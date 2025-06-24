Moonveil will launch $MORE TGE on June 27, and the airdrop qualification query page has been opened

PANews
2025/06/24 15:33
Moonveil
MORE$0.10021-0.89%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0148-5.97%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001255-1.25%

PANews reported on June 24 that the Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil announced that the $MORE Token Generation Event (TGE) will be officially launched on June 27. $MORE is the governance token of the Moonveil game-exclusive Layer 2 chain. It is not only used to pay transaction fees, but also can be used to purchase in-game items, asset transactions, and unlock advanced game features, aiming to provide players with a seamless next-generation gaming experience.

In addition, Moonveil has launched an airdrop qualification query page, where players can confirm their eligibility and redeem $MORE tokens. Players who previously held valid Moon Beams and Moonveil badges before 12:00 on June 22 can redeem their points for $MORE tokens, and have the opportunity to receive status rewards and up to 2000% profit bonus.

Earlier news, Layer2 gaming ecosystem Moonveil disclosed that it had received a $2 million investment from Polygon Labs .

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

PANews reported on July 31st that, according to Aunt Ai, another new address, 0x286…2aEa4, whose ownership remains unclear, has been hoarding ETH. Over the past six days, this address has
SIX
SIX$0.01992-4.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1198-1.48%
Ethereum
ETH$3,489.67-5.02%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 10:56
UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

UK regulators have redrafted the playbook, allowing retail crypto ETNs while keeping derivatives banned. The FCA’s grudging concession comes with a caveat: investors walk the tightrope without a compensation safety net. The Financial Conduct Authority announced on August 1 that…
Walk Token
WALK$0.02571-1.53%
U
U$0.0315+215.00%
LayerNet
NET$0.000111+10.15%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/01 23:06
A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

According to a report by PANews on July 31st, Onchain Lens reported that a whale sold all of its 3.85 million FARTCOIN holdings after two months, earning 11,890 SOL (approximately
Solana
SOL$163.4-4.62%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.91001-7.45%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002569+1.86%
Share
PANews2025/07/31 09:15

Trending News

More

A new address continues to hoard Ethereum, absorbing over 110,000 ETH in 6 days

UK greenlights retail access to crypto ETNs in subdued policy U-turn

A whale sold out its FARTCOIN holdings within two months and bought 413 million PUMP tokens.

Delin Holdings to invest $1.29 million in RWA tokenization firm Asseto

SEC Chair Aktins calls to ‘reshore crypto’ as companies move back to the US