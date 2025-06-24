ChatGPT's iPhone downloads in the past 28 days are close to the total of the four major social platforms PANews 2025/06/24 22:23

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Similarweb data, in the past 28 days, ChatGPT has been downloaded 29,551,174 times worldwide on the iPhone App Store, close to the total downloads of 32,859,208 times on the four major platforms of TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and X.