

According to Cointelegraph, Hester Peirce, a member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), made it clear in a public speech that NFTs with a creator royalty mechanism are generally not securities. Peirce pointed out that the feature of NFTs that allows artists to profit from resales is similar to the model of streaming platforms paying copyrights to creators, and this distribution of income does not constitute the "corporate profit sharing rights" in the traditional definition of securities. Oscar Franklin Tan, chief legal officer of Atlas Development Services, added that some media have misinterpreted Peirce's statement, emphasizing that the SEC has never regarded creator royalties as securities regulatory objects. He explained that when royalties belong only to the original creator, their nature is closer to "business income" rather than "investment income"; but if the NFT design involves distributing royalty profits to multiple holders, it may trigger securities compliance issues.

South Korea to Allow Nonprofits, Exchanges to Sell Cryptocurrency Under New FSC Rules

According to CoinDesk, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of South Korea announced that it will allow non-profit organizations and virtual asset exchanges to sell their cryptocurrencies from June, while tightening the rules for listing exchange tokens. Non-profit organizations must meet conditions such as at least five years of audited operating records and the establishment of a donation review committee, and can only accept tokens listed on at least three won exchanges and must sell them immediately. Exchanges are limited to raising operating funds for the sale of cryptocurrencies, with daily sales limits and prohibiting trading through their own platforms. Only the top 20 tokens in circulation market value are allowed to be traded, and anti-money laundering standards must be followed. The FSC also strengthened the review of listings, requiring local exchanges to filter out "zombie coins" with too low trading volume or market value, and set higher listing thresholds for meme coins such as user base or trading history to curb price fluctuations and strengthen investor protection. The FSC said that the new rules are a policy adjustment after the ban on institutional trading of cryptocurrencies in 2017, aimed at balancing regulation and market flexibility, and plans to extend the rules to corporate and institutional investors by the end of 2025.

Japan's ultra-long-term government bond market fluctuated violently, and central bank policy and fiscal concerns triggered a chain reaction

Police disclose details of Chinese "Steel King" murder in the Philippines: 200 million pesos in ransom in digital wallet involved

Wuhan police cracked a new type of virtual currency fraud case called "Double Coin" and successfully recovered 200,000 yuan in losses

Argentine President Closes Department Investigating Libra Crypto Scandal

Analyst: The execution deadline for Trump’s two encryption executive orders has passed, and there may be new progress in the next few days

35 apps including Zhipu Qingyan and Kimi were notified for illegally collecting user information

According to Jiemian News, the National Cyber Security Reporting Center revealed that 35 apps had problems with illegal collection and use of personal information, including popular AI apps such as Zhipu Qingyan and Kimi. Zhipu Qingyan was accused of collecting information beyond authorization, while Kimi was involved in obtaining information unrelated to the business. The detection period was from April 16 to May 15, and the platform was App Store. The two companies have not yet responded.

Google launches Google AI Ultra, a full-featured AI product, priced at $249.99 per month

Google released the AI family bucket - Google AI Ultra at the "I/O 2025" Global Developer Conference early this morning. Google AI Ultra integrates Google's best models, various advanced features and 30T of cloud storage to help film and television, finance, medical and other personnel improve work efficiency and save time through AI. With such powerful functions, the fee is US$249.99 (approximately RMB 1,809) per month, which is US$50 more expensive than ChatGPT Pro. With AI Ultra, users can experience the highest version of the Gemini application, which sets the highest usage limit in the field of deep research and supports video generation with Veo 2. It also allows users to use the breakthrough Veo 3 model in advance, which is very suitable for programming, academic research and complex creative work, and in the coming weeks Ultra subscribers will be able to use Deep Think 2.5 Pro, a new enhanced reasoning mode.

Binance HODLer Airdrop Now Available: 19th Project Haedal (HAEDAL)

Binance HODLer Airdrop is now live with the 19th project - Haedal (HAEDAL), a liquidity staking protocol built on the Sui blockchain. Between 08:00 on May 10, 2025 and 07:59 on May 14, 2025 (ET8), users who subscribe to guaranteed and/or current deposits or on-chain deposit products with BNB will receive the airdrop allocation. HODLer airdrop information is expected to be available within five hours, and the new tokens will be distributed to users' spot wallets at least 1 hour before trading begins. Binance will list HAEDAL at 23:00 on May 21, 2025 (ET8) and open trading pairs for USDT, USDC, BNB, FDUSD, and TRY, subject to seed tag trading rules. HAEDAL top-up channel will be open in 2 hours.

Later news, Binance: The total number of HAEDAL HODLer airdrop tokens is 30 million, accounting for 3% of the maximum supply of tokens .

Binance: Those with at least 199 Alpha points are eligible to claim TGT airdrops, which will consume 15 points

Binance said on the X platform that TOKYO GAMESTOKEN (TGT) is now available on Binance Alpha. Eligible Binance users with at least 199 Binance Alpha points can apply for an airdrop of 500 TGT tokens on the Alpha event page starting at 18:00 (UTC+8) on May 21, 2025. Please note that applying for the TGT airdrop will consume 15 Binance Alpha points. Users need to complete the application within 24 hours after the application is opened (that is, before 18:00 on May 22, 2025, Eastern Time 8), otherwise it will be deemed to have given up the airdrop.

Binance Wallet will list ALLO (RWA) TGE

According to official news, Binance Wallet will launch ALLO (RWA) TGE. The subscription time is from 4 pm to 6 pm (UTC+8) on May 22, 2025. Eligible users must use Alpha points to participate. An additional 300,000,000 RWA will be used for future activities. Specific details will be announced separately.

Robinhood submits proposal to the US SEC to establish a "regulatory framework for tokenized real-world assets"

According to Forbes, online brokerage Robinhood submitted a 42-page proposal to the U.S. SEC, proposing the establishment of a federal regulatory framework for tokenized real-world assets (RWA). The core content of the proposal includes: requiring the establishment of legal equivalence between asset tokens and underlying assets; building a "real-world asset exchange" (RRE) with a hybrid architecture of off-chain matching and on-chain settlement; integrating Jumio and Chainalysis' compliance tools. It is reported that if this proposal is approved, the framework may provide a compliance path for traditional financial institutions to participate in on-chain asset transactions. The SEC has not yet responded to the proposal, and analysts point out that it faces implementation challenges such as tax policies and cross-border regulatory coordination. Robinhood's move marks its strategic transformation from a retail broker to a financial infrastructure provider.

Blackstone's first foray into Bitcoin ETF, with an investment of only $1.08 million IBIT

According to The Block, the world's largest alternative asset management company Blackstone Group disclosed on May 20 that it had purchased its first crypto asset product, the BlackRock Spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) worth $1.08 million, which accounts for a very small proportion of its more than $1 trillion in assets under management. Despite the recent strong performance of Bitcoin, Blackstone remains cautious. The investment is reflected until the end of March and also marks its first foray into the field of crypto assets in public documents.

Strive plans to acquire Mt.Gox's claim rights to obtain 75,000 BTC to build a Bitcoin vault

According to Cointelegraph, Strive disclosed in a regulatory filing on May 20 that it plans to acquire 75,000 BTC related to Mt.Gox claims that have been determined to be legal but not yet distributed through cooperation with 117 Castell Advisory Group to establish its Bitcoin reserves at a discount. The operation is intended to increase the BTC ratio per share before its reverse merger with Asset Entities. Mt.Gox is expected to complete the compensation by October 31, and the transaction still needs shareholder approval.

Fortnite returns to the US App Store after five years, Apple is pressured by the court to approve its launch

According to CNBC, Apple has approved Epic Games' popular game "Fortnite" to be re-listed on the US App Store, five years after it was removed from the App Store in 2020 due to a payment sharing dispute. Before its return, the court asked Apple to explain the delay in approval. Epic is still in a legal dispute with Apple over commission rules.

Brave launches “.brave” blockchain domain name, becoming the first mainstream browser to launch a native on-chain domain name

According to The Block, Brave browser and Unstoppable Domains have launched the ".brave" on-chain domain name, which supports cross-chain resolution and IPFS website hosting. The domain name is minted on the Polygon chain in the form of NFT and is free of renewal. This feature will be launched in Brave browser version 1.81, with the target release in August. Brave also plans to apply to ICANN for the ".brave" generic top-level domain name in 2026 to promote the interoperability between Web2 and Web3.

Solana’s ‘Alpenglow’ Upgrade Proposes 100x Faster Network Speeds

According to DL News, researchers from Solana's core development team Anza proposed a consensus protocol upgrade called "Alpenglow", which aims to reduce the final confirmation time of blocks from 13 seconds to 0.1 seconds and increase the network speed by 100 times. The plan was designed by the team of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich and has been supported by core members such as co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko. If the community governance vote passes, this largest protocol upgrade in Solana's history may be implemented in late 2025 or early 2026. Developers said that after the upgrade, the network will have real-time response capabilities comparable to Web2 infrastructure, supporting new application scenarios such as non-delayed payments and games.

Bancor sues Uniswap, alleging patent infringement on its DEX smart contract technology

According to The Block, the Bprotocol Foundation and LocalCoin, developers of the decentralized exchange Bancor, filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court for the Southern District of New York, accusing Uniswap Labs and the Uniswap Foundation of infringing their automated market maker (AMM) technology patents. The lawsuit states that Uniswap used the constant product market maker (CPAMM) model first created by Bancor in 2016 without authorization, and the technology has been granted two U.S. patents. Mark Richardson, head of the Bancor project, said that Uniswap has continued to use its patented technology to make profits since its launch in 2018, and this lawsuit aims to maintain the innovation environment of the entire DeFi ecosystem.

Later in the day, Uniswap responded to Bancor’s patent infringement lawsuit, calling its allegations “without legal basis.”

Succinct launches zkVM “SP1 Hypercube”, claims to enable real-time proof of Ethereum

According to The Block, zero-knowledge proof startup Succinct released a new generation of zkVM "SP1 Hypercube", claiming that it can complete the generation of zero-knowledge proofs for Ethereum blocks within 12 seconds. Test data shows that the system has achieved 93% real-time proofs for 10,000 Ethereum mainnet blocks on a cluster of 200 NVIDIA RTX 4090 GPUs, taking an average of 10.3 seconds. This technological breakthrough has three meanings for the Ethereum expansion roadmap: supporting ZK validators and executing clients to expand Layer1 throughput, enhancing native Rollup security, and achieving shared sorting and synchronous composability. Succinct has open-sourced the validator and Ethereum prover code, and it is expected that the hardware cost can be controlled within $100,000 after optimization. On the same day, the company announced that it would launch the ecological token PROVE. Its core development team Succinct Labs completed a $55 million Series A financing led by Paradigm last year.

TechCrunch founder: Coinbase's recent data breach may "result in deaths"

According to Decrypt, TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington has warned about the recent data breach at Coinbase, saying it could lead to deaths. The breach included sensitive information such as user home addresses and account balances, and Arrington believes it exposes high-net-worth crypto holders to physical threats such as kidnapping. He called for criminal prosecution of corporate executives who failed to adequately protect user data.

Giza announces GIZA token economics: total 1 billion, 22.21% allocated to the community

According to official news, the AI encryption project Giza announced the GIZA token economics, with a total fixed amount of 1 billion, of which: 22.21% is allocated to the community; 22.10% is allocated to the treasury (4 years linear unlocking); 31.44% is allocated to early supporters and investors (3 years linear unlocking); 18.25% is allocated to the project team (3 years linear unlocking); 6% is allocated to ecological partners; at the token generation event (TGE), investors, teams and treasury parts are all unlocked at zero, and the first quarter empty investment qualifications include early Arma users, social contributors, community guides and early Giza contributors.

Source: Societe Generale to launch world’s first bank-issued USD stablecoin on Ethereum

According to Cryptobriefing, people familiar with the matter said that SG Forge, a crypto subsidiary of French banking giant Societe Generale, is about to launch the world's first bank-issued US dollar stablecoin, which will be on the Ethereum network and will be expanded to other public chains such as Solana in the future. This move will make Societe Generale the first multinational banking group to issue a US dollar stablecoin on a public chain.

Bloomberg: Musk's xAI will bring AI content to the prediction market Kalshi

According to Bloomberg, the prediction market platform Kalshi Inc. announced that it has hired Donald Trump Jr. as a strategic advisor and is working with Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI. Kalshi users can bet on the results of various events by purchasing derivative contracts. In this cooperation, Kalshi will use xAI to integrate historical trend news to provide information support for traders to help them judge the direction of events such as the Federal Reserve's interest rate adjustments or election results. Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour said that there is a deep fit between prediction markets, social media and artificial intelligence. Prediction markets reflect known information, while artificial intelligence can expand the boundaries of knowledge. He emphasized that this cooperation is just the beginning of a long-term cooperation aimed at fully unleashing the potential of the prediction market. Both companies have invested a lot of engineering resources to promote cooperation.

Standard Chartered Bank: The expansion of government strategic holdings indicates an increase in structural demand for Bitcoin

According to CoinDesk, Standard Chartered Bank's latest research report shows that many government agencies increased their holdings of Bitcoin concept stocks MicroStrategy (MSTR) in the first quarter of this year, indicating that in regions where direct holding of Bitcoin is restricted by regulation, official funds are obtaining exposure to crypto assets through stock channels. Data shows: 1. Sovereign funds increase their holdings: The Norwegian Government Pension Fund and the Swiss National Bank together increased their holdings of MSTR positions equivalent to 700 Bitcoins; the South Korean National Pension and Investment Corporation jointly increased their holdings of 700 BTC equivalent stocks. 2. Local pension funds enter the market: The retirement funds of California, New York and North Carolina in the United States have increased their holdings of stocks equivalent to about 1,000 BTC. The French Trust Bureau and the Saudi Central Bank established MSTR positions for the first time. The report pointed out that such holdings reflect the "structural demand growth" for Bitcoin, supporting the bank's core forecast that Bitcoin will reach $500,000 before President Trump leaves office.

Microsoft adds real-time blockchain data to Fabric through integration with Space and Time

According to The Block, Microsoft has added a real-time blockchain data query function to its data analysis platform Fabric by integrating the blockchain data platform Space and Time (SXT). The cooperation will enable Azure OneLake users to directly obtain on-chain verification data such as Bitcoin and Ethereum without paying additional fees. Microsoft's venture capital department M12 participated in SXT's $20 million Series A financing. SXT uses zero-knowledge proof technology to verify data, and its "Proof of SQL" system can achieve sub-second query response. This integration marks the first time that Microsoft has introduced a Web3 data service provider in its ecosystem, mainly for the development of data-driven on-chain applications for corporate customers such as banks. A week ago, SXT just launched its decentralized mainnet, with a total financing of $50 million to date.

Avalanche-backed Fusion launches with $100M to boost blockchain adoption

According to Cointelegraph, Avalanche, Helix and Faculty Group have launched a new blockchain ecosystem, Fusion, a $100 million initiative that aims to drive real-world adoption through modular infrastructure tailored for specific industries. The ecosystem uses a two-layer architecture: customizable Layer1 network "Composers" and "Modules" that provide plug-and-play services such as computing and identity authentication. A Fusion spokesperson said that 5 Composers and nearly 100 Modules will be launched in the first year, and it is expected to expand to dozens of Composers and hundreds of Modules within 2-3 years. Funding comes from Avalanche's existing plans, including the Multiverse subnet incentive plan and the Retro9000 developer funding plan. The plan emphasizes the shift from "block space sales" to "commercial value delivery", focusing on the layout of enterprise-level application scenarios such as financial instruments and digital identities.

Binance will delist ACA/BTC, MASK/BNB, and TRU/BTC on May 23

Binance to Launch AWE Network (AWE) U-Based Perpetual Contract

Upbit adds USDT trading pairs for five new tokens: ACS, GO, OBSR, QTCON and RLY

Upbit to List OM in KRW, BTC, USDT Markets

Kidnapping threats against crypto industry spread to Africa, with Ugandan founders targeted

Theta Capital Closes $175M Funding for Its Crypto Venture Fund

According to Bloomberg, Theta Capital announced that its crypto fund-of-funds "Theta Blockchain Ventures IV" has completed a $175 million financing, focusing on investing in early crypto venture capital institutions such as Coinfund and Polychain. Theta has focused on digital assets since 2018 and currently manages approximately $1.2 billion in assets. The fund aims to provide differentiated returns to institutional investors through the professional advantages of "crypto-native" venture capital.

Revolut founder's quantitative venture capital firm QuantumLight completes $250 million first fund raising

According to TFN, QuantumLight, a quantitative venture capital firm founded by Revolut founder Nik Storonsky, announced the completion of the first fund raising of US$250 million, with investors including billionaire technology founders and large institutions. The fund uses AI to drive investment decisions, focuses on high-growth areas such as AI, Web3, and financial technology, and has invested in many start-ups. QuantumLight simultaneously released its second operating manual "Top Talent Recruitment", which systematically sorted out the recruitment framework during Revolut's rapid expansion period. The core team of the institution is composed of engineers, quantitative traders, and AI researchers, who use algorithms to analyze massive data to eliminate human bias in investment decisions. Its first fund reached the fundraising limit, reflecting the market's recognition of the data-driven venture capital model.

Crypto trading platform True Markets completes $11 million Series A financing, led by PayPal Ventures and Variant

According to an exclusive report by Fortune magazine, crypto trading platform True Markets announced the completion of a $11 million Series A financing round, which was jointly led by PayPal Ventures and Variant, and followed by existing investors such as RRE Ventures and Reciprocal Ventures. The company was co-founded by Vishal Gupta and Patrick McCreary, former employees of Goldman Sachs and Coinbase, and will launch the Solana on-chain trading application for retail investors this week. True Markets' core trading system TrueX adopts a non-custodial model and manages assets through Paxos. It currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana spot trading. The newly launched mobile application will first support Solana ecological token transactions, and plans to gradually expand to other mainstream cryptocurrencies in the summer. Previously, in the fall of 2024, the company received $9 million in seed round financing.

Slash, a startup that provides crypto-related vertical banking services, completes $41 million in Series B funding

According to Fortune magazine, vertical banking startup Slash announced the completion of a $41 million Series B financing, with a post-investment valuation of $370 million. This round was led by Goodwater Capital (whose investment amount was $37 million). Slash initially focused on providing banking services to sneaker resellers, and then transformed into providing customized financial services to vertical fields such as performance marketing agencies, crypto companies and HVAC operators. Slash cooperates with licensed bank Column to provide crypto companies with special services such as fiat currency and cryptocurrency exchange.

Catena Labs, founded by Circle, completes $18 million seed round of financing to build an "AI native bank"

According to Fortune magazine, Catena Labs, a new company founded by Circle co-founder Sean Neville, has completed a $18 million seed round of financing, aiming to build an "AI native bank". This round of financing was led by the crypto department of a16z, followed by Breyer Capital, Circle Ventures, Coinbase Ventures and football star Tom Brady. Catena Labs has developed an open source protocol to standardize AI payment and digital identity verification processes. The company has made it clear that it will not issue cryptocurrencies or stablecoins for the time being, but investors will receive equity with token warrants. It is worth noting that Neville still serves as a director of Circle. The Catena Labs team currently has only 9 people, and its technology will integrate but not rely on stablecoin solutions.

Ethereum DEX active users surge 73%, Uniswap dominates 97% of the market

According to The Block, the number of daily active trading users on Ethereum DEX has surged to about 64,000 since May, up 73% from the beginning of the month, a three-month high. Despite the significant increase in users, monthly trading volume remains at $15 billion, reflecting that most transactions are small. Uniswap continues to dominate, attracting about 62,000 users, accounting for 97% of the total number of users, and a trading volume of $13 billion.

Arkham: The German government lost $2.3 billion in profits by selling Bitcoin at an average price of $57,000 last year

According to Cointelegraph, blockchain intelligence company Arkham said that the German government missed out on more than $2 billion in profits after selling Bitcoin in 2024. Previously, a wallet marked as "German Government (BKA)" sold 49,858 bitcoins in multiple transactions between June and July 2024, with an average price of $57,900 and a total value of more than $2.89 billion. Arkham data shows that this move caused the German government to lose more than $2.35 billion. If it had been held until now, the value of these bitcoins would have reached $5.24 billion, as Bitcoin has risen by more than 80% since the sale.

Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $329 million yesterday, marking five consecutive days of net inflow

According to SoSoValue data, on May 20, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $329 million in a single day, recording positive inflows for the fifth consecutive day. Among them, BlackRock IBIT had a net inflow of $287 million, totaling $46.146 billion; Fidelity FBTC had a net inflow of $23.26 million, totaling $11.806 billion. The total net asset value of ETFs in the entire market was $126.795 billion, accounting for 5.97% of the total market value of BTC, and the historical net inflow accumulated to $42.771 billion.

Hyperliquid’s open interest hits all-time high, surpassing $8 billion

Nasdaq-listed company BTCS increased its holdings by 3,450 ETH, bringing its total holdings to 12,500 ETH

KULR, a listed company, spent $9 million to increase its Bitcoin holdings to 800.3 BTC

Hedge fund Susquehanna increases its holdings of Bitcoin ETF by $291 million, bringing its total holdings to $1.3 billion

Abraxas Capital increases its short positions in BTC and ETH, facing a floating loss of nearly $8 million

UNI's veteran whale made another move three years later, building a position of 660,000 in the morning to start the third round of band operations

Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke transferred 105,736 ETH to Kraken, equivalent to about $262 million

James Wynn has started to increase his position again and currently holds 2,675 BTC long positions with 40x leverage

Binance Wallet’s Single-Day Swap Volume Reaches $5 Billion, Surpassing Competitors with Early Token Access and Airdrop Rewards

A whale/institution withdrew 1,500 BTC from Binance again, worth about $159.7 million