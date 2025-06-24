Iran's National Security Council: Iran's armed forces do not trust enemy statements and will respond to any further aggression at any time

2025/06/24 16:39
PANews reported on June 24 that according to Iranian media Fars News, the Supreme Committee of the National Security Council of Iran stated that the Iranian armed forces do not trust the enemy's remarks and will respond to any further aggression at any time. The committee also stated that the victory forced Israel to unilaterally accept defeat and stop the aggression.

Earlier, the Israeli military confirmed that Iran had launched two missiles at Israel, but both were intercepted. Israel then threatened to retaliate with force and attack targets in the center of Tehran. In response, several Iranian official media denied that Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement.

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA's grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
